Here We Go Again: Leftists Replace 'Women' With 'Uterus Owners'

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on March 21, 2024
Twitchy

Women -- aren't we tired of this? Aren't we tired of the Left not being able to define what a woman is, lest they offend the trans community?

Aren't we tired of being 'egg producers' and people with 'front holes' and 'birthing persons'? Because this writer is.

When are we going to say enough is enough?

'Uterus owners'. The word is women.

Women have rights.

Women are more than a uterus.

But follow the science. Or something.

Yeah, they're serious.

It really is.

You'd see their brains short circuit if you asked them this.

It is, in a maddening sense of the word.

The Left has no self-respect.

They don't care about biology, so they're not going to care about grammar.

It is so incredibly insulting.

It really is a stupid time to be alive.

We were supposed to have flying cars by 2024; instead we don't know what a woman is.

We're not surprised.

The pretzels the Left twists themselves into to not offend the trans activists is something to behold.

This is the guy giving the pro-life speech. We hope he takes pictures.

Yes it is.

It really is.

***

