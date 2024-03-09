DOD Gives More Details on the Gaza Maritime Emergency Corridor Mission

As President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address Thursday night, the U.S. military is going to be deployed to construct a temporary pier so that relief ships can more quickly move aid to the Palestinian people. Biden assures us though, that there will be no boots on the ground in Gaza — the whole thing can be constructed offshore and put in place without any U.S. service member setting foot in Gaza.

The Pentagon has released more details of this plan, which is called the. "Gaza maritime corridor emergency mission."

New details from DOD on the Gaza maritime corridor emergency mission:



- Over 1,000 U.S. military personnel

- Weeks to plan & execute (~60 days)

- U.S. Army 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) from VA tasked

- "Maintains the ability to provide unique capabilities from… pic.twitter.com/tGQYKv67MS — Ian Ellis (@ianellisjones) March 8, 2024

It must be surreal to watch this from Tehran. You fund, arm, and train a terrorist army. You have it launch a war against Israel. It loses the war. And then America swoops in to pick up the pieces for you and your terrorist army. What are we doing? https://t.co/0z0jrlWKb3 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 8, 2024

They have Biden's number. It's the same as Obama's. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 9, 2024

Let me get this straight. The President wants to use American taxpayer dollars to build a port in Gaza, and we won't even be getting back the six American hostages still being held there.



I now understand the meaning of Two State Solution.



The 2 states are Michigan & Minnesota. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 8, 2024

Perfectly said.

Why doesn’t Gaza already have a port? pic.twitter.com/Cm3hbCRzUv — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) March 8, 2024

Why hasn't Hamas built a port with all of the aid money flowing in from around the globe?

Yes because the issue is the inability to get enough supplies to the border of Palestine. #Genius Who exactly was US "negotiating" with when they received the pinky swear that the Palestinian guards will distribute to civilians instead of Hamas fighters? — Amy (@fiverrules) March 8, 2024

If the U.S. military isn't getting involved, who's going to keep Hamas from stealing all the aid once it reaches the shore? Who's in charge of distributing it?

Why do I think this is a recipe for disaster? — R T (@RDog861) March 8, 2024

1000+ Iranian funded terrorist targets. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) March 8, 2024

What could go wrong with this? Am I the only one who remembers Lebanon Marine Barracks disaster? — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) March 9, 2024

Beirut 2.0 — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) March 9, 2024

What is the congressional authorization for this mission?



It’s not intended to protect American forces or civilians, or to deter terrorists from ISIS or Al Queda; or conduct regime change in accordance with a U.N. resolution



Do folks even have a reason beyond Biden’s whim? — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 8, 2024

There is nothing so permanent as a temporary government program — 5280 Dave 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@5280_dave) March 9, 2024

Hamas will steal all the food once it's ashore. — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) March 8, 2024

Hamas likes to launch missiles at stuff. Just thought you might take that into account. — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) March 9, 2024

There is nothing about this that sounds like a good idea. — Tobias Magan (@TobiasMagan) March 9, 2024

The audacity to think they'll be welcomed with open arms and not ambushed... — Philipsimo (@SteaderPhil) March 9, 2024

This is a historic mistake — No one you know (@Oksmartguy) March 9, 2024

I seem to remember providing aid to Somalia in Mogadishu going extremely well for us — 2aEducator (@2aEducator) March 9, 2024

This is gonna be a shitshow, in a hurry. — ed parry (@castlebrew) March 9, 2024

"Working with like-minded countries & partners, who will provide security & assistance on the ground."

Translation: no other countries will touch this. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) March 8, 2024

U.S. Navy will not play a role because it doesn't require "combat capability"



Does this count as gaslighting? — Wigan walker (@WiganEmptySeat) March 9, 2024

I’d prefer my tax dollars don’t go to the civilians who flooded the streets on 9/11 and 10/7 cheering and celebrating the terrorist attacks. — E J (@Erics_Garden) March 9, 2024

This is going to get U.S. military personnel killed. — James Mills (@JamesKMillsIII) March 9, 2024

So we're sending 1,000 non-combat troops into a warzone to build this thing. Whose idea was this? Certainly not Biden's, although we're sure he approved it to get the Hamas sympathizers off his back and into the voting booth.

***