CNN Admits That Mar-a-Lago Is Worth More Than $18 Million

Back in October, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that former President Donald Trump inflated the value of his Mar-a-Lago estate by an eye-popping 2,300 percent, CNN reported. "From 2011-2021, the Palm Beach County Assessor appraised the market value of Mar-a-Lago at between $18 million and $27.6 million,” Engoron wrote in his ruling.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called it the "art of the steal," sharing a meme saying the estate was valued at approximately $25 million.

Donald Trump's art of the steal.



Mar-a-Lago⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xdnC0j04Ya — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 5, 2023

With a Monday deadline looming to come up with nearly half a billion dollars, the talking heads are suggesting Trump sell Mar-a-Lago to pay part of his fine.

BREAKING: CNN admits that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is worth AT LEAST $240 million.



I’m done. Leticia James can walk off a short pier. pic.twitter.com/ddbGa2uc63 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 22, 2024

NEW: CNN says Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property is easily worth hundreds of millions of dollars which he could use to pay New York AG Letitia James.



Now that he may have to sell it, Mar-A-Lago is worth hundreds of millions but when they needed to “bust” Trump for “fraud,” the property… pic.twitter.com/FzvtAOLc4M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2024

Now that he may have to sell it, Mar-A-Lago is worth hundreds of millions but when they needed to “bust” Trump for “fraud,” the property was only worth $18M. Most Americans don’t understand how corrupt their ‘justice’ system is.

We're beginning to understand.

Reason #101 that the NY Supreme Court should freeze this judgement — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 22, 2024

Let me get this straight! The property Trump used to commit bank fraud by valuing it at $150 million when, according to Letitia James and Judge Engoron, it was only worth $18 million, can be sold for $240 million to help pay the fine for fraudulently overvaluing the property? — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 22, 2024

If it's worth that much, then where is the "fraud" in terms of appraising his worth?



Just based on this the case should be overturned — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 22, 2024

Someone please explain how they are able to get away with this? CNN is literally proving that the valuations were correct. — PoliticalPuertoRican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@PRMemes_) March 22, 2024

Funny how that works. This whole thing is a 8th Amendment violation. — Ryan Wasielewski (@R_G_Wasielewski) March 22, 2024

"Excessive fines" are banned under the Eighth Amendment. We're pretty sure a higher court would consider $464 million to be excessive, especially when there were no victims of the supposed crime.

They’ll do anything to hurt him. He must have done something right. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) March 22, 2024

Is it not an indictment of James and her corruption if Mar-a-Lago sells for enough to satisfy her demands, and an amount many times their own estimates? How can they escape their own corruption and lies if this, in fact, happens? Then what? — Kelly (@realKellyKnight) March 22, 2024

The rule of law is over in this country. — Joaquin A. Fineline (@itsmedontuc) March 22, 2024

The pinnacle of corruption on open display for the country. Only opened eyes can see it though.



Dems and MSM in perfect sync again. — Lawrence Anderson 𝕏 (@LAndersonCAKS) March 22, 2024

Mar-A-Lago being worth just $18M is possibly the most outrageous, ridiculous, and obviously political thing to occur in the lawfare against Trump. It's some of the most valuable property in the world, and as a business earns $25M+ a year. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) March 22, 2024

It's amazing how property values fluctuate when it suits their agenda, isn't it? Corruption at its finest. — Isaac Anderson (@IsaacannIsaac) March 22, 2024

James would already be moving to seize Mar-a-Lago if it were in New York State. And we'd bet she wouldn't sell it for $18 million.

