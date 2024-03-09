Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age
DOD Gives More Details on the Gaza Maritime Emergency Corridor Mission

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 09, 2024
As President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address Thursday night, the U.S. military is going to be deployed to construct a temporary pier so that relief ships can more quickly move aid to the Palestinian people. Biden assures us though, that there will be no boots on the ground in Gaza — the whole thing can be constructed offshore and put in place without any U.S. service member setting foot in Gaza.

The Pentagon has released more details of this plan, which is called the. "Gaza maritime corridor emergency mission."

Why hasn't Hamas built a port with all of the aid money flowing in from around the globe?

If the U.S. military isn't getting involved, who's going to keep Hamas from stealing all the aid once it reaches the shore? Who's in charge of distributing it?

So we're sending 1,000 non-combat troops into a warzone to build this thing. Whose idea was this? Certainly not Biden's, although we're sure he approved it to get the Hamas sympathizers off his back and into the voting booth.

***

