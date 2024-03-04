President Biden Doesn't Think Donald Trump Will Concede If He Loses in November

Is that important? Stacey Abrams refused to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election and she was almost Joe Biden's vice presidential pick. She's a frequent guest on Jake Tapper's show, who won't have election deniers on "The Lead." They even made her "President of United Earth" on "Star Trek."

Axios reports that President Joe Biden doesn't think Trump will concede if he loses the November election.

President Biden says he doesn't think Donald Trump, who has talked of being a dictator on "Day 1" and has threatened "termination" of parts of the Constitution, will concede if he loses in November.



• "Losers who are losers are never graceful." https://t.co/zsMblQAFjL — Axios (@axios) March 4, 2024

People want a dictator on Day 1 to clear the White House of all the communists.

Mike Allen writes:

President Biden, during a rare Oval Office interview, told the New Yorker's Evan Osnos that he doesn't think former President Trump will concede if he loses in November. "Losers who are losers are never graceful," Biden says in the 14,000-word profile, "The Last Campaign," which the magazine posted Monday morning. "I just think that he'll do anything to try to win. If — and when — I win, I think he'll contest it. No matter what the result is." Why it matters: This is personal. "Trump had not just tried to steal the presidency — he had tried to steal it from him," Osnos writes.

What, the guy got 81 million votes.

This is called "thinking past the sale."



Biden has already accepted his loss and is thinking past it. https://t.co/Zj2TNU9PdU — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 4, 2024

Biden’s team is using the same trick that put him in the White House in 2020. They preemptively convince the public to accept rigged elections by deploying various persuasion tactics. Look up “red mirage” to see how they did it in 2020. — Serhiy Kalinitshenko 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@dasblinkenlght) March 4, 2024

If that's the case they're already working on undermining the next administration. — Odium Theologicum (@OTheologicum) March 4, 2024

Rep. Nancy Pelosi just told MSNBC's Jen Pskai that she thing Vladimir Putin has something financial on Trump. They're already going back to the Russia well.

I guess that says a lot about what Joe thinks of Hillary. — Chris Marshel (@Evillnc) March 4, 2024

Hillary Clinton sent out John Podesta to break the news to her weeping supporters.

"If he loses"



That's them telling you they have rigged it — Marty Blartfast (@Munchensenton) March 4, 2024

Jill will chain herself to the White House, that's how much she loves the power. — linda thompson (@lthomps54) March 4, 2024

Will Biden run again in 2028? He should be stronger, saner and far more vital by then. — Peter Van Keuren (@flaatty) March 4, 2024

The headline is poorly written. They mean if Trump loses, Biden thinks Trump will not concede. Trump didn't concede to Joe in 2020 and was right to do so. It's been obvious it was rigged. They wouldn't have to censor those questioning the election if it was fair. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) March 4, 2024

I'm looking forward to seeing what happens when Trump wins and they don't certify the election because Trump is an insurrectionist according to Jamie Raskin. — Create For Freedom (@2Tones101) March 4, 2024

Jamie Raskin stood up in 2016 and asked the Electoral College not to certify Trump's victory. And then they put him on the January 6 select committee to ruin Trump. And now he and Eric Swalwell are working to "revive legislation" to force Trump off the ballot following the Supreme Court's unanimous decision that states can't do that.

***

