Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND...
Congressman Wesley Hunt Obliterates Racist Voter ID Narrative
Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challen...
Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason
Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'
Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon
Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson: Why Did You Go After Me So Much?
Based Fetterman Alert: Our Favorite Democratic Senator Calls on Schumer to Put TikTok...
Fani's Case Flops, Ben Shapiro Under Fire
Make No Mistake: Biden-Harris Plan for 'Affordable' Day Care Would Be a DISASTER
Nancy Pelosi Looks Forward to Making TikTok 'Better' Like 'Tic-Tac-Toe' (WTF?)

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It was last October when the New York Times published a piece trying to paint President Joe Biden as a folksy "Storyteller in Chief." That was how the Times got around finally having to report on the lies that Biden was continually repeating, such as his son Beau dying in Iraq, getting arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela, and a house fire almost burning down the house will Dr. Jill Biden inside.

Advertisement

Biden is still telling stories. The Free Beacon has some incredible examples from the Robert Hur report of Biden going off-topic on tangents repeatedly. Biden even made car noises to simulate peeling out in his Corvette. Hur continually had to guide Biden back on topic, which is probably one of the reasons he thought a jury wouldn't convict him — his brain is mush:

The Free Beacon piece has a lot of anecdotes from our beloved storyteller, but this is one of the best:

The whole class literally stood up and clapped. Of course, Biden has claimed he graduated near the top of his class, though he was ranked 76th in a law school class of 85.

Recommended

Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

That's the scary part. Is he just lying, or does he truly remember things like his son dying in Iraq? Has he told that story so many times he now believes it's true? It's probably that along with pure pandering.

Advertisement

Biden then detailed a bizarre episode during one of his first jobs out of law school involving a 23-year-old construction worker with a seared penis and a missing testicle, and how the case ultimately led him to enter politics.

Hur was just there to ask about the classified documents, not to see pictures of Dr. Jill in a bikini. No wonder he thought Biden could never withstand cross-examination.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN LIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Grateful Calvin
Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND Gets Wrecked by Community Notes
Doug P.
Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
Doug P.
Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challenge
Brett T.
'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned Trans Healthcare Books
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement