President Biden Notes That the Cookie Monster Has Noticed 'Shrinkflation'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 05, 2024
Sesame Workshop

Almost a month ago, President Joe Biden went all-in on "shrinkflation," which is where you pay the same price for a bag of chips but don't get as many chips. Biden, who blew off a Super Bowl interview that would have reached more than 100,000 viewers, instead posted a video about shrinkflation:

Biden really has his finger on the pulse. How many takes do you think that video took?

As our own @PolitiBunny reported earlier in a VIP post, Cookie Monster decided to enter the political arena and complain about how he's getting fewer cookies:

Even "Sesame Street" is trying to throw the White House a bone. The official White House feed replied, and later in the day, Biden told the press that even Cookie Monster had noticed shrinkflation.

We can't tell from the video whether or not Biden believes Cookie Monster is real.

A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'
Amy Curtis
It's been reported that Biden is going to dedicate part of his State of the Union address to "corporate greed" and shrinkflation.

Biden talks to the Cookie Monster more than he does average Americans. We can't believe he's citing some Democrat activist posing as a children's puppet online as if it were a real thing.

Tags: INFLATION JOE BIDEN SESAME STREET

