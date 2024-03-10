Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos

Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame...
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery

It seems things in Haiti are going very, very badly. There have been reports of unrest and mass prison breaks for a while, but things have gotten even worse in the past week.

Now Politico and other outlets are reporting the US is evacuating 'non-essential' personnel from the Embassy and the Marines are providing security in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

We'll start here, with Newsweek:

They write:

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti is evacuating some of its personnel from the nation's capital as rampant gang violence intensifies.

"Heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near U.S. Embassy compounds and near the airport led to the State Department's decision to arrange for the departure of additional embassy personnel," the embassy, based in Port-au-Prince, said in a statement on Sunday.

The embassy remains open. The U.S. had previously warned its citizens that they should "depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options."

Notice how the US is telling citizens to get out, but privately. Sounds familiar. And might lead to more Americans getting stranded in hostile foreign nations on Biden's watch:

The entire post reads:

A few months ago, CIA trained strong man and one time candidate for president of Haiti, Guy Phillipe, was released from US prison and returned to Haiti.  I said at the time all hell was going to break loose in Haiti on his return.

One of his talents was to use UN trucks and personnel to transport drugs and sex slaves to ports and planes.  They have it on video.  The UN in Haiti is as corrupt as everyone else.

And now?  The US borders are wide open.

Somewhere the cartels are either making deals with Phillipe or getting ready for war with him.

The US embassy is bugging out. Haitians in SoFla work hard here and the majority came here legally.  All have family in Haiti.  I don’t know what the hell the Democrats are doing with this   activity but they need to fix it right the hell now.  All of this happened under Biden.  All of it. This chaos cannot be allowed to continue.

Back in December of 2023, heavy gunfire put the Embassy in lockdown.

Three hours ago, the Haitian Embassy posted this:

Just incredible to watch this unfold.

Remember when Biden's election meant the world would respect us and there would be peace?

Good times.

The French government was brutal in Haiti, but at least things didn't descend into this level of chaos.

A major disaster.

It's snark, but what did the Clinton Foundation do for Haiti? Not a darned thing.

Remember when Trump called Haiti a 's**thole' and the Left lost their minds?

We'd love a comment from them now.

As things develop, we'll keep you posted.

***

Tags: BREAKING NEWS FOREIGN POLICY HAITI RIOTS USA VIOLENCE

