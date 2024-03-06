Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standof...
'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly...
Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Slay, King: 'Sassy' Thomas Massie UNLOADS on Congressional Spending in a Series of...
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is...
Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not...
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His G...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in...
Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys...
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to...
It's Officially a Trump vs Biden Showdown
Joe Scarborough Insists We're Witnessing the 'Best Biden Ever' Intellectually and Analytic...
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well...

Snopes Declares Story of VA Ban of Iconic V-J Day Photo 'False'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 06, 2024
Meme

Snopes is really something else. They, along with the rest of the fact-checkers out there, are supposed to be protecting us from all the disinformation on social media. A day after End Wokeness revealed a memo that called for the photo to be taken down in all Veterans Affairs facilities as it was problematic, seeing as it depicted a non-consensual act. Backlash was so great that Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, was forced to step in personally to assure people that removing the photo was not VA policy.

Advertisement

So how did Snopes manage to rate this "false"? They're awfully slippery, we'll give them that. They admit the memo was real, but it just "requested" that the photo be removed, and the memo's distribution was "made in error." So, technically, the photo was never "banned" — they just "mistakenly" sent out a memo requesting that it be taken down.

We all saw the memo. And Snopes even admits that "the memo is not, in fact, a fabrication." However … they walked it back before they even had a chance to take the photo down.

Recommended

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.
Advertisement

Community Notes for the win.

The memo was rescinded before Snopes could even complete its "fact-check." It's amazing how quickly they jumped on this story.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FACT CHECK SNOPES VA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.
Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standoff'
Brett T.
Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Brett T.
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'
Amy Curtis
'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly Solicit Donations
Doug P.
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason Brett T.
Advertisement