New York Magazine: Biden Talks Regularly With His Staff About Sex

It was just a couple of weeks ago when President Joe Biden provided X with the nightmare fuel that the key to his 47-year marriage to Dr. Jill Biden is "good sex." No one wanted to hear that, but apparently, it's a common topic when talking to Biden. New York Magazine reports that Biden reportedly talks about sex with his staffers. We've already heard about the outbursts of profanity from the sharpest man in the room, but this is new information.
Joe Biden reportedly talks about sex with staffers, wondering how young people ‘make love’ under modern stresses and saying ‘good sex’ is the key to a happy marriage. https://t.co/2rPLGdE73C— New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 1, 2024
Really? Somebody researched this and wrote it?
The story's behind a paywall, so we don't get to read "Joe Biden Worried the Kids Weren’t Having Enough Sex.”
His son Hunter seems to have been doing fine with possibly underage hookers; we've all seen the photos.
You rubes just realizing he's a lifelong predator?— JWF (@JammieWF) March 1, 2024
Precious.
Just because Biden is attracted to kids like a magnet and likes to sniff them and touch them inappropriately and ask their ages doesn't make him a predator.
Joe Biden is a sex predator and pervert. He always has been.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 1, 2024
This is the most disgusting article I’ve ever seen.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 1, 2024
You realize this is sexual harassment and a fireable offense, right?— FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) March 1, 2024
This is a workplace violation. Call HR— Breaking News (@Airixmyth) March 1, 2024
This really doesn't seem to be an appropriate topic of conversation with White House staffers.
Recommended
Fun exercise: rewrite this headline if Biden were a Republican.— MB (@TrustIsEarnd) March 2, 2024
It just goes to show how much of an indomitable spirit he is. In the late stages of neurodegenerative disease and he still manages to be uncomfortably creepy.— Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) March 1, 2024
This is harassment & weird.— Diann (@diann_bell) March 1, 2024
First, ew.— Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) March 2, 2024
Second, that's illegal.
You are trying to humanize him and you are only making him look like the creeper he is.— Kelly (@SunshineSass2) March 1, 2024
I would actually burn myself alive to avoid talking to Joseph Biden about my sex life.— Ronald the Roman (@AddyDaddySPQR) March 2, 2024
Are people pretending this isn’t sexual harassment in the workplace?— Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) March 1, 2024
Reportedly, Biden's fixation on loneliness grew out of daily conversations with his grandchildren (but not Navy).
March 1, 2024
It’s also been reported he swam naked in front of his Secret Service detail when he was VP.— Rule 62 (@kayco76) March 1, 2024
Does the White House have an HR department?— Mike Seder (@mpaulseder) March 1, 2024
Bruh pic.twitter.com/K2KLNR9x5X— Mzungu (@fahdpar23) March 1, 2024
Serial predator talks sex with subordinates. Nice.— Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 2, 2024
Reportedly, this is just another worry of Biden's … how young people "make love" when there's an epidemic of loneliness exacerbated by the COVID-19 quarantines. He cares.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member