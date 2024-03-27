Democrats Turn Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Into a Meme

How long was it — a week? — that a clip of Donald Trump saying there would be a bloodbath if he wasn't elected led the news cycle? Pundits like Joe Scarborough and politicians like Rep. Dan Goldman assured us that Trump was promising violence if Joe Biden was re-elected.

Anyone who bothered to watch the whole clip knew that Trump was saying there would be a bloodbath in the auto industry if Biden were re-elected as he talked about tariffs on cars.

Sen. Brian Schatz even told headline writers what to write:

Headline writers: Don’t outsmart yourself. Just do “Trump Promises Bloodbath if he Doesn’t Win Election.” — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 17, 2024

Schatz didn't need to give them instructions; the media knew what to do.

Everyone eventually calmed down, but the Democrats have decided to try to stir up "bloodbath" hysteria again:

Trump is pro-chaos and anti-America. pic.twitter.com/xWY4BrwlsD — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 27, 2024

The Democrats even earned themselves a Community Note: "This quote is taken out of context. Trump was referring to the economics of the auto industry and not political violence."

Thanks to the fact that we have platforms like X, people were given Trump's comment in context.

But that's not stopping the Democrats.

The reality is that the only "bloodbath" will be if he IS elected, because you Fascist Democrats will riot and burn down our cities because you did not get your way, like the petulant fascist children you are.#facts — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 27, 2024

@TheDemocrats are shameless liars who maliciously take everything out of context. The bloodbath comment is just another example. — ColdObjectivity (@ColdObjectivity) March 27, 2024

As if running Biden for a second term wasn't enough proof, this CERTAINLY is:



You guys have run out of material. — Gen. Buck Turgidson (@BuckTurgids0n) March 27, 2024

I dare any Democrat reading this to search the full quote. — Jose Castillo (@JoseForFlorida) March 27, 2024

You’ve got nothing if you are still parroting the bloodbath hoax. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 27, 2024

This has been debunked over and over, yet you just keep lying. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) March 27, 2024

Oh, this lie again. He surely couldn't have meant that the auto industry was going to tank and must have meant something else because reasons. — symptomoftheuniverse (@noluckcharm) March 27, 2024

You guys are still trying to push this lie? We have the video. It was debunked within minutes. Move onto your next hoax. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 27, 2024

Still pushing this nonsense hoax?

You know we can actually see the video where he talked about "bloodbath" in terms of economic impact to the American auto industry? Or are you just pandering to your low information voters? — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) March 27, 2024

The latter. Even President Biden got in on it, just like he still repeats the debunked claim that Trump called neo-Nazis "very fine people." Fortunately, we have an alternative to the mainstream media to counter propaganda like this.

