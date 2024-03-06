President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is...
Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not...
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His G...
Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys...
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to...
It's Officially a Trump vs Biden Showdown
Joe Scarborough Insists We're Witnessing the 'Best Biden Ever' Intellectually and Analytic...
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Republicans Prefer Trump Because They’re Racist
Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee
2021 Email Partly Explains Why Biden/Harris Never Wanted to Meet With Border Patrol...
Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are...
Oceania Rising: British Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for ... Mean...

Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in Two Terms

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's big State of the Union address is Thursday night, and it's his big chance to prove everyone wrong who bought into Special Counsel Robert Hur's "hit piece" describing him as an elderly man with a poor memory. Just last month, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden, saying he does more in an hour than most people do in a day.

Advertisement

It looks like one of the talking points of the SOTU address is that Biden has accomplished more in three years than other presidents have in two terms.

True, but none of it is good.

Jean-Pierre prepared the White House press corps today by making the same claim:

Ah, it might look like Biden's accomplished nothing, but you have to look at the data. It's just like how he might appear as a confused old man in public but behind closed doors is the sharpest person in the room, and no one in his cabinet can keep up with him.

Recommended

Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Biden's old boss Barack Obama had eight years to "fundamentally transform" America, but Biden's actually gone ahead and done it.

Advertisement

See? He's done more to the country than Obama was able to do in eight years. Who'd have thought we'd ever look favorably at Obama in comparison with Biden?

So it looks like in his SOTU speech Biden is going to brag about Bidenomics. We're guessing he also mentions ultra-MAGA and Cookie Monster.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is Re-Elected and We Return to Chaos
Brett T.
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'
Amy Curtis
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His Great Economy
Amy Curtis
Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not Care About the Urgency'
Doug P.
Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys Nat'l Guard to NYC
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement