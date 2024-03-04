Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown

Keith Olbermann Loses It (More Than He Already Has) Following SCOTUS Trump Ballot...
Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on March 04, 2024
Screenshot of meme

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous 9-0 ruling this morning that overturns the Colorado Supreme Court and sinks Democrat attempts to keep Donald Trump off that state's -- and others -- primary ballots so the Left can "save democracy" by not letting the voters decide. The irony level is off the charts. 

What's next for the Democrats? Will they give up and realize they are the ones who have been trying to interfere in the election and leave the matter up to the voters? Of course not!

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin is now working with a certain fellow member of House who had a twinkle in his eye for a Chinese spy, Rep. Eric Swalwell, to try and legislate Trump off the ballot. They have no intention of letting it go: 

Gee, these Democrats aren't acting like they're super confident Biden can win unless they rig the game. What gives!?

It's weapons-grade psychological projection.

"Saving democracy" by keeping somebody off the ballot for a "crime" for which he's never been convicted sounds like the Putin-esque kind of thing the Dems are always accusing Trump of.

Bingo!

*** 

