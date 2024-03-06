Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'

As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough insisted that the version of President Joe Biden that we're getting now "intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." That was embarrassing, even for Scarborough. Yes, Biden just keeps getting more mentally acute the older he gets. Everyone in his cabinet says he's impossible to keep up with because he's so sharp and probing that it makes preparing for meetings with him an impossible chore. He does more in an hour than most people do in a day. Show Dr. Jill Biden a 30-year-old who could keep up with his schedule.

Somebody dropped this video as a response to Scarborough, but we're posting it again because even Democratic activist Peter Daou is saying that Biden "is not well."

Oh my Lord. This man is not well. pic.twitter.com/5UoEW90FD6 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 6, 2024

Daou was such a Hillary Clinton superfan that he's probably wishing she'd take his place on the ticket.

"I'll get in trouble..." with WHOM exactly?? — Anjel B Hartwell🦋 (@AnjelBHartwell) March 6, 2024

He always says that when he considers interacting with the press — he'll get in trouble.

I never understand, how can he be allowed to go for a second term? — FREEDOM_OF_SPEECH (@freedspch_GenXZ) March 6, 2024

I don't think he's going to make it another four years. — Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, PhD (@SacredAmerica) March 6, 2024

Have you tried turning @joebiden off and back on again? — 🇵🇸 🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺🇾🇪 (@benigma2017) March 6, 2024

Would you hire this man to work at your coffee shop? Probably not.



I voted for him the first time around, but no matter your political affiliation, I am not sure how anyone (including the media) sees this and thinks this is optimal functioning for the leader of our country. — Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) March 6, 2024

They are really gonna wait for him to drop dead — IndieGirlVT #StopGenocide #FreePalestine (@IndieinVT) March 6, 2024

Never fear … they'll pump him full of drugs for the State of the Union and he'll put all doubts to rest.

Can someone walk him back to his bed. — ÄåÐïl 💎 (@Aadil_Rajput_) March 6, 2024

He's all yours and it's all your fault. — jim palmer (@spiv) March 6, 2024

They won’t even let this man die in peace — Junior (Abu Saeed) (@AbuSaeed1007) March 6, 2024

😂I don't get it. So everyone was rushed out, before anyone could ask a question? — Joe Biden killed Aaron Bushnell. (@PeepsPowertothe) March 6, 2024

Jill Biden should be shunned for allowing this to happen. I feel in danger. This guy can’t run a lawnmower let alone the United States of America right now. — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) March 6, 2024

At least he has the cognitive ability to know he shouldn't be answering questions, even though he has no clue where, when or who he is. — Hanx Fingers ⏳🇮🇪 (@HanxFingers) March 6, 2024

You would think a president, CEO or anyone running a large operation would get up and streamline towards the door after the meeting. This man has no idea what he should do, where he should go, or quite possibly, where he even is. — George Orwell's Rolling Corpse (@OrwellRollsOver) March 6, 2024

Biden looks completely lost, confused, and out of it - and this is before he's asking the American people for four more years of another term as POTUS. Completely selfish, ridiculous, and irresponsible. — Aleksandr V. Cyplakov (@acyplakov) March 6, 2024

Wow, when you've lost Daou and his followers, things are bad. At least he had his handlers there to rush all of the reporters out of the room before he could say something unscripted.

