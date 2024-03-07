170 House Democrats Vote Against the Laken Riley Act

Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 07, 2024
Various

Good news — the House of Representatives has passed the Laken Riley Act 251-170. It is of course named after the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. According to CNN, "The legislation, introduced by freshman conservative Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, requires the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft."

Who would vote against that? We should deport any illegal immigrant who commits burglary or theft. In other words, Riley's alleged murderer would have been in ICE custody.

"Ask yourself — why would anyone vote against this?"

CNN reports that 37 Democrats supported the bill. All GOP members in attendance voted for it.

Wouldn't it be wonderful, though, if the Senate actually passed it and it landed on President Joe Biden's desk to sign? You know he'd veto it.

There's no way Sen. Chuck Schumer's letting this hit the floor of the Senate.

We'd love to see the Senate vote this down just as much as we'd like to see them pass it and have Biden veto it.

According to CNN:

The ranking Democratic member on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, criticized the legislation on the floor, accusing Republicans of “exploiting her death for a partisan stunt” and “throwing together legislation to target immigrants in an election year.”

"Target immigrants."

***

