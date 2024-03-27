Democrats Turn Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Into a Meme

RFK Presented His Competition a Gift Wrapped with a Giant Red Bow When...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 27, 2024
Gif meme

How long was it — a week? — that a clip of Donald Trump saying there would be a bloodbath if he wasn't elected led the news cycle? Pundits like Joe Scarborough and politicians like Rep. Dan Goldman assured us that Trump was promising violence if Joe Biden was re-elected.

Advertisement

Anyone who bothered to watch the whole clip knew that Trump was saying there would be a bloodbath in the auto industry if Biden were re-elected as he talked about tariffs on cars.

Sen. Brian Schatz even told headline writers what to write:

Schatz didn't need to give them instructions; the media knew what to do.

Everyone eventually calmed down, but the Democrats have decided to try to stir up "bloodbath" hysteria again:

The Democrats even earned themselves a Community Note: "This quote is taken out of context. Trump was referring to the economics of the auto industry and not political violence."

Thanks to the fact that we have platforms like X, people were given Trump's comment in context.

But that's not stopping the Democrats.

The latter. Even President Biden got in on it, just like he still repeats the debunked claim that Trump called neo-Nazis "very fine people." Fortunately, we have an alternative to the mainstream media to counter propaganda like this.

***

