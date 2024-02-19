John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign

We know that late-night comedians aren't funny — they're just liberal political activists. Just look at Stephen Colbert's recent crazed rant over Donald Trump.

HBO's John Oliver has a special advantage. "Last Week Tonight" says it all — his show airs once a week, so he has an entire week's prep time for his bits. In this week's episode, he tried to bribe Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign with the promise of a luxury motor home and $1 million a year. We get that it's a gag, but it's also dumbfounding that Oliver could probably come up with $1 million a year for what he does.

Advertisement

“Get the f*ck off the Supreme Court!” John Oliver offers Clarence Thomas a luxury motor coach, and $1 million a year, to resign from the Supreme Court. (Video: HBO) pic.twitter.com/LUVD6zC5o3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 19, 2024

So you are promoting bribery? Typical Democrat. pic.twitter.com/7j9HaUpOhz — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) February 19, 2024

18 U.S.C. § 201(b) - Oliver is subject to 15 years in prison and a $60 million fine, but because he is left wing it’s likely that nobody will have the stones to prosecute. Two tier justice system. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) February 19, 2024

So much “comedy.” — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) February 19, 2024

Late night comedy is now just an hour long therapy session of coping and seething. https://t.co/oC2k8PKdjm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2024

It's a lifetime appointment and he's not going anywhere — get used to it.

Comedians are not handling Trump's comeback well. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 19, 2024

Olbermann 3.0 — SK (@swetytooth) February 19, 2024

John, you stopped being funny a few years ago. Glad to see you’re hitting a new low. — Michael Foreman (@HawaiiForeman) February 19, 2024

Not much coping. Double up on the seething.



You hate to see it. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) February 19, 2024

Thank goodness the writer's strike is over because Oliver doesn't come up with this material himself. He has a team of writers who have to pump one hour a week.

I mean, where’s the humor? Imagine staying up to watch this. — sg (@latteconsrtve) February 19, 2024

This is actually a crime, but since all the people charged with enforcing the criminal statutes are either sleeping or support Thomas stepping down, nothing will happen.



If this were Tucker offering the same to Sotomayor, there would be an immediate indictment. — Jurisprudent 🏴‍☠️ (@The_Law_Suit) February 19, 2024

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley pointed that out:

This week, HBO's John Oliver is offering Justice Thomas $1 million a year to retire. If that seems like a laugh line, think again. Liberal professors have proposed doing precisely that: "buying out" conservatives to get them off the court. https://t.co/Afst1Uitf3 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 19, 2024

Turley writes:

Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz and others are interested in taking a more active approach to making continuation on the Court as unpleasant as possible — at least for conservatives. Chafetz previously declared that the “mob is right” in targeting and harassing justices, and he told a law school panel in 2022 that “I want to suggest that courts are the enemy, and always have been.” He suggested that Congress should retaliate against conservative justices by considering the withdrawal of funding for law clerks or even “cutting off the Supreme Court’s air conditioning budget.” When the audience laughed at that absurd suggestion, it reportedly triggered fellow panelist and Harvard law professor Ryan Doerfler, who shot back at the crowd: “It should not be a laugh line. This is a political contest, these are the tools of retaliation available, and they should be completely normalized.” He added that liberals should destroy the idea that the Court is an “untouchable entity and you’re on the road to authoritarianism if you stand up against it.”

Advertisement

Democrats can't stand the idea of not being in control of all three branches of government. And we notice that no one ever points out that they're singling out a black man for harassment — but as Joe Biden would explain, Thomas "ain't black."

***