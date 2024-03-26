Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur

We'd done a post on "Sesame Street" celebrating Latinx Month and quite a few people posted the meme, "Latinx is a slur." It turns out that the majority of Latino people didn't want their language changed by woke white people.

We learned last year that refusing to use Latinx is transphobic.

Rejecting the use of ‘Latinx’ is transphobic https://t.co/3yC3HKkCmM — SFChronicle Opinion (@sfc_opinions) February 22, 2023

How so?

Sebastian Ferrada wrote:

Negating the term also contributes to an erasure of trans experiences that perpetuates violence and discrimination. Currently, the rights of transgender communities across all races and ages in the U.S. are under attack. Trans women already experience greater employment discrimination than any other demographic and are more likely to be victims of violent crimes. The insistence on rejecting the use of Latinx is a transphobic act because it denies trans-Latine and Latinx people a term that represents them. When conservative leaders in our communities double down on that denial, it shows that they don’t see trans-Latines as part of the communities they represent. For instance, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S., claims that we should drop the use of the word altogether since so few people like it.

A lot of people have been claiming that "cisgender" is a slur, including X owner Elon Musk:

The word “cis” is a heterosexual slur. Shame on anyone who uses it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2023

We can see why adult females would object to being called cis women. Aren't they just women? Where did the "cis" come from?

Proud transgender lesbian Orchia Minn explained that cisgender is not a slur; it's just the opposite of transgender.

Cisgender is not a slur. It simply means the opposite of transgender. — Orchia Minn (@MinnOrchia) March 24, 2024

“Call us what we want, but we are going to continually call you something most of you consider a slur”



Hypocrite — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) March 26, 2024

Yeah, we've had it pounded into our heads that trans women are women. So why the prefix?

Why do we need a word for the opposite of trans?

We don't. — Spidey (@al4n_woot) March 25, 2024

But there is already 'woman' and 'trans woman' to cover that. — sabrinaprovenzani (@sabriprovenzani) March 24, 2024

It's a slur made up to describe normal people. If we say we don't like being called that but you keep doing it guess what it's then a slur. — Wick (@WickedIntent4U) March 25, 2024

Calling you “normal” would imply that I’m “abnormal” because I’m trans, no? — Orchia Minn (@MinnOrchia) March 25, 2024

Well, yeah.

Telling people how to think about something is the best way to generate the opposite sentiment. — Sean Conway (@SeanConwayACT) March 25, 2024

A transwoman is a transwoman. A woman is a woman. You need to be a man to be a transwoman. If you are not a man you are a woman. That’s how it works. — Gil 🏳️‍🌈 (@Gilbro2010) March 25, 2024

No, it does not.



“Cisgender” is an ideological term that has no standing in hard science. It is not benign, it was coined in support of the unproven idea that gender identity is innate and, as such, confers a gender identity. Indiscriminate use literally misgenders billions. — Red (@ncaipics) March 25, 2024

"Cis" is a slur because we say it is.#YourRules — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) March 25, 2024

Why can’t you understand that it is a slur to some people and just have enough respect for them not to use it.



It is that hard to be kind? — Canadian Moose (@whitley_rick) March 25, 2024

There are no categories of men or women. Cis absolutely is a slur. — Average Person (@Average02200657) March 25, 2024

So "cisgender" means reality.

We knew that, dude. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) March 26, 2024

It’s a word that otherizes normal people. — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) March 25, 2024

Don't expect us to call you what you want if you don't respect us in the same way. You don't get to dictate to us what we consider a slur. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) March 25, 2024

Those are the Left's rules. If we don't like being called cis, it's a slur.

The trans community isn't happy that it's already erased the word "woman" and replaced it with "uterus owners." That's not enough.

"Cis" isn't the opposite of anything.

