'Could Convey Seriousness': Byron York Has Some Ideas to Tune Up the Correspondents' Dinner

Jacob B. | 3:26 PM on March 30, 2025
Byron York tweets some ideas to tune up the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "I have to admit there's no enthusiasm for my idea of, like 1961, hiring jugglers and pop singers to perform at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Ok, how about serious music? A classical pianist, string quartet, something like that? Could convey seriousness..."

Two truths hover over this topic. Nothing is apolitical, and it is super awkward when big press and big government get together.

Attempting to arrange an event that does not have any "political" undertones is an empty errand. It is part of the makeup of our nation. Some may try to tread lightly or to not offend, but there is no eluding the bonds of reality to some sort of fantasy land where big, bad "politics" is not there to provoke thought. Whether the "entertainment" is uproariously funny, heartstring-touchingly dramatic, or stiffeningly serious, the realities of God, truth, morality, freedom, law, history, and our fellow Americans are always present.

With that background, this particular event, the White House Correspondents' Dinner, exudes awkwardness because of the contentious relationship usually shared between the press and the government. The pursuit of truth demands that it be that way. Reporters seeking information may bump up against some in government who do not want, in some cases perhaps even well-meaningly, to divulge information. But we are a nation of sunlight, as much exposure and information, particularly about matters of widespread public interest, as possible. One of the riches of the United States is a free press. It does not come without its headaches. Just as constructive speech swallows destructive speech, an accurate press renders impotent those who purvey inaccuracy and falsehood. A free press is an advantage not shared by information-controlling regimes. It is an advantage because in allowing the whole truth, as unpleasant as it sometimes may be, little darkness remains for inaccuracy and falsehood.

Perhaps one of the reasons this event often falls flat is because it truly is a farce. The people behind it are some of the most creative minds in all of the world. Surely they could do a high-class job of putting on an event every single year. They could, but they do not. Hob-knobbing and inter-mingling are not what those in the press and those in government are there to do well.

