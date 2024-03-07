Brian Stelter Criticizes Nikki Haley for Never Appearing on MSNBC

This analysis is a couple of days old, but it's Brian Stelter, so it's timeless. It also slots in nicely with the post we did earlier on Politico saying that Nikki Haley "ran a near-perfect race." The truth is, Democrats in open primaries voted for Haley with absolutely no intention of voting for her in the general against President Joe Biden. Face it: How many Democrats are going to vote for the Republican who appeals to the Democrats and not for Biden's re-election?

Advertisement

Stelter knows the chink in Haley's near-perfect race … she never appeared on MSNBC.

Add this to the list of "what Nikki Haley should have done differently:" Haley never gave a single interview to any MSNBC host, despite the obvious overlap between MSNBC viewers and her voters. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 6, 2024

"… the obvious overlap between MSNBC viewers and her voters." Did Stelter see MSNBC's coverage of Super Tuesday? Joy Reid said Republicans wanted to kick blacks out of college and she and Jen Psaki had a good laugh about people in Virginia being concerned about the border. The border with what, West Virginia?

Joy Reid has lost her mind and should be suspended by MSNBC.



Joy says republicans are voting to 'kick black people out of colleges.'



No one on the panel pushes back.pic.twitter.com/SjPvUakQwi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 6, 2024

These are the people with whom Haley has an "obvious overlap."

"MSNBC" 😜 — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) March 6, 2024

It doesn't matter how far left they lean … all Republicans are Hitler to MSNBC, Haley included.

Oh yeah, because we all know Nikki would have swept Super Tuesday if only she had done an interview with a partisan MSNBC host. 😂 — 🇺🇸 Avoid the Groid 🇺🇸 (@JoesMessyDiaper) March 6, 2024

Yes, because if there’s one thing MSNBC viewers are bound to do it’s vote for a Republican. — The Fed Up O.I.C (@Toxic_LDR) March 6, 2024

Yeah, that's why Brian. — Notorious D.O.G.🇮🇪 (@NotoriousDOG13) March 6, 2024

She could have been a guest on Jen Psaki's show … you know, Biden's former press secretary. Huge overlap there.

Yeah, I'm sure an interview with MSNBC would have really changed things 🙄 — FL (@FLfins1) March 6, 2024

"overlap between MSNBC viewers and her voters."



You meant Democrats? — Wilson (@jsw_wilson) March 6, 2024

That would have accomplished absolutely nothing electorally while further alienating her from the conservative base. Absolutely asinine suggestion… unless Haley is planning to pivot to a career in media. — Worle (@fatworle) March 6, 2024

Which looks very much like where Haley will end up. She'll be the "conservative" commentator on an MSNBC panel.

Stelter kind of nailed it — Haley would have been palatable to MSNBC's viewership. They'd never vote for her in a million years, but she's not Donald Trump.

***