A Billion in Military Hardware Is Unaccounted for in Ukraine

You were called pro-Putin if you dared ask that the United States audit the billions of dollars of aid it's sending to Ukraine. President Biden promised that the blank checks would keep coming as long as it took for Ukraine to drive out Russian troops. You weren't allowed to question it or ask about negotiations or any sort of exit strategy without being called a Russia sympathizer.

Stars and Stripes reports that more than $1 billion in military hardware shipped over to Ukraine can't be accounted for.

More than $1 billion in military weapons and equipment that the United States has provided Ukraine to fight invading Russian forces cannot be accounted for and is not being fully tracked:https://t.co/PNF1pjspft — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 11, 2024

Doug G. Ware reports:

More than $1 billion in military weapons and equipment that the United States has provided Ukraine to fight invading Russian forces cannot be accounted for and is not being fully tracked, according to a Pentagon audit released Thursday. Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been given roughly $45 billion in U.S. military aid that has included a wide range of weapons such as air-defense systems, anti-drone systems, various missiles and rockets and small-arms ammunition. The Defense Department inspector general concluded in the report that about $1 billion in weapons that are required to be tracked have not been. … The report, which is partly redacted, does not say exactly how many weapons cannot be tracked. However, The New York Times — citing the unredacted report — wrote the total is about 40,000. The audit said there’s no indication yet that any of the weapons have been stolen or intercepted. “It was beyond the scope of our evaluation to determine whether there has been diversion of such assistance,” according to the report.

NFC spokesman John Kirby, who recently said it was a "farce" that the United States had left behind tens of billions of dollars in military hardware in Afghanistan, was asked about the missing aid.

REPORTER: What's your reaction to an inspector general report that the administration lost track of $1+ billion in military equipment sent to Ukraine?



JOHN KIRBY: We're "interested in improving accountability" pic.twitter.com/B7f507ZzVb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2024

There's no way the Biden administration could reduce accountability … they're all clowns and have never been held accountable for anything.

Nothing to see here 🤡 — Kekepana (@Stephen40460297) January 11, 2024

That's within normal limits — Mosticks (@DanaAus38104627) January 11, 2024

It's only a billion.

Sure they are. And ready to open the checkbook and send some more money & equipment. — ☘️ERIC♎8️⃣ (@starside8) January 11, 2024

If you aren’t already pissed, you sure are now. #Ukraine — V loves DJT 2024 (@LundinLundin5) January 11, 2024

We're "interested in improving accountability"

And when does that start? — Tisha Giraud (@tishagiraud) January 11, 2024

Accountability? They sure love that word but have no clue how to do it — Aces X Eights (@EMTP3764) January 11, 2024

It’s funny that the government can lose track of $1B in equipment paid for with our tax dollars. But if we were to fail to tell them how much money we made because we “lost track.” How well do you think that would go over? — Titus (@Titus_Patriot) January 11, 2024

The IRS will be monitoring your Venmo account to see if you made more than $600 selling crafts on Etsy.

These people treat losing a BILLION dollars like I would treat losing a pair of socks. — 🇺🇸CCP Own Silicon Valley🇺🇸 (@tweet_Harding) January 11, 2024

... and given that why should taxpayers contribute a penny more? — David Thomas (@dthomas115) January 11, 2024

He didn’t deny it — Alaidamom (@Alaidamom) January 11, 2024

Not surprised, that’s how money laundering works. — J Castle 🇺🇸 (@ArmyCastle1) January 11, 2024

Never any accountability from this administration, and they also think they owe us no explanation for their actions. — maybe it's just me (@mhickey1950) January 11, 2024

They wouldn’t approve Ukraine funding that had any accountability whatsoever attached to it. — Bob Smith (@BobSmithYaks) January 11, 2024

The ONLY area of the whole of defense for Ukraine that wasn’t given any funding was the audit department.



Remember how Ukraine was noted as one of the most corrupt countries in the world and a centre for arm dealing?



Well 30% reported stolen and sold off & minted $100m-aires. — Free Speech is a Minority Right (@IDLKAAA) January 11, 2024

The most corrupt nation in Europe reselling the weapons we gave them is another example of how this White House cares nothing about the use of American tax dollars. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) January 11, 2024

Biden just wants Congress to shut up and give him $61 billion more to send over, or else Putin will take Ukraine, then invade a NATO member, and then there'll be American boots on the ground. Just last month Kirby told the press to "imagine the cost in blood and treasure" of not funding Ukraine.

***