State Senator Threatens Riots After Pro-Police Bill Passes

We reported a little bit ago about Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar getting something off her chest. Lamar said she feels "like a slave sometimes" in the state Capitol building, and declared it a form of slavery that Republicans hold a supermajority.

We wrote then that we didn't know what piece of legislation had Lamar so fired up. Now we do, as we also have State Sen. Charlane Oliver declaring that a pro-police bill that passed "is rooted in racism."

WKAM reports:

State Sen. Brent Taylor, a tough-on-crime Republican, introduced the bill after the Memphis City Council ordered police to no longer pull over motorists for the following traffic violations: Cars with expired registration within 60 days of expiration.

When a temporary registration permit is improperly located but still clearly displayed.

When the registration plate is not securely fastened, but is clearly displayed.

When a single brake or headlight is inoperable.

Cars with a loose bumper.

Essentially, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill that would prohibit local governments from banning routine traffic stops. That led Oliver to bring up the line that "riots are the language of the unheard" and that "Gloves off. Like, we’re going to fight like hell. You don’t expect us to respond?"

'Gloves Off:' Sen. @CharlaneOliver (D-Nashville) Calls for Riots after TN Senate Passes @SenBrentTaylor Pro-Police Bill.



"It is rooted in racism," Oliver said. "This is a Jim Crow bill that [Sen. Brent] Taylor brought and all his Confederates voted for it." Video @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/F7rhyeAwzu — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) March 15, 2024

"You don't expect us to respond" to a bill that says police can't make traffic stops? How are you going to respond?

