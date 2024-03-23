White House Responds to Footage of Illegal Immigrants Overrunning National Guard

As you know doubt saw this week, the New York Post captured video of a mob of illegal immigrants forcing their way through the Texas National Guard in their bid to cross the border. At her Friday press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said she hadn't spoken to President Biden about the video and instead deflected the blame toward Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott: "We didn't put them there! HE put them there!" And the reason he put them there is because Border Control couldn't be trusted with keeping illegals out of the state.

The Daily Caller reports that the White House has responded to the viral video and blamed Donald Trump.

NEW: The White House responded to the footage captured by @JennieSTaer of immigrants at the southern border overwhelming the Texas National Guard. They blamed Donald Trump in a statement to @DailyCaller.



More here: https://t.co/pYYjv6cg4m pic.twitter.com/EmN0adZl4h — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) March 22, 2024

Reagan Reese reports:

The White House blamed former President Donald Trump for new, dramatic video of illegal immigrants storming across the border, tearing down a barrier and overwhelming the Texas National Guard Thursday in a statement shared with the Daily Caller. Illegal immigrants were caught at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday pulling a barrier open while four National Guardsmen tried to keep the situation under control in video shared by New York Post reporter Jennie Taer. The White House blamed Trump for the chaos, pointing to his opposition toward a bipartisan Senate bill proposed last month that would have allocated funds to Ukraine, Israel and the southern border crisis. “We are grateful for Border Patrol’s quick work to get the situation under control and apprehend the migrants,” a White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

So Biden blames Trump for opposing the bipartisan $60 billion aid package to Ukraine that had attached a border security measure that would allow only 1.8 million illegal immigrants to cross every year. We're certain if that bill had passed the House, that mob would have peacefully stood in line at a legal port of entry.

They really believe that people will blame Trump for the invasion?

Breathtaking levels of gaslighting here. White House has outdone itself https://t.co/lG3KCQqPFW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 22, 2024

It's beyond gaslighting at this point. It's "we are lying to you and you will like it!" — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) March 22, 2024

Amazing how morning joe was saying the same exact line this morning. Just amazing coincidence. — Clint Robbins (@ClintRobbins15) March 22, 2024

These the same agents the WH accused of “whipping” Hatians? The ones they lied about and demonized? Now the WH calls them heroes? — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) March 23, 2024

Absolute "black is white, up is down" levels of nonsense here.



Does anyone at all believe this is anyone's fault but whoever is pulling Biden's strings? — i Am Woot (@MysticWombat) March 22, 2024

"Operational" lol — Grayson Quay (@hemingquay) March 22, 2024

If the Biden administration had had its way, there wouldn't even have been razor wire fencing or National Guard troops to break through.

This mess is all on biden — Sue (@nascargirl0197) March 22, 2024

There's no level of dishonesty too extreme for this administration. — Jay (@dawgs4ever) March 23, 2024

The Biden administration sued and won the right to cut the razor wire fencing. But it's Trump's fault for sinking that terrible "bipartisan" border security bill.

