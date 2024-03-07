Brian Stelter Criticizes Nikki Haley for Never Appearing on MSNBC

HuffPost Unearths Video of North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Wishing Women Couldn't V...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 07, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This analysis is a couple of days old, but it's Brian Stelter, so it's timeless. It also slots in nicely with the post we did earlier on Politico saying that Nikki Haley "ran a near-perfect race." The truth is, Democrats in open primaries voted for Haley with absolutely no intention of voting for her in the general against President Joe Biden. Face it: How many Democrats are going to vote for the Republican who appeals to the Democrats and not for Biden's re-election?

Stelter knows the chink in Haley's near-perfect race … she never appeared on MSNBC.

"… the obvious overlap between MSNBC viewers and her voters." Did Stelter see MSNBC's coverage of Super Tuesday? Joy Reid said Republicans wanted to kick blacks out of college and she and Jen Psaki had a good laugh about people in Virginia being concerned about the border. The border with what, West Virginia?

These are the people with whom Haley has an "obvious overlap."

It doesn't matter how far left they lean … all Republicans are Hitler to MSNBC, Haley included.

She could have been a guest on Jen Psaki's show … you know, Biden's former press secretary. Huge overlap there.

Which looks very much like where Haley will end up. She'll be the "conservative" commentator on an MSNBC panel.

Stelter kind of nailed it — Haley would have been palatable to MSNBC's viewership. They'd never vote for her in a million years, but she's not Donald Trump.

***

