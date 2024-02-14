Why Use Spy Balloons? 269 Chinese Nationals Crossed US Border Yesterday, Joining Thousands...
Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent out a statement calling on President Joe Biden to declassify all information related to a serious national security threat so that Congress, the Biden administration, and America's allies can prepare.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press he was not in a position to tell if the public should be alarmed.

Follow-up reports suggest that the foreign power in question is Russia and it has something to do with space:

Does Russia have space nukes? Space lasers? Are they going to drop moon rocks on NATO member nations?

We've since been told it's not something to worry about right now.

Some are questioning not just the intelligence community, whose track record has not been good — look at the 51 former intelligence officials who told us Hunter Biden's laptop had all the signs of Russian disinformation — as well as the timing of Turner's statement.

The newly promoted Natasha Bertrand, known by many as a transcriptionist for the CIA.

We're not certain what prompted this tweet from Elon Musk, but the timing fits:


Yes, the Senate did just pass a bill sending another $61 billion to Ukraine, and with no mention of securing the border. Our border, specifically.

Hmm.

In any case, Americans would be wise to stock up on toilet paper and lock themselves in their homes.

***

