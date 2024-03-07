Rep. Dan Goldman Says We All Agree With the First Amendment, But …

Rep. Dan Goldman is really outdoing himself trying to make our list of the dumbest members of Congress. As far as social media goes, Goldman was all for the Hunter Biden laptop story being banned or prevented from being shared. As late as last November, Goldman said in a hearing that Biden's laptop was manipulated “by Rudy Giuliani or Russia.” When asked what evidence he had for this conspiracy theory, Goldman had none.

So it's no surprise that Goldman is worried about the federal government's ability to "monitor" what's going on on social media.

Rep. Dan Goldman: "We all agree with the First Amendment, but the problem is the First Amendment is not absolute. There are limits. And what this committee has been trying to do is to chill the federal government from monitoring what is going on on social media." pic.twitter.com/pSDRqk6Rjb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 7, 2024

The House Judiciary GOP congratulated Goldman on getting it right.

"What this committee has been trying to do for the last year-and-a-half, is to chill the federal government from monitoring what is going on social media..."



EXACTLY, @RepDanGoldman!



Great work, @Weaponization. pic.twitter.com/0V19WH4u0Z — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 7, 2024

I feel like such a jerk for wanting to chill the federal government's ability to police my speech. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) March 7, 2024

Fascinating take. Congressional oversight is "chilling" the federal government's efforts to chill constitutionally protected speech, according to notorious regime toady. 🤔 — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) March 7, 2024

Goldman makes Kamala look like a genius. — Pete ⛷ (@blackpointlane) March 7, 2024

Poor @RepDanGoldman. His dreams of fascism aren't working out. Suck it Danny. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) March 7, 2024

That is one big pile of steaming communism, right there. — David Giuffre 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@brainclawbase) March 7, 2024

The government is SUPPOSED to be chilled! VERY CHILLED! Social media is a fascist public-private partnership wherever it has government agents chilling the speech of the people. — FrackinCracker (@delzellc) March 7, 2024

The “problem” is you don’t know the First Amendment. It protects us from exactly what you are saying including YOU mandating speech such as “pronouns”. Congress shall make no law is pretty damn clear!! — john basile (@johnecto) March 7, 2024

I’m sorry Swallwell - I know you tried - but this guy is, hands down, the stupidest white male in Congress. — Paul Graham (@PaulGraham11980) March 7, 2024

What a disturbed man he is — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 7, 2024

Dan Goldman is a threat to liberty. — USMC-Mom2016 🇺🇸☘️🇮🇪 (@USMCMom2016) March 7, 2024

He’s trying so hard to be the next Adam Schiff — Libertarian Latina (@76LibertyLatina) March 7, 2024

What a jokester! When Twitter prior to Musk was running rampant with shutting down free speech and working with the feds etc. Goldman was quiet as a church mouse. — Holly DJ (@HollyDJfarmgirl) March 7, 2024

Remember when you'd be suspended from Twitter for tweeting about the Wuhan lab leak theory? The feds didn't want disinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 spreading.

Fuck you, Dan.



Democrats want to label anything and everything that doesn't fit their narrative as misinformation/malinformation in order to control speech. We're not buying it now nor will we ever. — Ty Webb (@OmgTyWebb) March 7, 2024

They tried to set up a Ministry of Truth with the Disinformation Governance Board, which the people sent packing, in part because the chair had tweeted that the Biden laptop story was a "fairy tale." She also had a grudge against "free speech absolutists."

Last week I told @NPRMichel: I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities…which are already shouldering…disproportionate amounts of this abuse.” https://t.co/GLqMwC3iYH — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) April 25, 2022

The First Amendment is absolute. Sorry if that's inconvenient for you.

