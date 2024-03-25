Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Something Else)

Donald Trump made some remarks in New York City today after agreeing to pay a bond that a state Appeals Court lowered to $175 million, which the Left/media pointed to as evidence the legal system has a pro-Trump bias (pause for laughter).

Here's some of what Trump had to say:

TRUMP: "This is all weaponization of DOJ and FBI...it's illegal what they're doing, it's criminal what they're doing, and it's never bene done before." pic.twitter.com/XjoOdWQvUx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

TRUMP: "If I were doing poorly, this wouldn't be happening, none of these trial would've been happening. If I wasn't running, they wouldn't be happening." pic.twitter.com/73JxmfAdE0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

REPORTER: "Would you be concerned that a conviction...could cost you the election?"



TURMP: "It could also make me more popular, cause the people know it's a scam. It's a Biden trial." pic.twitter.com/PW21LVRUj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

Trump had some other choice words about the president, and the Biden-Harris campaign's comeback makes us wonder if they've ever paid attention to what's been going on the last three-plus years (and then some):

Biden campaign out with a fiery statement after Trump took questions from reporters in New York today, calling the former president "feeble, confused, and tired." pic.twitter.com/RrO1kwttoJ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 25, 2024

Team Biden makes sure Trump's constantly busy with court/legal issues and then says "what a loser, he's not even campaigning as much as he used to!" Pretty incredible.

Also incredible is the accusation that Trump is basically hiding in his basement. There's psychological projection and then there's whatever next level that is! Do they think everybody's been hibernating since 2020?

Putting out statements like this instead of letting Biden go out and deliver it makes him look just as feeble as described — Pushing Left (@AntiCentrists) March 25, 2024

Name calling is the best they could do.... the disgrace is on the white house — SR-71 Fan (@SR71_addict) March 25, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what the Left has been doing, just watch what they accuse the other side of. As for the claim that Trump's been losing ground, all the polls say otherwise, especially in swing states.

Is it nap time for President Biden? Is that why we're getting a form letter? — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) March 25, 2024

After a long weekend at home in Delaware, Biden was back at it today... except not really:

Biden’s Monday schedule after a weekend in Delaware:



1. Lunch pic.twitter.com/j4mXaWRxfu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024

But it was a very energetic lunch full of vim and vigor! Yep, those are the same people mocking Trump's energy level.

