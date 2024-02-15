NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts

'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While interviewing President Joe Biden about those classified documents in his garage, Special Counsel Robert Hur noted that Biden seemed to have trouble placing dates, like when he was vice president or when his son died. To prove how mentally fit he is, Biden went on TV and went in hard on Hur: "How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business." Hur says Biden was the one to bring up Beau's death, as he does in practically every speech he gives. Depending on whom he's talking to, his son died in Iraq.

Republicans have pounced on the report, and NBC News reports that Biden aides are preparing for "a lengthy partisan clash" over the release of the transcript of the interview so we can see who's telling the truth.

If it's true that Hur's report was a Republican hit job, releasing the transcripts ought to prove it.

Monica Alba reports:

Biden’s aides anticipate a lengthy partisan clash over the transcript, and possibly the audio recording, that would keep the president on the defensive over questions about his mental fitness as he campaigns for re-election, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The interview was a far more freewheeling discussion than what was detailed in Hur’s report, these people said.

They said Biden’s team is now weighing how to best position him to weather the protracted fallout from Hur’s report, which described the president as “an elderly man with a poor memory” and pointed to his answers in the interview as evidence.

Another consideration is whether it would make strategic sense to release the entire transcript or — to the extent that full disclosure is avoidable — to publicize specific moments in the interview to help push back on questions about Biden’s handling of classified materials or mental fitness, the people familiar with the discussions said.

There are no questions on Biden's handling of classified materials; Hur concluded that Biden had willfully retained top-secret documents — he just didn't think a jury would convict a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

Why would Hur bring up Beau anyway? The interview was about all of the classified documents Biden had in his garage and basement. Release the transcripts to prove it was a hit job.

And why a "lengthy partisan" clash? Democrats don't want the transcript released to clear Biden's name?

***

