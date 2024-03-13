Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and Mirrors'

Well, look at it this way — the bill got MSNBC to say Laken Riley's name. It certainly wouldn't have made the news otherwise. President Biden had to be shamed into mentioning "Lincoln Riley" during the State of the Union address.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported on March 7, 170 Democrats in the House voted against the Laken Riley Act, which would "amend federal law to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local law." That would have kept Riley's alleged killer off the street.

The act passed by a 251-170 vote, with all Republicans voting yes. Will the Senate take up the bill? Sen. Raphael Warnock went on MSNBC and told Joy Reid that he opposed the act, which was "smoke and mirrors."

Sen. ⁦@ReverendWarnock⁩ on his opposition to the Laken Riley Act: “This is smoke and mirrors by people who are not serious.” pic.twitter.com/K84j3WaS61 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 13, 2024

We can see why the Democrats voted against it. According to Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, the act also "condemns President Joe Biden's border policies, including catch and release, and calls on him to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico.'" It also allowed "state Attorneys General to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief if immigration actions such as parole, violation of detention requirements, or other policy failures harm that state or its citizens."

If Biden were serious about being re-elected, he'd reinstate "Remain in Mexico" today.

She might be the toughest person to watch in all of media. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 13, 2024

Joy Reid is one of the most destructive creatures in American culture, a completely despicable human being. https://t.co/uvrctkr0Mj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 13, 2024

The president took an oath to support and defend the United States against all enemies. He has failed to do so. I consider that serious. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) March 13, 2024

Violence is clearly not his concern — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) March 13, 2024

"It's smoke and mirrors by white supremacists." — Stuart (@Ringo6) March 13, 2024

He's a "reverend." — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) March 13, 2024

From the same group that demands "hate crime" laws. When murder is already a crime.... — Kevin Miller (@Kmiller7868) March 13, 2024

He doesn’t have a serious response. He literally doesn’t know how to handle illegal alien crime and anyone who does he derides. — PatriotGamer (@PatriotGamer76) March 13, 2024

His home state too. Cant wait till he’s gone — … (@funfinder1984) March 13, 2024

If passed into law, it would require law enforcement to arrest illegal aliens who commit crimes and hold them until they are deported, so of course he’s against it. — 59Corvette (@59Corvette1) March 13, 2024

It's smoke and mirrors in the sense that Biden will ignore it, just like he ignores existing immigration laws. — David Pecchia (@dpecchia) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

Obviously he's morally bankrupt. But from a purely political standpoint, does he not realize that she was murdered in the state that he represents? He just created a campaign commercial for his opponents. — Needle Nose Ned (@NedRiersen) March 13, 2024

Someone has to put Joy Reid in a room with Laken Riley’s parents so the she can tell them to their faces, that “immigrant crime is negligible”. — Dave (@Dave53421548431) March 13, 2024

Even Biden admitted her alleged killer wasn't supposed to be here. Then a day later he was apologizing for calling the suspect an "alien." He should have said "undocumented." Yes, we don't want to offend the undocumented new Americans streaming across the border.

***