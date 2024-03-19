Sen. Chuck Schumer Upset That Donald Trump Is Making Israel a Partisan Issue
'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look'...
Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay...
'You just made it up' - Democrats Claim You Can't Make Up Made...
WA Supreme Court Eliminates Bar Exam Requirement in Pursuit of Equity
God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That...
'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters
LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, AND California from...
'The World Is Beautiful': Being 'Woke' Is Self-Inflicted Misery
New York Times Decides the Deep State Is 'Actually Kind of Awesome'
Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch...
'Provincial Buffoon': Bill Kristol's Take on Kate Middleton Is BEYOND Weird
‘View’ Host Tells Christine Blasey Ford That Some Remain Skeptical of Her Story
NYT Admits What the Rest of Us Knew Long Ago: Remote Learning Harmed...

Axios Notices Elon Musk Is Painting Biden’s Re- Election as a Threat to America

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 19, 2024
Twitter

Elon Musk was a Biden voter. He only recently announced that he'd be voting Republican for the first time. Remember the uproar when he posted that graph showing the Democrats moving so far left that being a Republican was moderate?

Advertisement

Musk has definitely been red-pilled. An immigrant himself, he's traveled to the border to see firsthand the invasion of the country. And it's on purpose, to gain congressional seats and eventually make it legal for illegal immigrants to vote.

Axios has noticed that Musk is treating President Joe Biden's re-election as a threat to the country.

We'll just point out the obvious that you're going to have to back Donald Trump if you don't want four more years of Bidenomics.

Zachary Basu writes:

In public and in private, Elon Musk is increasingly treating the prospect of President Biden's re-election as an urgent — even existential — threat to America.

Why it matters: Musk hasn't endorsed former President Trump. But the billionaire X owner has made no secret of his disdain for Biden's policies, leveraging his massive online platform to denigrate Democrats and promote Trump's messaging on the 2024 election's top issues.

Chief among them is immigration. Musk has shared the conspiracy theory that Biden is intentionally "importing" millions of undocumented immigrants to boost Democrats' political power, as well as numerous posts portraying immigrants as security threats.

"There is either a red wave this November or America is doomed," Musk posted this weekend, responding to a video about New York City's migrant crisis. "Imagine four more years of this getting worse."

Recommended

'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ah, the "conspiracy theory" that Biden is leaving the border open on purpose … like the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan. We'll play the part of conspiracy theorist: Every time Gov. Greg Abbott puts up some kind of barrier to deter illegal aliens from crossing, the Biden administration files a lawsuit. President Joe Biden claims he needs Congress to give him the authority to close the border when he could do it just by reinstating those executive orders he eliminated on his first day in office.

So what if Musk believes that Biden would import another 8 million illegal immigrants in his second term? Name one thing Biden has done to prove him wrong.

Musk posted this video Tuesday promoting his conspiracy theory:

Advertisement

We read the entire Axios piece and didn't find one fact disproving that the border invasion isn't intentional. Biden told illegals to surge to the border when he was elected, and they did. And now he's on MSNBC apologizing for calling an alleged killer "illegal." Maybe Basu could look into the Biden administration's border policies and tell us where Musk is wrong. Make the case.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation
Amy Curtis
Sen. Chuck Schumer Upset That Donald Trump Is Making Israel a Partisan Issue
Brett T.
God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That We DON'T Live in Germany
Coucy
WA Supreme Court Eliminates Bar Exam Requirement in Pursuit of Equity
Brett T.
LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, AND California from Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay People Just Like the Nazis Did
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation Amy Curtis
Advertisement