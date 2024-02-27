Free Beacon Profiles the Reality of the Border Crisis Hitting a Small Town

AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As NBC News reported earlier, Republicans are "invoking" (i.e., pouncing) on the death of a 22-year-old nursing student at the hands of an illegal immigrant to push for "hard-line immigration policies" — hard-line immigration policies like not letting criminals into the country in the first place, and at the very least, deporting them after they've committed another crime besides crossing the border.

Governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott got the great idea of sending busloads of these "asylum seekers" to sanctuary cities, which began to buckle under the weight of just a couple thousand illegal immigrants. It was enough for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to call on the Biden administration to get control of the border before the city as we knew it was "destroyed."

To those in Washington, D.C., it seemed to make perfect sense for the border states to absorb millions of "new Americans." Once those buses hit New York and Chicago and Denver, though, they rethought the idea of inviting illegals to come and live there.

Joseph Simonson has a great piece in the Washington Free Beacon Tuesday about how the illegal immigrant crisis has affected Whitewater, Wisconsin, a town of about 15,000 American citizens.

What does the migrant crisis look like in practice? The population of a small midwestern town jumping by 10 percent in just two years. Police overwhelmed by domestic violence calls.   Dead babies stuffed into cardboard boxes. An uptick in STDs in public schools. And of course: a crushing budget hole. @SaysSimonson profiles Whitewater, Wis., a progressive city mugged by the realities of illegal immigration.

Simonson reports:

Prior to their arrival, local news and political debates generally revolved around school fundraisers or the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's D3 athletics. Today, residents are focused on their 1,000 new neighbors, who mostly hail from Nicaragua and Venezuela and largely keep to the shadows because they lack official identification. Locals say the real number of migrants in the town could easily be double the number reflected in the police department's official statistics.

Once the migrants arrive, it is on the town to adapt. The hiring of new ESL teachers for Whitewater Public Schools has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars alone, one city official told the Free Beacon. Some students, the official said, have enrolled in Whitewater schools without knowing more than a few English words and phrases.

An official familiar with the issue says that at least 300 English ESL students are now enrolled in Whitewater Public Schools. That official also expressed concern about internal school reports of migrant students suffering from sexual abuse at home, as some live with distant relatives.

"You're setting up a disastrous situation," the individual said. "There's been an uptick in STDs and other sexual health issues."

But no other issue is as contentious as the town's growth in police responses. Two internal Whitewater Police Department slide shows obtained by the Free Beacon describe considerable strain on local law enforcement, with officers responding to calls that sound like something out of a police procedural.

In March, one slide states, law enforcement responded to a "deceased infant … located in a cardboard box." Another individual familiar with the immigration situation described finding a woman living in a shed with her infant during the Wisconsin winter.

"None of the information in this presentation is intended to vilify any group of individuals; it is solely meant to communicate factual information about trends we are seeing in the City of Whitewater," a slide reads.

Residents want to make it clear that they have no problem with immigrants — it's just a matter of resources.

It's getting so bad, President Joe Biden is going to visit the border for the second time in his life.

They're "asylum seekers" but say they came here for the economic opportunity. How many jobs are there in Whitewater? Picking vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine, right?

Who knew a huge influx of illegals would put a strain on resources? Hospitals, school districts, police departments … none of them were prepared for something of this scale.

***

