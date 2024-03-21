Here We Go Again: Leftists Replace 'Women' With 'Uterus Owners'

Women -- aren't we tired of this? Aren't we tired of the Left not being able to define what a woman is, lest they offend the trans community?

Aren't we tired of being 'egg producers' and people with 'front holes' and 'birthing persons'? Because this writer is.

When are we going to say enough is enough?

Leftists at St Louis University have planned a protest outside @Trent_Horn's pro-life speech tonight



It originally said "Fight For Women's Rights," but after pushback from trans activists, they have changed it to "Fight For Uterus Owners' Rights"



"Uterus owners" is a new one 😂 pic.twitter.com/V0XzHnin9n — YAF (@yaf) March 21, 2024

'Uterus owners'. The word is women.

Women have rights.

Women are more than a uterus.

But follow the science. Or something.

Yeah, they're serious.

This post is Monty Python levels of comedy. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/2rIbtSPKIA — Phillip Cummings catechumen (@PhillipCum48215) March 21, 2024

It really is.

Does this fight include female non-human mammals? Many of them own a uterus. — Chris Mykrantz (@chrismykrantz) March 21, 2024

You'd see their brains short circuit if you asked them this.

It is, in a maddening sense of the word.

What self-respecting adult would unironically hold a sign that said “fight for uterus owners’ rights”? — Uncle T-Fat (@UncleTFat) March 21, 2024

The Left has no self-respect.

But it’s “uterus owners.’” Unless it’s just one the apostrophe is on the outside.



ETA: As it stands, it implies that there’s just one uterus, in a jar, owned by someone. https://t.co/0G1IlqbfPk — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 21, 2024

They don't care about biology, so they're not going to care about grammar.

Calling women “Uterus Owners” is insulting to women and idiotic. https://t.co/U615tSPzzh — Winston “Hopeful Universalist” Smith, Tweet PhD (@VentureCoMining) March 21, 2024

It is so incredibly insulting.

What a stupid time to be alive https://t.co/08LsHGAJQX — Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) March 21, 2024

It really is a stupid time to be alive.

We were supposed to have flying cars by 2024; instead we don't know what a woman is.

This is nominally a Catholic university. Jesuits. Same order as Pope Francis. https://t.co/jM3ntldElB — Shoshon (@Terr1Extra) March 21, 2024

We're not surprised.

This is legit the funniest thing I’ve seen all day 😆😂🤣 https://t.co/fp1mb9S1IA — Jesus, I trust in you! (@Jesus23222) March 21, 2024

The pretzels the Left twists themselves into to not offend the trans activists is something to behold.

This is the guy giving the pro-life speech. We hope he takes pictures.

This is utterly insane lol https://t.co/1CDz9ZnlZZ — Kyle Russell 🪨 ⚒ (@GeologyKyle) March 21, 2024

Yes it is.

It really is.

***

