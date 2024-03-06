Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in Two Terms

President Joe Biden's big State of the Union address is Thursday night, and it's his big chance to prove everyone wrong who bought into Special Counsel Robert Hur's "hit piece" describing him as an elderly man with a poor memory. Just last month, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden, saying he does more in an hour than most people do in a day.

It looks like one of the talking points of the SOTU address is that Biden has accomplished more in three years than other presidents have in two terms.

Biden will argues at the State of the Union tomorrow that he has achieved "more in his first three years than most presidents in two terms." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 6, 2024

True, but none of it is good.

Jean-Pierre prepared the White House press corps today by making the same claim:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on Biden's age:



"This is also a president that has gotten done more in the last three years than most presidents have in their two terms! That is what we've seen from the data!" pic.twitter.com/b8BoKxWg1i — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2024

Ah, it might look like Biden's accomplished nothing, but you have to look at the data. It's just like how he might appear as a confused old man in public but behind closed doors is the sharpest person in the room, and no one in his cabinet can keep up with him.

Agreed. You’ve done more bad things than any other administration, ever. Congratulations! — 2024 🟦 (@RobertS67694620) March 6, 2024

She is right. He has done way more than anyone else to destroy the country — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 6, 2024

Biden's old boss Barack Obama had eight years to "fundamentally transform" America, but Biden's actually gone ahead and done it.

more crime, more invasions, more wars, more inflation, more corruption, more train wrecks, more rapes, more murder, more drugs…more of everything…hard to argue with.. — MaxFactor (@XoFactoid) March 6, 2024

"The President has been honest about his age."



🤡 — Bert 🏇🏽🥃🏀 (@BourbonBoyHHI) March 6, 2024

Yeah more than any other in inflation and getting more in debt. — Martin (@Patriot_1289) March 6, 2024

Lets see, Afghanistan debacle, open border, higher cost of living, war on our streets and abroad, helping to bankrupt our country. So it depends on how you look at it "done the most", average destroyer, or worked over time to destroy peace in the world, and our country. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) March 6, 2024

@JoeBiden has done a lot, no doubt. He’s successfully led America to her greatest decline in history. #ImpeachBiden — Jeff Eastwood (@ewrock24) March 6, 2024

Broken record. Guess if @PressSec keeps repeating she will believe it herself. Not helping us out here with her lies. — Anna (@wolters_ann) March 6, 2024

Press Secretary KJP continues to suggest that Biden has done more in 3 years than most have done in two terms. She omitted the part about all the damage he has brought to our country the last 3 years and it took Obama at least 2 terms to create that amount damage. — Geno Taliano (@GRTaliano) March 6, 2024

See? He's done more to the country than Obama was able to do in eight years. Who'd have thought we'd ever look favorably at Obama in comparison with Biden?

So it looks like in his SOTU speech Biden is going to brag about Bidenomics. We're guessing he also mentions ultra-MAGA and Cookie Monster.

