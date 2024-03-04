President Biden Doesn't Think Donald Trump Will Concede If He Loses in November

Team Biden Thinks the Biggest Images Voters Will Have Are of January 6
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is that important? Stacey Abrams refused to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election and she was almost Joe Biden's vice presidential pick. She's a frequent guest on Jake Tapper's show, who won't have election deniers on "The Lead." They even made her "President of United Earth" on "Star Trek."

Axios reports that President Joe Biden doesn't think Trump will concede if he loses the November election.

People want a dictator on Day 1 to clear the White House of all the communists.

Mike Allen writes:

President Biden, during a rare Oval Office interview, told the New Yorker's Evan Osnos that he doesn't think former President Trump will concede if he loses in November.

"Losers who are losers are never graceful," Biden says in the 14,000-word profile, "The Last Campaign," which the magazine posted Monday morning. "I just think that he'll do anything to try to win. If — and when — I win, I think he'll contest it. No matter what the result is."

Why it matters: This is personal. "Trump had not just tried to steal the presidency — he had tried to steal it from him," Osnos writes.

What, the guy got 81 million votes.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi just told MSNBC's Jen Pskai that she thing Vladimir Putin has something financial on Trump. They're already going back to the Russia well.

Hillary Clinton sent out John Podesta to break the news to her weeping supporters.

Jamie Raskin stood up in 2016 and asked the Electoral College not to certify Trump's victory. And then they put him on the January 6 select committee to ruin Trump. And now he and Eric Swalwell are working to "revive legislation" to force Trump off the ballot following the Supreme Court's unanimous decision that states can't do that.

***

