CNN Admits That Mar-a-Lago Is Worth More Than $18 Million

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Back in October, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that former President Donald Trump inflated the value of his Mar-a-Lago estate by an eye-popping 2,300 percent, CNN reported. "From 2011-2021, the Palm Beach County Assessor appraised the market value of Mar-a-Lago at between $18 million and $27.6 million,” Engoron wrote in his ruling. 

New York Attorney General Letitia James called it the "art of the steal," sharing a meme saying the estate was valued at approximately $25 million.

With a Monday deadline looming to come up with nearly half a billion dollars, the talking heads are suggesting Trump sell Mar-a-Lago to pay part of his fine.

Now that he may have to sell it, Mar-A-Lago is worth hundreds of millions but when they needed to “bust” Trump for “fraud,” the property was only worth $18M.

Most Americans don’t understand how corrupt their ‘justice’ system is.

We're beginning to understand.

"Excessive fines" are banned under the Eighth Amendment. We're pretty sure a higher court would consider $464 million to be excessive, especially when there were no victims of the supposed crime.

James would already be moving to seize Mar-a-Lago if it were in New York State. And we'd bet she wouldn't sell it for $18 million.

***

