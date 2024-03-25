Trump's Bond Getting Reduced Sparks Hot (and Laughable) New Talking Point From Left/Media

As you've probably heard, a New York Appeals Court lowered the amount of a bond Donald Trump had to post:

A state appeals court ruled that Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the New York civil fraud case have 10 days to post a $175 million bond, down from the $464 million judgment that was originally due Monday. The 11th-hour ruling from a panel of state Appellate Division judges, all appointed by Democratic governors, is a major victory and relief for the former president, whose attorneys had said coming up with the larger bond was a “practical impossibility.” The ruling also means state Attorney General Letitia James’ office cannot yet begin collecting on the judgment.

First, it's important to keep in mind that anybody not named Donald Trump who was also not a challenger to a Democrat in the White House wouldn't have even faced this legal issue at all, but the Left's spin is nothing short of desperate and hilarious.

A talking point has been chosen:

The left has decided on their talking point — that there is a two-tiered justice system that benefits…Trump. pic.twitter.com/ukbzjlaJtU — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 25, 2024

So there IS a "two-tiered justice system," but it benefits the political candidate who's facing legal challenges on several fronts because it's an election year? That's totally laughable, but yet again, here we are:

Any chance the New York judges might trouble themselves now to explain exactly why they are cutting the ex-President such a large break on the amount and timing of the bond? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) March 25, 2024

Having to post a $175 million bond for the civil "crime" of taking out loans and paying them back in full is getting a big break from the legal system? Sure.

MSNBC guest reacts to Trump's bond being reduced to $175 million: "This is so infuriating." pic.twitter.com/DlbB6NKo4b — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 25, 2024

Yet again, @realDonaldTrump gets special treatment with his own private system of justice. The NY Appeals Court has decided to give Trump more time to pay less money by reducing his bond from $454M to $175 and giving him 10 days to get the money. This makes absolutely no sense. pic.twitter.com/ZFfI0ibyjI — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 25, 2024

If the country had honest, unbiased media they'd frame the story based on what's really going on:

It's disgraceful that Biden's entire electoral strategy relies on his Department of Justice prosecuting Donald Trump.



More befitting of a banana republic than America. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 25, 2024

Instead we're getting "the legal system has a pro-Trump bias," and we can be pretty sure the MSM is going to pick up on that as well.

