Reporter Says National Guard Retrieved Knives From That Mob of Illegal Immigrants

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Trump campaign should just re-run over and over the New York Post's video of a mob of illegal immigrants breaking through a Texas National Guard barricade in El Paso. What border crisis?

The New York Post's Jennie Taer who was there at the scene reports that the Texas National Guard confiscated knives and claimed one illegal immigrant tried to grab a gun.

Weighing state charges? But Sen. Chuck Schumer said a Texas law allowing the arrest of illegal immigrants was an "extreme right-wing" policy.

Taer reports:

Authorities confiscated knives and shanks from migrants who surged the border wall in El Paso on Thursday, The Post has learned.

The swarm of migrants overwhelmed Texas National Guard soldiers who were arranging them into groups to be taken into Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) custody. During the chaotic incursion, at least one person also tried to grab a soldier’s firearm, a National Guard source told The Post.

“These people were willing to assault military,” the source told the Post. “They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws.”

Some troops were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

As we reported, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton has used the word "invasion" to describe what's going on at the border.

They just want to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets, the Democrats insist.

Taer says they were all processed and released anyway.

But that "bipartisan" Senate bill that President Biden backed would have prevented this — it's the Republicans' fault for note securing the border.

***

