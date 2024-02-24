Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a...
Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now
LGBTQ Folks: Their Commitment to Justice Isn't Lessened by NOT Watching Nex Benedict...
NBC News Interviews People Leaving the Country If Trump Is Re-Elected
AOC Says Anti-Immigrant Republicans Would Prefer to Use Child Labor Than Illegals
LIVE! South Carolina Presidential Republican Primary Results
Aaand We're Dead: Chaya Raichik Dons the Perfect Ensemble for Interview With Taylor...
Mother of Nex Benedict Apologizes for Misgendering and Deadnaming her Daughter
It's Conspiracy Time! Powerful LGBTQ Org Joins Efforts to Discredit Police in Nonbinary...
The Power of Propaganda. What We've Learned in the Nex Benedict Case About...
State Senator Accused of Calling LGBTQ Community 'Filth' During a Public Forum
Brother of Alleged Murderer Arrested for Having a Fake Green Card
Harvard Business Review Gets Lesson on 'Sharing Pronouns'
'They Flaunt Their Corruption': NY AG Letitia James Gleefully Posting Updates Trump's Fine...

Bill Melugin Shares Video of a Lot of Illegal Immigrants Getting Off a Bus

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File

Earlier, we showed how Fox News' Bill Melugin managed to torpedo with one video Axios' claim that the border "is more fortified than it's ever been." Border states like Texas sending busloads of illegal immigrants to blue cities woke up quite a few Biden supporters, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said the state had reached the "breaking point" and that New York City would not be the city we remember unless the illegal immigrant crisis was addressed.

Advertisement

Bill Melugin has some video of illegal immigrants getting off a bus. We don't believe this is one of the buses sent by Texas; it's more likely an NGO getting involved. These illegals all said they plan on heading to blue cities to work, though we were assured by the Democrats they were here to pick vegetables.

And they'll be able to get on planes with no ID other than the paperwork given to them by the Border Patrol. They can even opt out of having their photos taken by the TSA just by asking.

Recommended

Aaand We're Dead: Chaya Raichik Dons the Perfect Ensemble for Interview With Taylor Lorenz
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Building solar panels, probably.

Advertisement

So they're headed to the airport so they can fly to the city of their choice. Who pays for that? The Biden administration? NGOs? The airports have certainly complied, setting up special lines just for illegal immigrants.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BUS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SAN DIEGO BILL MELUGIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Aaand We're Dead: Chaya Raichik Dons the Perfect Ensemble for Interview With Taylor Lorenz
Grateful Calvin
NBC News Interviews People Leaving the Country If Trump Is Re-Elected
Brett T.
Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now
Brett T.
It's Conspiracy Time! Powerful LGBTQ Org Joins Efforts to Discredit Police in Nonbinary Teen Death
Chad Felix Greene
Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a Second Term
Brett T.
'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Aaand We're Dead: Chaya Raichik Dons the Perfect Ensemble for Interview With Taylor Lorenz Grateful Calvin
Advertisement