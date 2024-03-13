Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe...
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
NHS Will No Longer Prescribe Puberty Blockers for Children
President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND...
Congressman Wesley Hunt Obliterates Racist Voter ID Narrative
Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challen...
Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason
Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'
Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon

Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and Mirrors'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Well, look at it this way — the bill got MSNBC to say Laken Riley's name. It certainly wouldn't have made the news otherwise. President Biden had to be shamed into mentioning "Lincoln Riley" during the State of the Union address.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported on March 7, 170 Democrats in the House voted against the Laken Riley Act, which would "amend federal law to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local law." That would have kept Riley's alleged killer off the street.

The act passed by a 251-170 vote, with all Republicans voting yes. Will the Senate take up the bill? Sen. Raphael Warnock went on MSNBC and told Joy Reid that he opposed the act, which was "smoke and mirrors."

We can see why the Democrats voted against it. According to Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, the act also "condemns President Joe Biden's border policies, including catch and release, and calls on him to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico.'" It also allowed "state Attorneys General to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief if immigration actions such as parole, violation of detention requirements, or other policy failures harm that state or its citizens."

If Biden were serious about being re-elected, he'd reinstate "Remain in Mexico" today.

Recommended

Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Even Biden admitted her alleged killer wasn't supposed to be here. Then a day later he was apologizing for calling the suspect an "alien." He should have said "undocumented." Yes, we don't want to offend the undocumented new Americans streaming across the border.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOY REID MSNBC RAPHAEL WARNOCK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Brett T.
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe Environment'
Brett T.
Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
Brett T.
'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned Trans Healthcare Books
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma Brett T.
Advertisement