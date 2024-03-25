Aaron Rupar Catches Donald Trump Saying Andrew Cuomo Is the Current Governor of New York

Earlier this month, independent journalist Aaron Rupar gave fair warning that he's "going to have no f***s to give this election cycle" because it's a decision between democracy and authoritarianism. What was that supposed to mean? That he was going to keep posting out-of-context video clips? How is this any different?

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris campaign put out a statement Monday calling Trump "feeble, confused, and tired." Rupar says that Trump is so confused that he thinks Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New York, even though the clip he posted never mentions the name Cuomo.

did Trump just claim Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New York? pic.twitter.com/XrJsMKIToQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2024

this is not just a slip -- Trump claims repeatedly in this clip that Andrew Cuomo is the "current governor" of New York https://t.co/ltiGDot0j8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2024

James ran against Hochul, the current governor. You’re so dumb lol — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 25, 2024

Letitia James ran for Governor against the current governor, Kathy Hochul 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7sfnCG6Xol — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) March 25, 2024

Fact Checking:



He was talking about Letitia James' failed run for governor against Kathy Hochul.



Letitia James had challenged Kathy Hochul in the Dem primary in 2021, but dropped out shortly after that when her candidacy failed to draw attention/support.



Misleading post. — Ashley Marshall (@AshhleyMarshall) March 25, 2024

The White House solicits help from Rupar, who is too dumb to know Trump is talking about current NY governor Kathy Hochul https://t.co/roZnQWXQaW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 25, 2024

I hate him

But I don’t hear him mention Cuomo

What am I missing ? — Coggin La’Machinere’🌊🌊☮️🕊✌🏽🌊 (@PeterRe76376898) March 25, 2024

Did I miss a clip? He indirectly refers to Cuomo, but I didn’t hear him say his name. Is there another clip? — Jeff - US ex-pat in Lisbon (@PEMdocResists) March 25, 2024

Delete bro. — Louisa May A (@KAW12741) March 25, 2024

Why do you guys do this? Just stick to the facts and point out his undeniable flaws when they arise:https://t.co/Y08yzivXlm — Michael E. McMahon (@mcmahon_esq) March 25, 2024

Rupar doing his Rupar schtick. — Your Foundation (@Java7Law) March 25, 2024

I see why you are now an esteemed White House consultant. — Sue (@SusanK1717) March 25, 2024

Did you just Rupar yourself? — Michele 🍊 (@GoldenNoel) March 25, 2024

Where's the part of the clip where Trump mentions repeatedly that Cuomo is the current governor of New York?

So the strategy is to present Trump as an elderly man with a poor memory? Good luck with that.

***