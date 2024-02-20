MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says Republicans Have 'Surrendered to the Communists'

We're not sure what else the United States is supposed to do to push Russia back out of Ukraine. Apparently, sending President Volodymyr Zelenskyy another $60 billion will turn the tide in favor of the Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement

The Senate sent the House a garbage "bipartisan" bill that gave $60 billion to Ukraine along with $20 billion to "secure" our border. Now Republicans are being blamed for not wanting to secure the border and not wanting to fund Ukraine. To MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, that means the Republicans have "surrendered to the communists." The communists are all on the Democrat side of Congress, and no, Republicans haven't surrendered to them.

MSNBC’s @JoeNBC on Republicans so far sending Ukraine $110 billion instead of $170 billion: “They’ve surrendered to the communists” pic.twitter.com/jeBRkvHpkw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2024

Joe Scarborough is seriously stupid — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 20, 2024

I can’t believe MSNBC gets the dismal viewership they do with this utter propaganda. They are the worst. — Tired mommy (@supertiredmom1) February 20, 2024

Unbelievable the way he frames not sending unlimited money to another forever war for the tax payers of America is surrendering to communism.



It’s so over the top it’s just silly. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 20, 2024

Worried that Biden might lose in 2024, the bill required the next president to keep funding Ukraine.

As an American taxpayer I’m glad.



I can’t afford groceries and pay my bills in same paycheck



Joe should open his wallet he’s got millions I’m sure — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) February 20, 2024

"Ukraine in need of munitions." Remember last month, when Stars and Stripes reported that more than $1 billion in military hardware shipped over to Ukraine couldn't be accounted for?

I would be magnanimous if I called Joe Scarborough an idiot. Russia is not a communist state. https://t.co/609tKt23s9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 20, 2024

Does he have a clue where this money goes? — Frank Gary Muk (@GaryMukendi) February 20, 2024

We remember reporting that some of it was going to pay government pensions.

Good to see them denouncing communists at least. — Trish Woods (@TrishaWoods22) February 20, 2024

My apologies to Ukraine, as America can not assist at this time as we're occupied with our own invasion. Please feel free to call back at a later time. In the meantime, you have several countries that border your country and may be of assistance.

Thank you for understanding — Rider (@RoxannRider) February 20, 2024

@JoeNBC is welcome to write a check. Better yet, fly over there and pick up a weapon. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Don Bunker 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@donbunker) February 20, 2024

Advertisement

What is Joe and Mika's cut of the Ukraine aid? How much of that stolen money will Biden give to them that is the question. — Carl Grin (@GrinCarl) February 20, 2024

So Republicans have surrendered to "the communists" by withholding $60 billion in aid unless the president takes some real action and closes the border. Why has Biden asked for only $60 billion? It that what they calculate it will take to ensure Ukraine's victory over Russia?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



