Rep. Dan Goldman Says We All Agree With the First Amendment, But …

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Rep. Dan Goldman is really outdoing himself trying to make our list of the dumbest members of Congress. As far as social media goes, Goldman was all for the Hunter Biden laptop story being banned or prevented from being shared. As late as last November, Goldman said in a hearing that Biden's laptop was manipulated “by Rudy Giuliani or Russia.” When asked what evidence he had for this conspiracy theory, Goldman had none.

So it's no surprise that Goldman is worried about the federal government's ability to "monitor" what's going on on social media.

The House Judiciary GOP congratulated Goldman on getting it right.

Remember when you'd be suspended from Twitter for tweeting about the Wuhan lab leak theory? The feds didn't want disinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 spreading.

They tried to set up a Ministry of Truth with the Disinformation Governance Board, which the people sent packing, in part because the chair had tweeted that the Biden laptop story was a "fairy tale." She also had a grudge against "free speech absolutists."

The First Amendment is absolute. Sorry if that's inconvenient for you.

FIRST AMENDMENT SOCIAL MEDIA

