President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School

It was last October when the New York Times published a piece trying to paint President Joe Biden as a folksy "Storyteller in Chief." That was how the Times got around finally having to report on the lies that Biden was continually repeating, such as his son Beau dying in Iraq, getting arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela, and a house fire almost burning down the house will Dr. Jill Biden inside.

Biden is still telling stories. The Free Beacon has some incredible examples from the Robert Hur report of Biden going off-topic on tangents repeatedly. Biden even made car noises to simulate peeling out in his Corvette. Hur continually had to guide Biden back on topic, which is probably one of the reasons he thought a jury wouldn't convict him — his brain is mush:

The Free Beacon piece has a lot of anecdotes from our beloved storyteller, but this is one of the best:

“We had a really difficult professor," Biden recalled. "He called on me to discuss a case, you know, in your first torts class. And I had never read the case, and I stood up and I spoke for 10 minutes. The whole class stood up, started clapping." https://t.co/OErX1gmu4G — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) March 12, 2024

The whole class literally stood up and clapped. Of course, Biden has claimed he graduated near the top of his class, though he was ranked 76th in a law school class of 85.

I think I saw this same thing happen on an episode of The Paper Chase. — Dominicus Saxon (@DominicusSaxon) March 13, 2024

lmaooooo — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 12, 2024

Not sure why you’re laughing … I met someone in a hipster coffee shop who went to law school with Biden and confirmed the story — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) March 12, 2024

A Syracuse professor would’ve never let this happen. Don’t forget Biden finished at the bottom of his class because of plagiarism. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) March 12, 2024

Yeah this never happened.

But he did get caught for plagiarizing in law school. And lying about his class rank (bottom) tanked his first presidential campaign decades ago. — Riley (@pathforward327) March 13, 2024

Despite the ridiculousness of Biden inventing all these stories of always being a superhero, imagine In the context of Hur trying to get substantive answers to his questions, only to endure hours being regaled by this rambling nonsense?



No wonder he concluded Biden is out of… — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) March 12, 2024

So why are they not prosecuting? — Teri 🇺🇸 (@terveza) March 13, 2024

Never happened. — Lhop (@Lhop963) March 13, 2024

President Walter Mitty strikes again pic.twitter.com/8qlZwsiAFZ — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) March 13, 2024

Which is precisely what you might expect from a stellar student who finished at the top of his law school class . . . (handed note) . . . uh, never mind. — Recovered Lawyer (@Michael19196858) March 12, 2024

Admittedly, he does seem to remember things that never happened. There's a huge list by now. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) March 12, 2024

"Afterwards, a student came up to me and said 'that was the most inspiring thing I ever heard, I'm going to model myself on on you'.



That student was Martin Luther King." — elliot (@antipode_elliot) March 13, 2024

I'll take "things that never happened" for $500, Alex — Chris Loders 🇺🇸 (@clock_picker) March 13, 2024

I was not there and I recall this clearly. — Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath (@PininFor) March 13, 2024

"And then everybody started clapping..." — David Jager (@highroadjives) March 13, 2024

I'm a lot younger than Biden, and didn't go to that school, but I remember vividly - it's seared into my brain - how after all the clapping they carried him out of the room on their shoulders. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) March 13, 2024

pic.twitter.com/9zdQJAFgIu — Andrew No Time to Aspire 2: The ReThinking (@ThinkerAspiring) March 12, 2024

Did this happen before or after he got the oil cancer from the car windshield? 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) March 13, 2024

I teach at a law school.



This did not happen. — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) March 13, 2024

I think he actually believes his lies. He graduated toward the bottom of his class — Dee Dee Boyd (@DeeDeeBoyds) March 13, 2024

That's the scary part. Is he just lying, or does he truly remember things like his son dying in Iraq? Has he told that story so many times he now believes it's true? It's probably that along with pure pandering.

Biden then detailed a bizarre episode during one of his first jobs out of law school involving a 23-year-old construction worker with a seared penis and a missing testicle, and how the case ultimately led him to enter politics.

Hur was just there to ask about the classified documents, not to see pictures of Dr. Jill in a bikini. No wonder he thought Biden could never withstand cross-examination.

***