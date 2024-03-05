Donald Trump Tells Fox News That Israel Has 'Got to Finish the Problem'

We amazed ourselves in the days after October 7 writing posts praising President Joe Biden for his firm stance with Israel. Now, though, with his own staffers and White House interns criticizing his Israel policy and his base protesting "Genocide Joe" in front of the White House, he's gotten weak in the knees. As far back as mid-December, he had national security adviser Jake Sullivan telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." Biden had suggested there'd be a ceasefire by Monday, but that didn't happen.

Advertisement

Where does Donald Trump stand on the issue? In short, he told Fox News that Israel has "got to finish the problem."

Trump was asked on Fox News: “Are you on board with the way the IDF is taking the fight to Gaza?"

Trump: “You’ve got to finish the problem.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) March 5, 2024

That is the correct answer for any sane person. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2024

Americans endorse this message. — Nick (@Nickster0188) March 5, 2024

Polls show they really do, despite all of the Hamas sympathizers marching in the streets and blocking traffic.

The correct & only answer. — exi(s)t (@theleftislying) March 5, 2024

That didn't seem uncommitted. — Nochatcat🌻 (@Felinegood3) March 5, 2024

A lot of voters in Michigan voted for "uncommitted" in the state's primary. Muslim voters might stay home if Biden doesn't somehow convince the IDF to pull out of Gaza.

I can't stand Trump but he's been spot on with regards to Middle East affairs since he came down that escalator. — Gerry (@GerryDales) March 5, 2024

Approved. — Percival Cox, MD - Not a Biologist (@PerryCoxMD) March 5, 2024

He's right. And most normal people think the same. — David Elam (@davidelam871e) March 5, 2024

He's right.

The only way this issue ends is with a crushing defeat for the Hamas barbarians.

Endless ceasefires that Hamas never abides by have let this go on for decades. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) March 5, 2024

A lot of Democrats in the replies are reminding us that a vote for "uncommitted" is a vote for Trump. The Biden administration really wants Israel to wrap up its war with Hamas before the election.

***