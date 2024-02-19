John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign
WATCH: Not-a-Neurologist Klobuchar Says Biden Is 'Focused' With 'Good Recall'
Amy Winehouse Statue in London Had Star of David Necklace Covered With Pro-Palestine...
Border Crisis: Illegal Immigrants Pour Across California Border, Including Afghani on Terr...
Fani Willis' Father Might Be Even More Delusional Than She Is
The Internet Was Made for Nikki Haley's Hilariously Unfortunate Wording in Her '12...
GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment
'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have...
OH, COME ON: Britain's National Health Service Says 'Trans Women's' Milk As Good...
'Edgy' Cartoonist's Lame Cartoon Claiming School Choice Will Lead to Resegregation BOMBS (...
Questions Remain After St. Patrick's Cathedral Used for Trans Atheist Funeral Mass
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked...
Common Sense in the Lefty Lion’s Lair
POTUS' Attempt to Shame GOP for the Border Mess (and Vacationing) Is Another...

John Harwood Shares Piece Calling the Biden Presidency the Most Successful in Modern History

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 19, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Presidential Greatness Project, made up of presidential scholars and historians, named President Biden the 14th best president in all of American history. Note they said "all" of American history, or Biden could probably have toppled Abraham Lincoln from the top spot. In modern history, though, Biden came in behind both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Advertisement

Former CNN journalist and ace debate moderator John Harwood just found a piece in Slate that disagrees with that ranking, calling Biden's presidency "the most successful in modern history."

This comes in a piece from Slate by Dahlia Lithwick, which tells us the "real" way to think about Biden's age this run. "Everyone needs to stop freaking out about Biden's age immediately," reads the tweet. Is there something we missed? Why is everyone talking about Biden's age all of a sudden?

This is actually the second time around for this news cycle. Last spring, the New York Times enraged readers by doing a piece on people's brains at age 81. The Daily Beast published a piece entitled, "Joe Biden Is Old. Get Over It."

But now Biden's age is an issue again, and it's the media's fault for running with Special Counsel Robert Hur's hit job on Biden. Never mind that it's the reason he didn't recommend charges against Biden for willfully retaining classified documents in his garage.

Harwood shared some of the highlights of Lithwick's piece:

It's the media's fault for noticing.

Recommended

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Genuine scientists, like John Kerry, John Podesta, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.

We've seen him use his judgment on Day One of his presidency when he canceled all of the programs securing the border.

Harwood goes on and basically cuts-and-pastes the entire piece in an X thread, so we're going to skip ahead to the end.

It sounds like Lithwick isn't denying that Biden is an elderly man with a poor memory — it's just that when you're surrounded by such competent people, you don't need to remember every little detail, like when you were vice president.

Advertisement

The libs are so outraged at the media — including Harwood's former employer — for even entertaining the idea that Biden's age might be an issue for voters. His age is the "but her emails" of the 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

Lithwick lost all credibility from the jump: Biden had managed to helm "the most successful presidency in modern history." Oh yeah? Why not list some of his accomplishments, then? Bidenomics?


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN JOHN HARWOOD SLATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
John Oliver Bribes Clarence Thomas to Resign
Brett T.
The Internet Was Made for Nikki Haley's Hilariously Unfortunate Wording in Her '12 Fellas' Post
ArtistAngie
Border Crisis: Illegal Immigrants Pour Across California Border, Including Afghani on Terror Watch List
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Not-a-Neurologist Klobuchar Says Biden Is 'Focused' With 'Good Recall'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate Sam J.
Advertisement