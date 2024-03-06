Snopes Declares Story of VA Ban of Iconic V-J Day Photo 'False'

Snopes is really something else. They, along with the rest of the fact-checkers out there, are supposed to be protecting us from all the disinformation on social media. A day after End Wokeness revealed a memo that called for the photo to be taken down in all Veterans Affairs facilities as it was problematic, seeing as it depicted a non-consensual act. Backlash was so great that Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, was forced to step in personally to assure people that removing the photo was not VA policy.

Advertisement

So how did Snopes manage to rate this "false"? They're awfully slippery, we'll give them that. They admit the memo was real, but it just "requested" that the photo be removed, and the memo's distribution was "made in error." So, technically, the photo was never "banned" — they just "mistakenly" sent out a memo requesting that it be taken down.

Incredible.



Snopes rates it false but then admits that it was actually a real memo rescinded by the Biden VA after public outcry. pic.twitter.com/5bneAfT0MU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2024

That’s the weirdest non-admission I’ve ever seen.



They got caught and can’t admit it 😂 — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 6, 2024

This is an excellent example of establishment media attempting to manipulate the narrative in real time. — 𝕎𝕒𝕣 ℍ𝕒𝕞𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 © (@_WarHamster) March 6, 2024

Why does @snopes even still exist? — Daniel Clancy (@DanielClancy) March 6, 2024

That's how Snopes works though. Does the initial, wrong report as directed then "corrects" it or amends it later.



That way the censorship machine can kick into gear. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 6, 2024

Snopes: The VA rescinded a non-existent memo on a non-existent policy.🤨



Real eyes realize real lies. @snopes, gaslighting clowns — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸CLOSE THE BORDER #ALM (@velvethammer) March 6, 2024

We all saw the memo. And Snopes even admits that "the memo is not, in fact, a fabrication." However … they walked it back before they even had a chance to take the photo down.

"Fact Check" always needs to be fact checked ... There is no source of REAL TRUTH. X is the closest thing. — MenialNikolaTesla (@Anonymouse_25) March 6, 2024

Community Notes for the win.

You don’t just create an official letter head memo, have it signed, with no intention of distribution. ⛽️ 💡 — Lexo (@A_OzZ129) March 6, 2024

Incredible sleuthing on a very important subject. Seriously, very important stuff. Excellent work. — Occam Razor (aka the Truant Memphis nerd) (@BeKindHumans) March 6, 2024

The memo was rescinded before Snopes could even complete its "fact-check." It's amazing how quickly they jumped on this story.

***