John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 19, 2024
Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP, File

We know that late-night comedians aren't funny — they're just liberal political activists. Just look at Stephen Colbert's recent crazed rant over Donald Trump.

HBO's John Oliver has a special advantage. "Last Week Tonight" says it all — his show airs once a week, so he has an entire week's prep time for his bits. In this week's episode, he tried to bribe Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign with the promise of a luxury motor home and $1 million a year. We get that it's a gag, but it's also dumbfounding that Oliver could probably come up with $1 million a year for what he does.

It's a lifetime appointment and he's not going anywhere — get used to it.

Thank goodness the writer's strike is over because Oliver doesn't come up with this material himself. He has a team of writers who have to pump one hour a week.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley pointed that out:

Turley writes:

Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz and others are interested in taking a more active approach to making continuation on the Court as unpleasant as possible — at least for conservatives. Chafetz previously declared that the “mob is right” in targeting and harassing justices, and he told a law school panel in 2022 that “I want to suggest that courts are the enemy, and always have been.” He suggested that Congress should retaliate against conservative justices by  considering the withdrawal of funding for law clerks or even “cutting off the Supreme Court’s air conditioning budget.”

When the audience laughed at that absurd suggestion, it reportedly triggered fellow panelist and Harvard law professor Ryan Doerfler, who shot back at the crowd: “It should not be a laugh line. This is a political contest, these are the tools of retaliation available, and they should be completely normalized.” He added that liberals should destroy the idea that the Court is an “untouchable entity and you’re on the road to authoritarianism if you stand up against it.”

Democrats can't stand the idea of not being in control of all three branches of government. And we notice that no one ever points out that they're singling out a black man for harassment — but as Joe Biden would explain, Thomas "ain't black."

***

