Um, No: Georgia Lawyer Claims Hunter Biden ’Harmlessly’ Lied on Gun Form
WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages...
Do the Media Realize They're Losing?
Trump's Bond Getting Reduced Sparks Hot (and Laughable) New Talking Point From Left/Media
How 'Bout No? On 60 Minutes, Mexican President Tries to Shake Down the...
Cry Harder: 60 Minutes Laments 'Trash Talk' on Twitter, Whines Conservatives Are 'Discredi...
MSNBC Guest's Meltdown Over Trump News Offers Possible Preview of Coming Election Night...
Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That...
WaPo's HOT Take About Women Being Too Dumb to Understand Their Own Bodies...
Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's...
Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America Is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers...
SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'
Fla. Sheriff's Home Security Advice Is STILL Guaranteed to Trigger Criminal-Coddling Lefti...
HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About...

Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Something Else)

Doug P.  |  4:31 PM on March 25, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Donald Trump made some remarks in New York City today after agreeing to pay a bond that a state Appeals Court lowered to $175 million, which the Left/media pointed to as evidence the legal system has a pro-Trump bias (pause for laughter). 

Advertisement

Here's some of what Trump had to say:

Trump had some other choice words about the president, and the Biden-Harris campaign's comeback makes us wonder if they've ever paid attention to what's been going on the last three-plus years (and then some): 

Team Biden makes sure Trump's constantly busy with court/legal issues and then says "what a loser, he's not even campaigning as much as he used to!" Pretty incredible. 

Also incredible is the accusation that Trump is basically hiding in his basement. There's psychological projection and then there's whatever next level that is! Do they think everybody's been hibernating since 2020?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

As usual, if you want to know what the Left has been doing, just watch what they accuse the other side of. As for the claim that Trump's been losing ground, all the polls say otherwise, especially in swing states. 

After a long weekend at home in Delaware, Biden was back at it today... except not really:

But it was a very energetic lunch full of vim and vigor! Yep, those are the same people mocking Trump's energy level.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)
Sam J.
Um, No: Georgia Lawyer Claims Hunter Biden ’Harmlessly’ Lied on Gun Form
Amy Curtis
Trump's Bond Getting Reduced Sparks Hot (and Laughable) New Talking Point From Left/Media
Doug P.
How 'Bout No? On 60 Minutes, Mexican President Tries to Shake Down the U.S. to Stem Border Invasion
Grateful Calvin
Cry Harder: 60 Minutes Laments 'Trash Talk' on Twitter, Whines Conservatives Are 'Discrediting' Academics
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement