President Biden Notices the 'Ugly Resurgence' of Islamophobia Following the War in Gaza
Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages...
Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling...
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off...
Here's the 'Punishment' Biden Staffers Involved in Mishandling Classified Documents Receiv...
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia'...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is...
Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has...
Leftist Killjoys Co-Opt 'Dune', Stick Heads Up Own Arrakis Instead
Send More: Sanctuary City Chicago Plans to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters
Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside...
John Kirby Tries to Explain Why Iran Will Heed Biden's Warnings Even After...
CNN's Jim Acosta Had a Meltdown When Trump Said a Border Invasion Was...

Rolling Stone Warns Right-Wingers Are Pushing Absurd Lie About Haitian Cannibal Invasion

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on March 16, 2024
AngieArtist

There's political chaos in Haiti right now. The United States just evacuated personnel from the Haitian embassy because it is unsafe for them to be there. There's heightened gang violence led by a man nicknamed "Barbecue." How'd he get that nickname? Probably from a two-year-old video that's been going around of gang members biting into human flesh, probably as a campaign to scare rivals. One armed group went by the name, "Cannibal Army."

Advertisement

NBC News already did a very lengthy piece about how right-wingers are "smearing Haitian migrants" as cannibals. This comes after news that the Biden administration has flown 320,000 illegal immigrants into the country from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Republicans have pounced, saying that President Joe Biden is importing criminals.

"Conservative influencers" have been sharing a video that NBC News acknowledges exists. But it was just a little cannibalism to make a point. Americans shouldn't be worried that Biden has been secretly flying in cannibals from Haiti. The AP even fact-checked the story about the flights and found it false, because they weren't secret, just "enigmatic" and "lacking in transparency."

Now Rolling Stone is following NBC News' lead (not a good idea) and reporting that right-wingers like Elon Musk are pushing an absurd lie about a cannibal invasion.

Miles Klee writes that some on the far-right are involved in a "long-running quest" to sow xenophobia among the American public. By long-running, they mean when President Donald Trump called MS-13 gang members animals, and Democrats and the press went around screaming that Trump had called all immigrants animals, and even MS-13 gang members have a "spark of humanity" that must be respected.

Recommended

Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
Brett T.
Advertisement

The magazine already should have been sued out of existence for publishing completely fraudulent hit pieces.

Rolling Stone should definitely get some reporters on the ground in Haiti to report back on what's really going on. Remember when Trump called Haiti a s**thole country and Conan O'Brien took his camera crew to a luxury resort there and reported how beautiful it was? We do:

Advertisement

It's far-right xenophobia that we don't want Haitian gang members flown in on "parole flights" on the taxpayer's dime.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: ELON MUSK HAITI ROLLING STONE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
Brett T.
President Biden Notices the 'Ugly Resurgence' of Islamophobia Following the War in Gaza
Brett T.
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off Twitter
justmindy
Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages Still Held in Gaza
justmindy
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia' in America
Grateful Calvin
Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside and Things Could Get INTERESTING
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery Brett T.
Advertisement