Rolling Stone Warns Right-Wingers Are Pushing Absurd Lie About Haitian Cannibal Invasion

There's political chaos in Haiti right now. The United States just evacuated personnel from the Haitian embassy because it is unsafe for them to be there. There's heightened gang violence led by a man nicknamed "Barbecue." How'd he get that nickname? Probably from a two-year-old video that's been going around of gang members biting into human flesh, probably as a campaign to scare rivals. One armed group went by the name, "Cannibal Army."

NBC News already did a very lengthy piece about how right-wingers are "smearing Haitian migrants" as cannibals. This comes after news that the Biden administration has flown 320,000 illegal immigrants into the country from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Republicans have pounced, saying that President Joe Biden is importing criminals.

Elon Musk and conservative influencers have spread unverified claims to millions, smearing Haitian migrants as cannibals as they endure deep uncertainty about the future of their country and family members still there. https://t.co/iZCjMdenmu — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2024

"Conservative influencers" have been sharing a video that NBC News acknowledges exists. But it was just a little cannibalism to make a point. Americans shouldn't be worried that Biden has been secretly flying in cannibals from Haiti. The AP even fact-checked the story about the flights and found it false, because they weren't secret, just "enigmatic" and "lacking in transparency."

Now Rolling Stone is following NBC News' lead (not a good idea) and reporting that right-wingers like Elon Musk are pushing an absurd lie about a cannibal invasion.

Right-Wingers Are Pushing An Absurd Lie About Haitian Cannibal Invasion



More: https://t.co/w7GK74GBD4 pic.twitter.com/47LbR7Z5wr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 16, 2024

Miles Klee writes that some on the far-right are involved in a "long-running quest" to sow xenophobia among the American public. By long-running, they mean when President Donald Trump called MS-13 gang members animals, and Democrats and the press went around screaming that Trump had called all immigrants animals, and even MS-13 gang members have a "spark of humanity" that must be respected.

Is there no music for you to report on anymore? — ShortieSmalls (@kcorvo2) March 16, 2024

Literally there is video of it. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) March 16, 2024

It’s literally on video — Francesco Franco (@FrancescoLugli) March 16, 2024

Sharing videos from Haiti is now *checks notes* “an absurd lie about Haiti” — Bertram (Burt) Gummer🇺🇸 (@BertramGummer) March 16, 2024

U should go there and find out — Steven Niti (@StevenNiti) March 16, 2024

Please go there to disprove the claims. — Denham (@Denham0001) March 16, 2024

It’s sad what you have devolved into. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) March 16, 2024

What are the odds @RollingStone going the way of Vice in the next 6 months? — Billy Bob Dole (@NickS71656762) March 16, 2024

It’s going to be weird to see Rolling Stone go out of business. — The Madness (@FredP00L) March 16, 2024

The magazine already should have been sued out of existence for publishing completely fraudulent hit pieces.

Have you guys picked a date for your going out of business sale yet? I'd be interested in some memorabilia from when when you guys were respected. — ymikrazy (@bakersd68) March 16, 2024

Rolling Stone should definitely get some reporters on the ground in Haiti to report back on what's really going on. Remember when Trump called Haiti a s**thole country and Conan O'Brien took his camera crew to a luxury resort there and reported how beautiful it was? We do:

After Trump called Haiti a shithole nation, celebrities started wearing "Haiti Is Great Already" merch to prove him wrong.



How did these t-shirts age? pic.twitter.com/KxwcSFT0n3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

KiIIers, gangs, and cannibals are ruling the streets of Haiti right now.



4,000 gang members just broke out of jail.



The government's on the brink of collapse.



Well… it's a good thing that Biden recently instituted a policy that makes it easier for Haitians to immigrate… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2024

It's far-right xenophobia that we don't want Haitian gang members flown in on "parole flights" on the taxpayer's dime.

