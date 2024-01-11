A Billion in Military Hardware Is Unaccounted for in Ukraine

Army Sees a Steep Decline in White Recruits Over the Past Five Years
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

You were called pro-Putin if you dared ask that the United States audit the billions of dollars of aid it's sending to Ukraine. President Biden promised that the blank checks would keep coming as long as it took for Ukraine to drive out Russian troops. You weren't allowed to question it or ask about negotiations or any sort of exit strategy without being called a Russia sympathizer.

Stars and Stripes reports that more than $1 billion in military hardware shipped over to Ukraine can't be accounted for.

Doug G. Ware reports:

More than $1 billion in military weapons and equipment that the United States has provided Ukraine to fight invading Russian forces cannot be accounted for and is not being fully tracked, according to a Pentagon audit released Thursday.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been given roughly $45 billion in U.S. military aid that has included a wide range of weapons such as air-defense systems, anti-drone systems, various missiles and rockets and small-arms ammunition. The Defense Department inspector general concluded in the report that about $1 billion in weapons that are required to be tracked have not been.

The report, which is partly redacted, does not say exactly how many weapons cannot be tracked. However, The New York Times — citing the unredacted report — wrote the total is about 40,000. The audit said there’s no indication yet that any of the weapons have been stolen or intercepted.

“It was beyond the scope of our evaluation to determine whether there has been diversion of such assistance,” according to the report.

NFC spokesman John Kirby, who recently said it was a "farce" that the United States had left behind tens of billions of dollars in military hardware in Afghanistan, was asked about the missing aid.

There's no way the Biden administration could reduce accountability … they're all clowns and have never been held accountable for anything.

It's only a billion.

The IRS will be monitoring your Venmo account to see if you made more than $600 selling crafts on Etsy.

Biden just wants Congress to shut up and give him $61 billion more to send over, or else Putin will take Ukraine, then invade a NATO member, and then there'll be American boots on the ground. Just last month Kirby told the press to "imagine the cost in blood and treasure" of not funding Ukraine.

***

