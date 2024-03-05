A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and...
The UN Finally Acknowledges What We All Know About Hamas
Sen. Bob Menendez and Wife Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Bribery Case
'What's Wrong With the Other Four?' Six in Ten People Doubt Both Trump...
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Br...
'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being...
Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes...
What Really Happened When Florida Became a Permitless Carry State?
Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About...
Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling...
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When...
Michael Moore Goes on MSNBC to Tell the Jewish People Who Their Real...
This Chick Is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis...
Mom Tells Pride Parade-Goers Her Toddler Is 'Non-Binary'. Yes, Her Toddler.

Veteran's Affairs Chief Seems to Beat a Hasty Retreat Amid Claims the VA is Banning an Iconic Photo

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Earlier today the Twitter account End Wokeness made a big splash by posting an internal memorandum that he'd gotten his hands on purportedly from the Department of Veterans Affairs. In the memo, RimaAnn O. Nelson, Assistant Undersecretary for Health for Operations, appeared to be telling directors of VA hospitals that an iconic American photograph was no longer permitted to be hung in Veterans Affairs facilities:

Advertisement

Do you recognize the photo? Of course, you do! The photograph was taken in New York City's Times Square on 'V-J Day' by Alfred Eisenstaedt in 1945 and has long symbolized the euphoria that was felt by service men and women as well as American civilians at the news that after years of bloody war America and the Allies had finally achieved victory over the Axis powers. Why were they coming after the photograph? Because it depicts a 'non-consensual sex act' and is therefore triggering to victims of sexual assault or something.

Come on!

Reactions to the memo were not great, to put it mildly.

Complaints about this photograph aren't actually new, it's been a particular bugaboo of the left off and on for a long time now, despite neither person in the photo seeming to have minded the interaction... to the point that they were happy to get together and talk about it with CBS in 2012:

Recommended

Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So yes, pushback was quick and fierce, and it seems to have forced the Department of Veterans Affairs into full-on retreat... to the point that Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, was forced to step in personally to assure people that removing the photo is not VA policy.

Now of course this begs the question of if this was a rogue undersecretary who thought she could get away with censoring a classic piece of American history from the walls of VA facilities unnoticed, or if this was something that was approved by the administration but has now been hastily walked back. There's really only one way this can go if this was a rogue employee, right?

Seems like any of the rest of us would get canned if we got our boss and employer in this much hot water, but as we all know things always seem to work differently in government jobs.

Advertisement

Weird to keep it up if that's how the department truly feels, right?

Neither option is good optics.

There is of course always the possibility that the original memo was a fake, but given the popularity and reach of End Wokeness it would be amazing if they didn't verify that this was a genuine memo... but it's always possible. Secretary McDonough hasn't, as of this time, said anything about the veracity of the original memo or if any steps will be taken assuming that it's real, given the very public faceplant that it caused for the VA. We'll keep an eye on the story and let you know if anything changes.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: VETERANS AFFAIRS WWII

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'
Amy Curtis
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question
Sam J.
'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being 'Under Attack'
Amy Curtis
Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes OHHH So Very Wrong
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About Trump Getting Cops Killed
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador Amy Curtis
Advertisement