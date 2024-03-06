Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough insisted that the version of President Joe Biden that we're getting now "intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." That was embarrassing, even for Scarborough. Yes, Biden just keeps getting more mentally acute the older he gets. Everyone in his cabinet says he's impossible to keep up with because he's so sharp and probing that it makes preparing for meetings with him an impossible chore. He does more in an hour than most people do in a day. Show Dr. Jill Biden a 30-year-old who could keep up with his schedule.

Somebody dropped this video as a response to Scarborough, but we're posting it again because even Democratic activist Peter Daou is saying that Biden "is not well."

Daou was such a Hillary Clinton superfan that he's probably wishing she'd take his place on the ticket.

He always says that when he considers interacting with the press — he'll get in trouble.

Never fear … they'll pump him full of drugs for the State of the Union and he'll put all doubts to rest.

Wow, when you've lost Daou and his followers, things are bad. At least he had his handlers there to rush all of the reporters out of the room before he could say something unscripted.

***

