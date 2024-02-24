Bill Melugin Shares Video of a Lot of Illegal Immigrants Getting Off a Bus

Earlier, we showed how Fox News' Bill Melugin managed to torpedo with one video Axios' claim that the border "is more fortified than it's ever been." Border states like Texas sending busloads of illegal immigrants to blue cities woke up quite a few Biden supporters, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said the state had reached the "breaking point" and that New York City would not be the city we remember unless the illegal immigrant crisis was addressed.

Bill Melugin has some video of illegal immigrants getting off a bus. We don't believe this is one of the buses sent by Texas; it's more likely an NGO getting involved. These illegals all said they plan on heading to blue cities to work, though we were assured by the Democrats they were here to pick vegetables.

BREAKING: Just witnessed a large mass street release of illegal immigrants released from Border Patrol custody at a trolley station in San Diego (San Ysidro).

I talked to some of them, from Peru, Colombia, & India. Some going to Atlanta & Minneapolis wanting to work. pic.twitter.com/9kbilfigCm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

BREAKING: Another bus just pulled up and Border Patrol just mass released more illegal immigrants at the trolley station. Talked to more of them - from Senegal, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, one here from China. Heading to New York, New Jersey, Chicago, etc. All blue cities. pic.twitter.com/sVbaCq2LvF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

They are now receiving help from what appears to be a NGO/volunteer group and are boarding a new bus - unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/MOXpRecRba — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

UPDATE: They tell us they are being taken to the airport to fly all around the country. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

And they'll be able to get on planes with no ID other than the paperwork given to them by the Border Patrol. They can even opt out of having their photos taken by the TSA just by asking.

California is getting absolutely flooded with illegals now that Texas is defending its own border.



And it’s only going to get worse for CA over the next year.



Get out while you can. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2024

REMINDER: Economic opportunity and a desire for a better life are not qualifying grounds for asylum in the U.S. — Michael Bars (@MichaelBars_) February 23, 2024

Though I'm still long on the USA, our country is going to have a difficult time coming back from this. It's going to be nearly impossible to deport the 10 million invaders Joe Biden ushered in. — Stacy (@BoyMomStacy) February 23, 2024

Border patrol is useless only adding and abbeting the invasion.



They are a shuttle service and welcome mat for the invaders. — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) February 23, 2024

Minneapolis? You don't say? — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) February 23, 2024

Make sure you tell them NYC is handing out pre-paid credit cards. — 🇺🇸 Jeffery Johnson 🇺🇸 (@JefferynosnhoJ) February 23, 2024

What work? — Mateo (@MateoInPhx) February 23, 2024

Building solar panels, probably.

And because it's an election year Democrats are starting to pretend they've been pro shutting down the border all along. Of course the media will not question their lies. — Tim (@TimTheWitness) February 23, 2024

MORE single military aged males… — GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 (@realgalaxyalpha) February 23, 2024

They are not asylum seekers. — Lissa 🇺🇸 (@Lissa72662890) February 24, 2024

Illegal entry is illegal entry no matter the motivation. — Merwin Wren (@MerwinWren) February 23, 2024

So they're headed to the airport so they can fly to the city of their choice. Who pays for that? The Biden administration? NGOs? The airports have certainly complied, setting up special lines just for illegal immigrants.

