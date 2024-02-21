Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person to Thank

As Twitchy reported earlier, despite a Supreme Court ruling, President Joe Biden announced that he had forgiven another $1.2 billion in student loan debt. We've heard of buying votes, but this is ridiculous. Of course, it's happening in an election year, and Politico reported that student loan borrowers will be getting an email from Biden informing them that he's canceling their debt.

Biden will email 153,000 student loan borrowers: I’m canceling your debt https://t.co/ySjbKwm5Ko — POLITICO (@politico) February 21, 2024

They can buy votes in broad daylight https://t.co/SRUpwlZy3L pic.twitter.com/xCTM0S6Apy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 22, 2024





The White House has now canceled around $138 billion in student loan debt — loans that people took out themselves with an agreement to pay it back. It's too bad that your gender studies degree didn't help you land a good-paying job, but you took the money and spent it on tuition.

Lawrence O'Donnell says that if you had your student loan forgiven, you have one person to thank.

If your student debt has been reduced or eliminated, you have only 1 person to thank. https://t.co/sTrH7ety8Q — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 21, 2024

No. They have millions of Americans who will end up paying for their student debt to thank. https://t.co/QaeVoAWqbx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 21, 2024

Exactly. Thank the majority of taxpayers who didn't go to college for paying off your student loans. No debt was "eliminated," it was just transferred — unconstitutionally. Remember when everyone freaked out that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was defying the Supreme Court when he most certainly wasn't?

That would have been ME.



When I made my final payment, then Senator Biden was sneaking documents out of a SCIF. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 21, 2024

If your tax liability just went up, you have only one person to blame.#BuyingVotes — Me (@Keefer1958) February 21, 2024

and if your taxes suddenly went up to pay someone else's student loan debt you also have 1 person to thank.



This is buying Gen-Z votes at the expense of taxpayers. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) February 21, 2024

Why not car loans or mortgages?

No, you have a couple hundred million taxpayers to thank. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) February 21, 2024

The person making minimum wage at the grocery store — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 21, 2024

Incorrect.



You need to thank every hard working taxpayer who just footed the bill for your tuition against their will, you quid-pro-Joe deadbeats. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 21, 2024

You have 168 million taxpayers in the US to thank, and none of us were asked before they spent the money. — Lisa McLeod (@LMMCL2022) February 21, 2024

Even AFTER the Supreme Court told him he couldn’t.

Even AFTER Speaker Pelosi told him he couldn’t.



Dictators do that. — Roger Teply (@RogerTeply) February 21, 2024

I disagree. You have every working class person in the country to thank. The government makes no products, sells no services and has no money. Defying a Supreme Court ruling doesn’t deserve thanks, it deserves prosecution. — Steve (@stillpatriotic1) February 21, 2024

Would you be celebrating if it were Trump giving away hundreds of billions to his supporters in defiance of the Supreme Court?



Just wondering how deep your hypocrisy goes. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) February 21, 2024

Thank the millions of hardworking Americans that paid taxes and didn’t attend schools they couldn’t afford. — John Heard (@John_W_Heard) February 21, 2024

Bribery for votes is illegal. — Chris C (@mrfudd0) February 21, 2024

If you're paying for someone else to go to college when you can't afford to send your own kid to school, you have only 1 person to thank. — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) February 21, 2024

Not really. The money is still owed. it's just added to the national debt that you and your future generations will have to pay for. — Randywtwf (@randywtwf) February 21, 2024

Never seen a more blatant example of buying votes. — Benjamin Cupelli (@bacupelli) February 22, 2024

Neither have we. We never got to have a say in it through our representatives in Congress. It's just one man defying a Supreme Court ruling.

Do you know who's having their student debt paid off? People like Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Chasten Buttigieg. And the 38-year-old woman featured on CNBC who managed to rack up $500,000 of student debt.

