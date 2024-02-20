MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says Republicans Have 'Surrendered to the Communists'

Christian 'Social Justice' Magazine Asks Why People 'Bristle' When They Call Jesus 'Palest...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 20, 2024

We're not sure what else the United States is supposed to do to push Russia back out of Ukraine. Apparently, sending President Volodymyr Zelenskyy another $60 billion will turn the tide in favor of the Ukrainian forces.

The Senate sent the House a garbage "bipartisan" bill that gave $60 billion to Ukraine along with $20 billion to "secure" our border. Now Republicans are being blamed for not wanting to secure the border and not wanting to fund Ukraine. To MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, that means the Republicans have "surrendered to the communists." The communists are all on the Democrat side of Congress, and no, Republicans haven't surrendered to them.

Worried that Biden might lose in 2024, the bill required the next president to keep funding Ukraine.

"Ukraine in need of munitions." Remember last month, when Stars and Stripes reported that more than $1 billion in military hardware shipped over to Ukraine couldn't be accounted for?

We remember reporting that some of it was going to pay government pensions.

So Republicans have surrendered to "the communists" by withholding $60 billion in aid unless the president takes some real action and closes the border. Why has Biden asked for only $60 billion? It that what they calculate it will take to ensure Ukraine's victory over Russia?

***

