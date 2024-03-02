New York Magazine: Biden Talks Regularly With His Staff About Sex

It was just a couple of weeks ago when President Joe Biden provided X with the nightmare fuel that the key to his 47-year marriage to Dr. Jill Biden is "good sex." No one wanted to hear that, but apparently, it's a common topic when talking to Biden. New York Magazine reports that Biden reportedly talks about sex with his staffers. We've already heard about the outbursts of profanity from the sharpest man in the room, but this is new information.

Joe Biden reportedly talks about sex with staffers, wondering how young people ‘make love’ under modern stresses and saying ‘good sex’ is the key to a happy marriage. https://t.co/2rPLGdE73C — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 1, 2024

Really? Somebody researched this and wrote it?

The story's behind a paywall, so we don't get to read "Joe Biden Worried the Kids Weren’t Having Enough Sex.”

His son Hunter seems to have been doing fine with possibly underage hookers; we've all seen the photos.

You rubes just realizing he's a lifelong predator?



Precious. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 1, 2024

Just because Biden is attracted to kids like a magnet and likes to sniff them and touch them inappropriately and ask their ages doesn't make him a predator.

Joe Biden is a sex predator and pervert. He always has been. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 1, 2024

This is the most disgusting article I’ve ever seen. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 1, 2024

You realize this is sexual harassment and a fireable offense, right? — FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) March 1, 2024

This is a workplace violation. Call HR — Breaking News (@Airixmyth) March 1, 2024





This really doesn't seem to be an appropriate topic of conversation with White House staffers.

Fun exercise: rewrite this headline if Biden were a Republican. — MB (@TrustIsEarnd) March 2, 2024

It just goes to show how much of an indomitable spirit he is. In the late stages of neurodegenerative disease and he still manages to be uncomfortably creepy. — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) March 1, 2024

This is harassment & weird. — Diann (@diann_bell) March 1, 2024

First, ew.



Second, that's illegal. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) March 2, 2024

You are trying to humanize him and you are only making him look like the creeper he is. — Kelly (@SunshineSass2) March 1, 2024

I would actually burn myself alive to avoid talking to Joseph Biden about my sex life. — Ronald the Roman (@AddyDaddySPQR) March 2, 2024

Are people pretending this isn’t sexual harassment in the workplace? — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) March 1, 2024

Reportedly, Biden's fixation on loneliness grew out of daily conversations with his grandchildren (but not Navy).

It’s also been reported he swam naked in front of his Secret Service detail when he was VP. — Rule 62 (@kayco76) March 1, 2024

Does the White House have an HR department? — Mike Seder (@mpaulseder) March 1, 2024

Serial predator talks sex with subordinates. Nice. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 2, 2024

Reportedly, this is just another worry of Biden's … how young people "make love" when there's an epidemic of loneliness exacerbated by the COVID-19 quarantines. He cares.

