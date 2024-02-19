Jordan Peterson Says Study on Trans Adolescents and Suicide States the Obvious

As Twitchy reported earlier, the ACLU is suing a children's hospital for refusing to remove the perfectly healthy breasts of a trans teen, even though they perform the surgery all the time … on women with breast cancer. There's one card that the pro-"gender-affirming care" advocates like to play: it's important to begin puberty blockers and hormone treatments as early as possible to prevent trans kids from committing suicide. It's all part of the "trans genocide" we've been hearing about.

Here are the findings from a recent study in Finland:

Important new study published from Finland:

"Clinical gender dysphoria does not appear to be predictive of all-cause nor suicide mortality when psychiatric treatment history is accounted for."https://t.co/yuJQcnkIpT@statsforgender — Genspect (@genspect) February 17, 2024

NEW study in @bmj_latest on suicidality and gender dysphoria states:



"Gender dysphoria per se does not seem to predict neither all-cause nor suicide mortality in gender-referred adolescents.

"Main predictor of mortality in this population is psychiatric morbidity, and medical… https://t.co/t1kDKDf31a — Genspect (@genspect) February 18, 2024

"Main predictor of mortality in this population is psychiatric morbidity, and medical gender reassignment does not have an impact on suicide risk."

Oh look:



The absolutely fucking obvious has once again been demonstrated.



Every clinician worth his or her salt already knew this to be true.



And damned few had the cojones to state it publicly.



I'm truly ashamed of the cowards in my profession. https://t.co/5XOFdrCiHB — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 19, 2024

It’s likely even worse than that: there are some studies that show reassignment *increases* suicidality in the long term. — usual detritus (@usualdetritus) February 19, 2024

#1. Do no harm.



They knew it and did it anyway. — Tiffany Polifko (@tiffany_polifko) February 19, 2024

Why wouldn't they be cowards? It's almost as if you're suggesting there should be some kind of shared ethic we all participate in that calls us to do the right thing even though it entails great personal sacrifice. In 2024, why would anyone do that? — Nancy Doyle Brown (@nancydoylebrown) February 19, 2024

Did he tweet this before or after completing the reeducation camp? As our own Grateful Calvin wrote last month on Jordan Peterson:

This escalated for Peterson in 2022, when he was accused of hate speech for 'deadnaming' actress Ellen Page (who now goes by Eliot, but is still a woman). Twitter suspended his account for that (he refused to delete his tweet, but regained his account after Elon Musk bought Twitter, now X). YouTube demonetized him for speaking out against 'gender-affirming care.' He ascended to a permanent high spot on the left's enemies list. This culminated in 2023 when the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered him to undergo 'social media communication coaching' (which Peterson has accurately dubbed 're-education camp') or lose his license. Peterson was having none of that and challenged the order by judicial review. But this being Canada, yesterday, the Appeals Court of Ontario dismissed his request for appeal (with no reason given).

The ones who knew, but were unwilling to say, are the worst of the worst. — Sears (@searskellye) February 19, 2024

We all know that the goal post will be moved from, "The suicide rate is so high because a lack of access to Gender Affirming Care" to "The suicide rate is so high because no one accepts a child transitioning." Mark my words. — Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) February 19, 2024

My guess would be that having their body mutilated and rendered useless, would make them more suicidal. There’s no way in hell that that’s ever a good idea or helpful to anybody. Especially not people who were whacked out and suicidal to begin with. — Anne Fraser- O’malley 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MayoMonster4) February 19, 2024

We knew this years ago and it’s why the pioneer of sexual transition surgery stopped performing those surgeries. He saw outcomes in every respect did not improve. That was back when the medical profession still had ethics. — RealSoccerFC (@MaureenONeill_) February 19, 2024

Because the medical fraternity has lost all backbone. I refuse to conform to their “standards” if they are ever implemented here. To hell with any medical professional that encourages this nonsensical statement of gender affirmation. — Ruan Steyn (@RuanSteyn) February 19, 2024

I would've did the study for half the cost, and in 10 seconds. — Scot (@ScotBama83) February 19, 2024

Could it be that gender dysphoria is a mental illness that often coexists with other mental illnesses? Why are some medical professionals so anxious to get kids on puberty blockers after just one session? They're saving lives, or so they think.

