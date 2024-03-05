President Biden Notes That the Cookie Monster Has Noticed 'Shrinkflation'

Almost a month ago, President Joe Biden went all-in on "shrinkflation," which is where you pay the same price for a bag of chips but don't get as many chips. Biden, who blew off a Super Bowl interview that would have reached more than 100,000 viewers, instead posted a video about shrinkflation:

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

Biden really has his finger on the pulse. How many takes do you think that video took?

As our own @PolitiBunny reported earlier in a VIP post, Cookie Monster decided to enter the political arena and complain about how he's getting fewer cookies:

Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller. 😔 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024

Even "Sesame Street" is trying to throw the White House a bone. The official White House feed replied, and later in the day, Biden told the press that even Cookie Monster had noticed shrinkflation.

BIDEN: "I'll tell you who did notice: the Cookie Monster" pic.twitter.com/wpCfUMpgte — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2024

We can't tell from the video whether or not Biden believes Cookie Monster is real.

The State of the Union is going to be so embarrassing.... — Kayleia Amnell (@AmnellKayleia) March 5, 2024

It's been reported that Biden is going to dedicate part of his State of the Union address to "corporate greed" and shrinkflation.

Even Cookie Monster hates Bidenomics. https://t.co/2UEmIyOsQy — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) March 5, 2024

Did Elmo notice too? — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) March 5, 2024

Biden’s handlers must have a blast continuously punking him. — Jim Forger (@jforger) March 5, 2024

There’s no way this is real….. — Scout’s Papa🎗🟦 (@JamesRagano) March 5, 2024

He really wants support from the young voters. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) March 5, 2024

Please tell me he's going to talk about Cookie Monster at the state of the union? The meme write themselves. 🤣🤣🤣 — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) March 5, 2024

Whoever is telling this admin that this is charming or cute needs to be fired. Our country is going to crap and we’ve got this slack jawed dementia patient slurping on ice cream cones and rambling on about cartoon characters. — mjhubbard🇺🇸HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE (@mjhubbard1) March 5, 2024

Does the Cookie Monster talk to Joe often? — Claudefrog79 (@claudefrog79) March 5, 2024

Biden talks to the Cookie Monster more than he does average Americans. We can't believe he's citing some Democrat activist posing as a children's puppet online as if it were a real thing.

