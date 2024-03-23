White House Responds to Footage of Illegal Immigrants Overrunning National Guard

Canadian TV Airs Piece on Woke Teachers Being Harassed and Put in Danger
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As you know doubt saw this week, the New York Post captured video of a mob of illegal immigrants forcing their way through the Texas National Guard in their bid to cross the border. At her Friday press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said she hadn't spoken to President Biden about the video and instead deflected the blame toward Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott: "We didn't put them there! HE put them there!" And the reason he put them there is because Border Control couldn't be trusted with keeping illegals out of the state.

The Daily Caller reports that the White House has responded to the viral video and blamed Donald Trump.

Reagan Reese reports:

The White House blamed former President Donald Trump for new, dramatic video of illegal immigrants storming across the border, tearing down a barrier and overwhelming the Texas National Guard Thursday in a statement shared with the Daily Caller.

Illegal immigrants were caught at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday pulling a barrier open while four National Guardsmen tried to keep the situation under control in video shared by New York Post reporter Jennie Taer. The White House blamed Trump for the chaos, pointing to his opposition toward a bipartisan Senate bill proposed last month that would have allocated funds to Ukraine, Israel and the southern border crisis.

“We are grateful for Border Patrol’s quick work to get the situation under control and apprehend the migrants,” a White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

So Biden blames Trump for opposing the bipartisan $60 billion aid package to Ukraine that had attached a border security measure that would allow only 1.8 million illegal immigrants to cross every year. We're certain if that bill had passed the House, that mob would have peacefully stood in line at a legal port of entry.

They really believe that people will blame Trump for the invasion?

If the Biden administration had had its way, there wouldn't even have been razor wire fencing or National Guard troops to break through.

The Biden administration sued and won the right to cut the razor wire fencing. But it's Trump's fault for sinking that terrible "bipartisan" border security bill.

***

