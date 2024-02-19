Report: Pro-Israel Group Working to Discredit Journalist 'Seen' as Biased Against Israel

As the Washington Free Beacon reported last month, the Associated Press quietly revealed a $300,000 donation from the KR Foundation, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels." The AP was supposedly to use the money to hire more reporters to put on the climate change beat and to turn into community activists.

There was no money exchanged, but Semafor is reporting that a pro-Israel group has been working to discredit a journalist seen as biased against Israel. This reporter's piece on Palestinian mothers separated from their children was eventually appended with a lengthy editor's note and admitted that the article "fell short of The Post's standards for fairness."

It seems there's a PR firm that has established something called the "10/7 Project," a "consortium of five Jewish organizations founded last year to promote 'continued US support for Israel and counter misinformation about the Israel/Hamas war.'" And that consortium has targeted the Washington Post's Louisa Loveluck.

Semafor reports:

But it also has been keeping tabs on reporters that it felt were reporting and tweeting unfairly about Israel, and putting pressure on major national news organizations to punish or remove these reporters from the beat. In particular, the group has singled out the Washington Post and its foreign correspondent Louisa Loveluck, who has covered the war in Gaza with an emphasis on Palestinian civilians impacted by the violence. In one five-page document shared with Semafor, the group included a list of grievances about Loveluck’s coverage of Gaza and tweets about the conflict. It included recent corrections and editor’s notes on her stories that it said demonstrated her “erroneous or biased reporting,” including one story an editor’s note conceded “mischaracterized some aspects of Israeli rules for permits that allowed some Palestinian women,” and a story that suggested “Doctors Without Borders accused Israeli forces of deliberately firing on a convoy carrying employees of the organization,” when the group had condemned the attack but not named a perpetrator. Loveluck also won the group’s ire by failing at times to note that Gaza’s health ministry is controlled by Hamas.

The group even reportedly looked into old tweets painting Loveluck as a left-wing activist with a special place in her heart for Al-Jazeera TV.

Note that the document "included recent corrections and editor's notes" about stories that "mischaracterized" Israel.

Good.

Expose them all. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 19, 2024

“Journalists” like Louisa Loveluck need no discrediting. Their works does it all on its own.



Your framing is absurd — Ben R (@BenR877) February 19, 2024

Biased "journalism" should be called out — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) February 19, 2024

They can't criticize her just for doing her job … wrong.

Washington Post has become a purely pro-Hamas propaganda outlet. I’ve refused to link to them since Nov because of it. I now hear they are writing hit pieces on those combatting anti-Semitism. Completely support others tracking and exposing the bias of their reporters/editors. https://t.co/itGtyHqDsJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 19, 2024

The example here is a reporter that has indisputably gotten basic facts wrong and abandoned journalistic standards throughout the conflict. No serious publication should still have such a person employed, much less covering it. Speaks volumes that there are no consequences. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 19, 2024

Btw this isn't a matter of opinion. On that reporter's biggest story, WaPo was eventually (months later) forced to add a 3 paragraph editor's note that conceded the article's approach "fell short of the Post's standards for fairness"



Would think that alone would be enough. pic.twitter.com/WJgX9Gys4o — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 19, 2024

That garbage rag is nothing but a propaganda tool for leftist insanity. — Memento Mori (@DeadMan21568547) February 19, 2024

Washington Post lost all credibility long ago. — Robert Gaylord (@MrGaylord_III) February 19, 2024

If it weren't for this group the Post probably never would have added that three-page editor's note pointing out the errors in the story. It's no secret that journalists are activists — Semafor just doesn't like that their kind of activist was called out.

Remember when it took the New York Times three times to get its headline close enough on that Israeli bombing of a Palestinian hospital that was really a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad? Rep. Rashida Tlaib was still ranting about it even after it had been debunked.

Investigating reporters for bias wouldn't be necessary if they weren't biased.

