Pure Nightmare Fuel: Twitter Reacts to Biden Saying the Key to His Marriage Is 'Good Sex'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on February 23, 2024
Jackie Chan Meme

We apologize for the article we are about to share with you, loyal Twitchy readers. You don't deserve this.

But there is a hard and fast rule of social media, of Twitter in particular: 'We saw it, so now you have to.'

Please bear that in mind as we present to you a piece of nightmare fuel that might destroy your psyche for years.

From The Daily Mail

Like we said ... we're sorry. 

...in private, the president has revealed some very risqué secrets about why their bond is so strong, much to his wife's annoyance.

He infuriates wife Jill by joking that the key to their 47-year marriage is 'good sex'.

His racy comment has been revealed for the first time by Katie Rogers in her forthcoming book 'American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden,' in an exclusive excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com.

We know. You just threw up in your mouth a little bit. That's OK, we did too. 

But if it's any consolation, it seems that everyone on Twitter felt the same way. 

That doesn't look like Joe, does it? 'Doctor' Jill's very weird kiss of Second 'Gentleman' Doug Emhoff at last year's State of the Union still haunts our memory.

We don't even want to THINK of all the stumbling that goes on in their 'alone time.'

Holeeee shi ... yep. Magills went there. 

Don't do it, Jarvis. We will get through this Lovecraftian horror show. 

Is there a Twitter policy against posts that make everyone want to vomit? If not, maybe there should be. 

Oedipus had a solution for seeing things like this. We're not recommending it ... but it WAS a solution. 

See? We weren't the only ones thinking that. 

Phones, laptops, tablets ... they ALL MUST GO. 

Please, SMOD. We've all been waiting very patiently. Bring us that sweet release. 

We're sending a theme starting to develop here ... 

We're trying to come up with something, friend. We fear it is impossible, sadly. 

Ugh. The only thing worse than picturing the First Couple in the bedroom is having to watch how awful Biden is around little children. Hunter didn't give him that nickname for nothing, folks.

Ben 'Dr. Dreidel' Shapiro might have just gotten an idea for his next rap song. 

Get it all up and out, friend. It's the only way to heal from this. 

There you go. Those folks got the right idea. 

Oh, no. LOL. We just spit up our beverage all over the keyboard. 

It's inflicting cruel and unusual punishment on the American reading public. That's GOT to be a high crime or misdemeanor. 

You know ... Nancy Pelosi and her husband have some wild parties, we hear. 

(OK, now we just gave you THAT mental image. Apologies again.)

Please, for the love of God, DO NOT UNPACK. 

We can only hope the two never mix. But who knows with the Bidens? 

You ain't alone there. We might need a dose of that Dengue Fever to restore functionality. 

Clearly, the internet has been a gigantic mistake. We need to go back. 

We're with you, Chef. We're with you. It's going to take hours of eye-scrubbing to even BEGIN to forget what we just read. 

If you are still with us, Twitchy readers, allow this writer to once again apologize for inflicting this ugliness upon you. 

But we hope the funny reactions on Twitter will serve as a good support system for your recovery.

Reach out if you need help. 

*** 

