Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent out a statement calling on President Joe Biden to declassify all information related to a serious national security threat so that Congress, the Biden administration, and America's allies can prepare.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press he was not in a position to tell if the public should be alarmed.

Follow-up reports suggest that the foreign power in question is Russia and it has something to do with space:

A U.S. Intelligence Official has reportedly told CNN that the National Security Threat is a “Highly Concerning and Destabilizing” Capability established by the Russian Armed Forces. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 14, 2024

Does Russia have space nukes? Space lasers? Are they going to drop moon rocks on NATO member nations?

Don't worry, Space Force is on the job and it'll look fabulous doing it https://t.co/REySJI9SMi pic.twitter.com/slCDIxT2n7 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 14, 2024

We've since been told it's not something to worry about right now.

Let me guess: it will just so happen that we need 95 billion dollars in foreign aid to neutralize this threat — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 14, 2024

Some are questioning not just the intelligence community, whose track record has not been good — look at the 51 former intelligence officials who told us Hunter Biden's laptop had all the signs of Russian disinformation — as well as the timing of Turner's statement.

Sources tell @NatashaBertrand and myself that the “destabilizing foreign military capability” referenced in the HPSCI Dear Colleague and referred to here is Russian. 🇷🇺 https://t.co/f8LBPAUD5h — Katie Bo Lillis (@KatieBoLillis) February 14, 2024

The newly promoted Natasha Bertrand, known by many as a transcriptionist for the CIA.

I don’t have any idea if this “national security threat” is real.



What I do know is the people telling me it’s real have lied about everything for as long as I can remember.



So count me as skeptical until I see otherwise. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 14, 2024

We're not certain what prompted this tweet from Elon Musk, but the timing fits:

Amazing that some people still think the news is real 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2024

On a scale of "Russia collusion hoax" to "Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinfo," where are we to place the latest claims from the Intel Community? https://t.co/czZfEjxNtC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 14, 2024





Ever since Biden demanded $60b more for Ukraine, and it looked difficult to attain, I kept saying I've rarely if ever seen the military-industrial complex fail to get whatever it wants. They always win in DC.



As the $60b for Ukraine looks imperiled, CNN magically reports this: https://t.co/eig9NDpYSC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 14, 2024

House Intel Chairman Mike Turner has voted for every Ukraine spending bill



He voted to keep Kevin McCarthy as Speaker



He initially voted against censuring Adam Schiff



He voted to raise the debt ceiling



He’s a warmongering RINO trying to send $60B to Ukraine



He is Deep State pic.twitter.com/3rlQjJeU1O — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 14, 2024

Wow. Amazing. A day after the Senate passed a massively unpopular 95 billion dollar foreign aid package with billions for Ukraine, and a week after Putin gave one of the most widely viewed interviews of all time to Tucker Carlson, there is now a "serious national security threat"… https://t.co/JVVdSh5VTc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 14, 2024

Yes, the Senate did just pass a bill sending another $61 billion to Ukraine, and with no mention of securing the border. Our border, specifically.

The national security threat is DC itself. — NC Scout (@Brushbeater) February 14, 2024

Must be a coincidence that a new national security threat or black swan event occurs every four years. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) February 14, 2024

Clearly blackmail to get this “foreign aid” money laundering bill passed — Unoffended Smoke (@UnoffendedSmoke) February 14, 2024

If it is a hypersonic missile, that is not really news. Maybe instead of teaching white male recruits that they are the enemy of America we could have used that money to develop a deterrent for hypersonic missiles? — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 14, 2024

Very interested to learn about this threat.



Also very interested to know why the spy guys are raising mysterious alarms right before we’re about to reform illegal domestic surveillance under FISA. https://t.co/LZMXEP4Agl — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 14, 2024

And 702 is right around the corner, I'm sure that has nothing to do with this.... — Trisha Hope - "The J6 Congressional Report Card" (@JustTheTweets17) February 14, 2024

Hmm.

Whatever it is, more tax dollars to Ukraine will be the only way we can stop whatever this threat is. — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) February 14, 2024

The fact that they want to declassify it and discuss it in public tells you everything.



These people would classify their grocery list if they could.



New psyop incoming — @phreatomagnetic (@phreatomagnetic) February 14, 2024

In any case, Americans would be wise to stock up on toilet paper and lock themselves in their homes.

