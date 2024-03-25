Aaron Rupar Catches Donald Trump Saying Andrew Cuomo Is the Current Governor of New York

Attorney General Suing Media Matters for Docs About X
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 25, 2024
Meme

Earlier this month, independent journalist Aaron Rupar gave fair warning that he's "going to have no f***s to give this election cycle" because it's a decision between democracy and authoritarianism. What was that supposed to mean? That he was going to keep posting out-of-context video clips? How is this any different?

The Biden-Harris campaign put out a statement Monday calling Trump "feeble, confused, and tired." Rupar says that Trump is so confused that he thinks Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New York, even though the clip he posted never mentions the name Cuomo.

Where's the part of the clip where Trump mentions repeatedly that Cuomo is the current governor of New York?

So the strategy is to present Trump as an elderly man with a poor memory? Good luck with that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
