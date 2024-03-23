Canadian TV Airs Piece on Woke Teachers Being Harassed and Put in Danger

It looks like Canada has its own Libs of TikTok. Chanel Pfahl has been "harassing" Annie Ohana over allegedly indoctrinating her students rather than teaching. CTV News decided to interview Ohana about the harassment campaign, which is reportedly ramping up against all teachers. They even found a purple-haired "anti-hate researcher" to chime in.

Here’s the @CTVVancouver report on woke teacher Annie Ohana.



I’m tempted to laugh this off and/or make a sarcastic comment, but honestly, what an utter tragedy that this is the state of our mainstream “news” right now.



I know it’s not surprising in the least, but somehow I… pic.twitter.com/xfQHYRRJDt — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) March 23, 2024

I’m tempted to laugh this off and/or make a sarcastic comment, but honestly, what an utter tragedy that this is the state of our mainstream “news” right now.

I know it’s not surprising in the least, but somehow I still expect more. @izavarise portrays Ohana as a victim from the get go, relies on “experts” from CAHN (including “Elizabeth Simons” whose existence has yet to be verified), can’t even be bothered to include my full (2 sentence) comment, or the comments of a single one of the hundreds of parents/teachers who agree with me, etc. It’s truly a shame.

CAHN is the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. It's not government-funded, which is surprising, seeing as the Canadian government is considering a pre-crime hate speech law that can imprison you if you pose a threat to hurting someone's feelings.

It gets worse. The bill creates a pre-crime called “fear of hate crime”. You can be put under house arrest, with an ankle monitor, forced to give blood samples, banned from talking to any person, etc. if someone “fears” you’ll say something hateful. https://t.co/QC2BDPnBqj pic.twitter.com/QU3DAoykZA — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 29, 2024

A person can be brought before a judge if someone "fears on reasonable grounds that another person will commit" a hate crime.

You should be honoured.

People who speak the truth, despite the oppression they face, can hold their heads high.

You are one of the few.

That sort of character is an example to both children and professionals. — Matt Alexander (@RealMattA_) March 23, 2024

Wow that was laughable. Your comments are pretty mild. I didn’t even know you were “far-right” until the CTV geniuses told me. Seems like CTV is out their own harassment campaign against you since we’re now casting aspersions. — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) March 23, 2024

@CTVVancouver How fragile are teachers now that they must go on stress leave if anyone questions their activist curriculum? Reasonable people, not far right boogeymen, are asking about the choices teachers make. How is this “dangerous?” Such biased coverage. — judy y (@Averyflash) March 23, 2024

Journalism is a lost art. Fossilized. Extinct.



I can’t wait for the MSM tax funded gravy train to dry up, we’ll see how long they last selling these lies to all 10 of their viewers. — Shaun G (@ShaunXGriffith) March 23, 2024

I taught over 30 years, many students do not see these woke teachers as enlightening. They feel bullied to follow the party light. They felt safe to tell me since I was not “woke”. Woke teacher is not critical thinking, it is intolerant. — James Cagney (@JamesCagney1962) March 23, 2024

She's just trying to mold good citizens.

Public schools are a magnet for lunatics who get a job as “teachers” and bring their violent radicalism into the classroom. They teach nothing but hate and provide nothing but poison. Poor kids. — guyhirsch.eth (@GuyHirsch) March 23, 2024

One of Trudeau's echo chambers. I used to go to their website a bit for local news, even after their contemptuous woke globalist slant became increasingly apparent, but no more. — Eric Larsen (@larsenerar) March 23, 2024

This person should not be teaching children. The reason teachers are facing pushback is because parents are fed up. This teachers classroom looks like a socialist hoarding nightmare. — Michelle 🇨🇦♀️ (@Coffee_n_Quiet) March 23, 2024

It's remarkable that even in Canada schools can't find anyone but far-left activists to hire as teachers.

***