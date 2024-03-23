Reporter Says National Guard Retrieved Knives From That Mob of Illegal Immigrants

The Trump campaign should just re-run over and over the New York Post's video of a mob of illegal immigrants breaking through a Texas National Guard barricade in El Paso. What border crisis?

Advertisement

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The New York Post's Jennie Taer who was there at the scene reports that the Texas National Guard confiscated knives and claimed one illegal immigrant tried to grab a gun.

SCOOP: TX Guard confiscated knives from migrants who rushed border, one tried to grab gun



We're also told that TX authorities are reviewing video to determine which migrants were involved & are weighing state charges. https://t.co/B8a48XcNqp @nypost — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 22, 2024

Weighing state charges? But Sen. Chuck Schumer said a Texas law allowing the arrest of illegal immigrants was an "extreme right-wing" policy.

Taer reports:

Authorities confiscated knives and shanks from migrants who surged the border wall in El Paso on Thursday, The Post has learned. The swarm of migrants overwhelmed Texas National Guard soldiers who were arranging them into groups to be taken into Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) custody. During the chaotic incursion, at least one person also tried to grab a soldier’s firearm, a National Guard source told The Post. “These people were willing to assault military,” the source told the Post. “They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws.” Some troops were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

*Illegal criminal aliens — JWF (@JammieWF) March 23, 2024

They are not 'migrants'. They are criminal aliens. — Relocated Cincy (@cincitygirl) March 23, 2024

Weighing? — Dale Hellwig (@MaxRisiko) March 23, 2024

Charge all of them and hold them as prisoners of war. — Buck Murdock (@murdock_buck) March 23, 2024

As we reported, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton has used the word "invasion" to describe what's going on at the border.

They were just trying to get first in line for those Tyson jobs, this is totally not an invasion. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) March 23, 2024

They just want to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets, the Democrats insist.

Then they were handed pre-paid debit cards, phones and voting ballots. — James Burton (@JimPBurton) March 23, 2024

Taer says they were all processed and released anyway.

Reporter @JennieSTaer says many of the illegals caught on video rushing the border — and assaulting Texas National Guard personnel — were subsequently processed and RELEASED into the country pic.twitter.com/6mJrfpZEN1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2024

Of course, the invasion continues. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) March 23, 2024

No surprise there. I am glad that the border is secure. — J tavegia (@jtavegia5845) March 22, 2024

What border — Matt fischer (@fish546) March 22, 2024

Advertisement

Processed and released is the first step in LEGAL immigration... — Magicninja (@magicninja) March 22, 2024

The USA is under attack. — B. Steve White (@bstevewhite) March 23, 2024

And the majority of women are still going to vote for more of these men to invade their cities. I just don't get it. — Kevin B (@KevinB67568895) March 22, 2024

But that "bipartisan" Senate bill that President Biden backed would have prevented this — it's the Republicans' fault for note securing the border.

***