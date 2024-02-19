Report: Pro-Israel Group Working to Discredit Journalist 'Seen' as Biased Against Israel
'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear
Did You Hear About the Shooter Who Killed Two Cops and a Paramedic...
European Union Official Says Hamas Is ‘An Idea,’ and You Don't Kill an...
The Climate Crisis is Not Gender Neutral
John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign
John Harwood Shares Piece Calling the Biden Presidency the Most Successful in Modern...
WATCH: Not-a-Neurologist Klobuchar Says Biden Is 'Focused' With 'Good Recall'
Amy Winehouse Statue in London Had Star of David Necklace Covered With Pro-Palestine...
Border Crisis: Illegal Immigrants Pour Across California Border, Including Afghani on Terr...
Fani Willis' Father Might Be Even More Delusional Than She Is
The Internet Was Made for Nikki Haley's Hilariously Unfortunate Wording in Her '12...
GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment
'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have...

Jordan Peterson Says Study on Trans Adolescents and Suicide States the Obvious

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 19, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, the ACLU is suing a children's hospital for refusing to remove the perfectly healthy breasts of a trans teen, even though they perform the surgery all the time … on women with breast cancer. There's one card that the pro-"gender-affirming care" advocates like to play: it's important to begin puberty blockers and hormone treatments as early as possible to prevent trans kids from committing suicide. It's all part of the "trans genocide" we've been hearing about.

Advertisement

Here are the findings from a recent study in Finland:

"Main predictor of mortality in this population is psychiatric morbidity, and medical gender reassignment does not have an impact on suicide risk."

Interesting.

Recommended

'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear
Brett T.
Advertisement

Did he tweet this before or after completing the reeducation camp? As our own Grateful Calvin wrote last month on Jordan Peterson:

This escalated for Peterson in 2022, when he was accused of hate speech for 'deadnaming' actress Ellen Page (who now goes by Eliot, but is still a woman). Twitter suspended his account for that (he refused to delete his tweet, but regained his account after Elon Musk bought Twitter, now X). YouTube demonetized him for speaking out against 'gender-affirming care.' He ascended to a permanent high spot on the left's enemies list. This culminated in 2023 when the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered him to undergo 'social media communication coaching' (which Peterson has accurately dubbed 're-education camp') or lose his license.

Peterson was having none of that and challenged the order by judicial review. But this being Canada, yesterday, the Appeals Court of Ontario dismissed his request for appeal (with no reason given).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Could it be that gender dysphoria is a mental illness that often coexists with other mental illnesses? Why are some medical professionals so anxious to get kids on puberty blockers after just one session? They're saving lives, or so they think.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: SUICIDE TRANSGENDER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear
Brett T.
Report: Pro-Israel Group Working to Discredit Journalist 'Seen' as Biased Against Israel
Brett T.
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign
Brett T.
Did You Hear About the Shooter Who Killed Two Cops and a Paramedic in Minnesota?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Asylum-Seekers' From Syria Kitted Out in 5.11 Tactical Gear Brett T.
Advertisement