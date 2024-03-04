Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous 9-0 ruling this morning that overturns the Colorado Supreme Court and sinks Democrat attempts to keep Donald Trump off that state's -- and others -- primary ballots so the Left can "save democracy" by not letting the voters decide. The irony level is off the charts.

Advertisement

What's next for the Democrats? Will they give up and realize they are the ones who have been trying to interfere in the election and leave the matter up to the voters? Of course not!

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin is now working with a certain fellow member of House who had a twinkle in his eye for a Chinese spy, Rep. Eric Swalwell, to try and legislate Trump off the ballot. They have no intention of letting it go:

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin immediately goes on CNN to announce he and Eric Swalwell are working to "revive legislation" to force President Trump off the ballot pic.twitter.com/QcYhBQn0JK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2024

Gee, these Democrats aren't acting like they're super confident Biden can win unless they rig the game. What gives!?

Democrats: “We are the pro-democracy party!”



Also Democrats: “We want to remove our top political rival from the ballot!” https://t.co/PaQtsxboPL — Chris K (@Chrisrobin315) March 4, 2024

It's weapons-grade psychological projection.

The same people who claim they are saving democracy are desperate to keep the American people from deciding the presidential election at the ballot box. https://t.co/ymJsdgAT8z — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 4, 2024

"Saving democracy" by keeping somebody off the ballot for a "crime" for which he's never been convicted sounds like the Putin-esque kind of thing the Dems are always accusing Trump of.

Congressmen Raskin & Swalwell:

That’s really all you need to KNOW‼️

🤡🎪🍿 pic.twitter.com/ToK1T4W60J — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) March 4, 2024

Bingo!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!