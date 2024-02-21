Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis
Department of Child Services Takes Son Away From Parents Who Won't 'Affirm' Their...
More Illegals Entered Under Biden Than Population of 36 States
It Was Never About Statues: VA Senate Passes Bill to Strip Daughters of...
Executive Coach Says Fani Willis Courtroom Drama Shows Microscope Under Which Black Women...
More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education
Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly...
New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate
Google AI Image Generator Is Big on Diversity, Not So Much on White...
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go...
UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in St...
'Sophie's Choice Law': IL Bill Would Impose Criminal Penalties on Parents Who Don't...
Here We Go Again: US, China to Collaborate on Making Bird Flu More...

Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person to Thank

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 21, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported earlier, despite a Supreme Court ruling, President Joe Biden announced that he had forgiven another $1.2 billion in student loan debt. We've heard of buying votes, but this is ridiculous. Of course, it's happening in an election year, and Politico reported that student loan borrowers will be getting an email from Biden informing them that he's canceling their debt.

Advertisement


The White House has now canceled around $138 billion in student loan debt — loans that people took out themselves with an agreement to pay it back. It's too bad that your gender studies degree didn't help you land a good-paying job, but you took the money and spent it on tuition.

Lawrence O'Donnell says that if you had your student loan forgiven, you have one person to thank.

Exactly. Thank the majority of taxpayers who didn't go to college for paying off your student loans. No debt was "eliminated," it was just transferred — unconstitutionally. Remember when everyone freaked out that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was defying the Supreme Court when he most certainly wasn't?

Recommended

Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis
Brett T.
Advertisement

Why not car loans or mortgages?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neither have we. We never got to have a say in it through our representatives in Congress. It's just one man defying a Supreme Court ruling.

Do you know who's having their student debt paid off? People like Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Chasten Buttigieg. And the 38-year-old woman featured on CNBC who managed to rack up $500,000 of student debt.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: JOE BIDEN LAWRENCE O'DONNELL STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis
Brett T.
Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go to College
Doug P.
Executive Coach Says Fani Willis Courtroom Drama Shows Microscope Under Which Black Women Live
Brett T.
New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
Brett T.
More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis Brett T.
Advertisement