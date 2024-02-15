Nathan Wade Says He Drove Fani Willis to Tennessee for Lunch Where She Wouldn't Be Recognized

As Twitchy reported earlier, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade brought the receipts to a misconduct hearing — well, one receipt. He said that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would reimburse him in cash for things like flights, so he doesn't have any receipts. "In a relationship particularly for men … you don't keep a ledger."

There was an allegation that Wade had booked a cabin in Tennessee for himself and Willis, but, after a very, very long pause, Wade denied it. He said he and Willis would take day trips, such as driving to Tennessee for lunch, where Willis wouldn't be recognized as the celebrity she is.

Nathan Wade is asked if he remembers paying for a cabin for him an Fani Willis in Tennessee.



"I book lots of cabins," he replies.



He then goes on to say that he and Willis would drive to TN from Atlanta to have lunch and come back because she would be recognized in public. pic.twitter.com/pKXIpeoCAw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

They were just day trips.

Only a handful of people in Fulton had any clue what Fani Willis looked like and even fewer in surrounding counties. — Look A Squirrel (@Reds_Herring) February 15, 2024

Everyone drives two hours to go to lunch. pic.twitter.com/FyMNL0fzf5 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 15, 2024

Makes zero sense. What normal person would make that round trip drive for “lunch” on more than one occasion? How can he remember a payment from 2022 but not a four figure payment from 6 months ago? — Northsider2U (@CHI_guy08) February 15, 2024

I always take that long to remember of if I have been to a cabin with someone. I mean it so easy to forget. So many cabins! — David G. Kern (@DavidGKern) February 15, 2024

I turned a year older during that pause — mikep the kangaroo (@carpenter455) February 15, 2024

He was working out the definition of cabin and what disqualified it from being a cabin. — Caballero 🏹 (@HughAkston0) February 15, 2024

"It was a house made of large logs in a remote location, but not a CABIN per se!" — Nick G. (@Nick_TopG) February 15, 2024

Dude hoping they don’t have evidence, but I don’t think they would have asked the question if they didn’t. He’s gambling with perjury charges. This is gonna be fun to watch. — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) February 15, 2024

That's A LOT of calculations in the quiet time. — Pikaso Dok (@PiksoPolitics) February 15, 2024

One word away from being a convicted felon. — Mama45🇺🇸 (@kdlmama) February 15, 2024

Well let me think about that for 15 minutes — Dave Americkson (@BabyPandaDog) February 15, 2024

That was so uncomfortable to watch 🤦‍♀️ — Sh8kinBacon (@Sh8kinBacon) February 15, 2024

No one ever asks a simple question. How does a civil servant afford the booking of “several cabins”? — James_Army Guy (@Ken_gomoose) February 15, 2024

Wow...this guy just screams "trustworthy" and "honest". Incredible some of the slime that makes its way into power. — Peter Lemonjello (@mein997) February 15, 2024

Pulling a Biden. Short circuited. — Pee-Wee's Trade House (@PeeWeeTrader) February 15, 2024

Which takes longer? Nathan Wade trying to recall if he and Fani Willis ever went to a cabin together or Joe Biden trying to recall the name Hamas? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 15, 2024

We've seen Joe Biden freeze up, and we've seen Mitch McConnell freeze up, but neither of them like this.

