New York Magazine: Biden Talks Regularly With His Staff About Sex

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It was just a couple of weeks ago when President Joe Biden provided X with the nightmare fuel that the key to his 47-year marriage to Dr. Jill Biden is "good sex." No one wanted to hear that, but apparently, it's a common topic when talking to Biden. New York Magazine reports that Biden reportedly talks about sex with his staffers. We've already heard about the outbursts of profanity from the sharpest man in the room, but this is new information.

Really? Somebody researched this and wrote it?

The story's behind a paywall, so we don't get to read "Joe Biden Worried the Kids Weren’t Having Enough Sex.”

His son Hunter seems to have been doing fine with possibly underage hookers; we've all seen the photos.

Just because Biden is attracted to kids like a magnet and likes to sniff them and touch them inappropriately and ask their ages doesn't make him a predator.


This really doesn't seem to be an appropriate topic of conversation with White House staffers.

Reportedly, Biden's fixation on loneliness grew out of daily conversations with his grandchildren (but not Navy).

Reportedly, this is just another worry of Biden's … how young people "make love" when there's an epidemic of loneliness exacerbated by the COVID-19 quarantines. He cares.

