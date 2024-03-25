Trump's Bond Getting Reduced Sparks Hot (and Laughable) New Talking Point From Left/Media

Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Somethi...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on March 25, 2024
meme

As you've probably heard, a New York Appeals Court lowered the amount of a bond Donald Trump had to post:

A state appeals court ruled that Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the New York civil fraud case have 10 days to post a $175 million bond, down from the $464 million judgment that was originally due Monday.

The 11th-hour ruling from a panel of state Appellate Division judges, all appointed by Democratic governors, is a major victory and relief for the former president, whose attorneys had said coming up with the larger bond was a “practical impossibility.” The ruling also means state Attorney General Letitia James’ office cannot yet begin collecting on the judgment. 

First, it's important to keep in mind that anybody not named Donald Trump who was also not a challenger to a Democrat in the White House wouldn't have even faced this legal issue at all, but the Left's spin is nothing short of desperate and hilarious. 

A talking point has been chosen:

So there IS a "two-tiered justice system," but it benefits the political candidate who's facing legal challenges on several fronts because it's an election year? That's totally laughable, but yet again, here we are:

Having to post a $175 million bond for the civil "crime" of taking out loans and paying them back in full is getting a big break from the legal system? Sure.

If the country had honest, unbiased media they'd frame the story based on what's really going on:

Instead we're getting "the legal system has a pro-Trump bias," and we can be pretty sure the MSM is going to pick up on that as well. 

*** 

