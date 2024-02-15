No One Cares: NBC News Ratio'd Into Orbit for Lamenting Lack of LGBTQ...
Nathan Wade Says He Drove Fani Willis to Tennessee for Lunch Where She Wouldn't Be Recognized

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on February 15, 2024
Elijah Nouvelage/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

As Twitchy reported earlier, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade brought the receipts to a misconduct hearing — well, one receipt. He said that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would reimburse him in cash for things like flights, so he doesn't have any receipts. "In a relationship particularly for men … you don't keep a ledger."

There was an allegation that Wade had booked a cabin in Tennessee for himself and Willis, but, after a very, very long pause, Wade denied it. He said he and Willis would take day trips, such as driving to Tennessee for lunch, where Willis wouldn't be recognized as the celebrity she is.

They were just day trips.

We've seen Joe Biden freeze up, and we've seen Mitch McConnell freeze up, but neither of them like this.

***

