Axios Notices Elon Musk Is Painting Biden’s Re- Election as a Threat to America

Elon Musk was a Biden voter. He only recently announced that he'd be voting Republican for the first time. Remember the uproar when he posted that graph showing the Democrats moving so far left that being a Republican was moderate?

Musk has definitely been red-pilled. An immigrant himself, he's traveled to the border to see firsthand the invasion of the country. And it's on purpose, to gain congressional seats and eventually make it legal for illegal immigrants to vote.

Axios has noticed that Musk is treating President Joe Biden's re-election as a threat to the country.

🚨🚨 In public and in private, Elon Musk is increasingly treating the prospect of President Biden's re-election as an urgent — even existential — threat to America. His MAGA alliance… https://t.co/127U1NEnfz — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) March 19, 2024

We'll just point out the obvious that you're going to have to back Donald Trump if you don't want four more years of Bidenomics.

Zachary Basu writes:

In public and in private, Elon Musk is increasingly treating the prospect of President Biden's re-election as an urgent — even existential — threat to America. Why it matters: Musk hasn't endorsed former President Trump. But the billionaire X owner has made no secret of his disdain for Biden's policies, leveraging his massive online platform to denigrate Democrats and promote Trump's messaging on the 2024 election's top issues. Chief among them is immigration. Musk has shared the conspiracy theory that Biden is intentionally "importing" millions of undocumented immigrants to boost Democrats' political power, as well as numerous posts portraying immigrants as security threats. "There is either a red wave this November or America is doomed," Musk posted this weekend, responding to a video about New York City's migrant crisis. "Imagine four more years of this getting worse."

Ah, the "conspiracy theory" that Biden is leaving the border open on purpose … like the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan. We'll play the part of conspiracy theorist: Every time Gov. Greg Abbott puts up some kind of barrier to deter illegal aliens from crossing, the Biden administration files a lawsuit. President Joe Biden claims he needs Congress to give him the authority to close the border when he could do it just by reinstating those executive orders he eliminated on his first day in office.

So what if Musk believes that Biden would import another 8 million illegal immigrants in his second term? Name one thing Biden has done to prove him wrong.

Musk posted this video Tuesday promoting his conspiracy theory:

This is actually happening!

pic.twitter.com/qeNBu3S1mF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

We read the entire Axios piece and didn't find one fact disproving that the border invasion isn't intentional. Biden told illegals to surge to the border when he was elected, and they did. And now he's on MSNBC apologizing for calling an alleged killer "illegal." Maybe Basu could look into the Biden administration's border policies and tell us where Musk is wrong. Make the case.

