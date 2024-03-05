President Biden Notes That the Cookie Monster Has Noticed 'Shrinkflation'

Almost a month ago, President Joe Biden went all-in on "shrinkflation," which is where you pay the same price for a bag of chips but don't get as many chips. Biden, who blew off a Super Bowl interview that would have reached more than 100,000 viewers, instead posted a video about shrinkflation:
While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?— President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024
Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.
I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F
Biden really has his finger on the pulse. How many takes do you think that video took?
As our own @PolitiBunny reported earlier in a VIP post, Cookie Monster decided to enter the political arena and complain about how he's getting fewer cookies:
Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller. 😔— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024
Even "Sesame Street" is trying to throw the White House a bone. The official White House feed replied, and later in the day, Biden told the press that even Cookie Monster had noticed shrinkflation.
BIDEN: "I'll tell you who did notice: the Cookie Monster" pic.twitter.com/wpCfUMpgte— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2024
We can't tell from the video whether or not Biden believes Cookie Monster is real.
The State of the Union is going to be so embarrassing....— Kayleia Amnell (@AmnellKayleia) March 5, 2024
It's been reported that Biden is going to dedicate part of his State of the Union address to "corporate greed" and shrinkflation.
Even Cookie Monster hates Bidenomics. https://t.co/2UEmIyOsQy— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) March 5, 2024
Did Elmo notice too?— Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) March 5, 2024
Biden’s handlers must have a blast continuously punking him.— Jim Forger (@jforger) March 5, 2024
There’s no way this is real…..— Scout’s Papa🎗🟦 (@JamesRagano) March 5, 2024
He really wants support from the young voters.— bird cheat (@birdcheat) March 5, 2024
Please tell me he's going to talk about Cookie Monster at the state of the union? The meme write themselves. 🤣🤣🤣— Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) March 5, 2024
Whoever is telling this admin that this is charming or cute needs to be fired. Our country is going to crap and we’ve got this slack jawed dementia patient slurping on ice cream cones and rambling on about cartoon characters.— mjhubbard🇺🇸HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE (@mjhubbard1) March 5, 2024
Does the Cookie Monster talk to Joe often?— Claudefrog79 (@claudefrog79) March 5, 2024
Biden talks to the Cookie Monster more than he does average Americans. We can't believe he's citing some Democrat activist posing as a children's puppet online as if it were a real thing.
