Donald Trump Tells Fox News That Israel Has 'Got to Finish the Problem'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

We amazed ourselves in the days after October 7 writing posts praising President Joe Biden for his firm stance with Israel. Now, though, with his own staffers and White House interns criticizing his Israel policy and his base protesting "Genocide Joe" in front of the White House, he's gotten weak in the knees. As far back as mid-December, he had national security adviser Jake Sullivan telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." Biden had suggested there'd be a ceasefire by Monday, but that didn't happen.

Where does Donald Trump stand on the issue? In short, he told Fox News that Israel has "got to finish the problem."

Polls show they really do, despite all of the Hamas sympathizers marching in the streets and blocking traffic.

A lot of voters in Michigan voted for "uncommitted" in the state's primary. Muslim voters might stay home if Biden doesn't somehow convince the IDF to pull out of Gaza.

A lot of Democrats in the replies are reminding us that a vote for "uncommitted" is a vote for Trump. The Biden administration really wants Israel to wrap up its war with Hamas before the election.

