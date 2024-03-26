Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

We'd done a post on "Sesame Street" celebrating Latinx Month and quite a few people posted the meme, "Latinx is a slur." It turns out that the majority of Latino people didn't want their language changed by woke white people.

Advertisement

We learned last year that refusing to use Latinx is transphobic

How so?

Sebastian Ferrada wrote:

Negating the term also contributes to an erasure of trans experiences that perpetuates violence and discrimination. Currently, the rights of transgender communities across all races and ages in the U.S. are under attack. Trans women already experience greater employment discrimination than any other demographic and are more likely to be victims of violent crimes.

The insistence on rejecting the use of Latinx is a transphobic act because it denies trans-Latine and Latinx people a term that represents them. When conservative leaders in our communities double down on that denial, it shows that they don’t see trans-Latines as part of the communities they represent. For instance, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S., claims that we should drop the use of the word altogether since so few people like it.

A lot of people have been claiming that "cisgender" is a slur, including X owner Elon Musk:

We can see why adult females would object to being called cis women. Aren't they just women? Where did the "cis" come from?

Proud transgender lesbian Orchia Minn explained that cisgender is not a slur; it's just the opposite of transgender.

Yeah, we've had it pounded into our heads that trans women are women. So why the prefix?

Well, yeah.

Those are the Left's rules. If we don't like being called cis, it's a slur.

The trans community isn't happy that it's already erased the word "woman" and replaced it with "uterus owners." That's not enough.

"Cis" isn't the opposite of anything.

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER

