Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent out a statement calling on President Joe Biden to declassify all information related to a serious national security threat so that Congress, the Biden administration, and America's allies can prepare.
Statement from Chairman @RepMikeTurner: pic.twitter.com/OA9yJuEPlf— House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) February 14, 2024
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press he was not in a position to tell if the public should be alarmed.
Follow-up reports suggest that the foreign power in question is Russia and it has something to do with space:
A U.S. Intelligence Official has reportedly told CNN that the National Security Threat is a “Highly Concerning and Destabilizing” Capability established by the Russian Armed Forces.— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 14, 2024
Does Russia have space nukes? Space lasers? Are they going to drop moon rocks on NATO member nations?
Don't worry, Space Force is on the job and it'll look fabulous doing it https://t.co/REySJI9SMi pic.twitter.com/slCDIxT2n7— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 14, 2024
We've since been told it's not something to worry about right now.
Let me guess: it will just so happen that we need 95 billion dollars in foreign aid to neutralize this threat— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 14, 2024
Some are questioning not just the intelligence community, whose track record has not been good — look at the 51 former intelligence officials who told us Hunter Biden's laptop had all the signs of Russian disinformation — as well as the timing of Turner's statement.
Sources tell @NatashaBertrand and myself that the “destabilizing foreign military capability” referenced in the HPSCI Dear Colleague and referred to here is Russian. 🇷🇺 https://t.co/f8LBPAUD5h— Katie Bo Lillis (@KatieBoLillis) February 14, 2024
The newly promoted Natasha Bertrand, known by many as a transcriptionist for the CIA.
I don’t have any idea if this “national security threat” is real.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 14, 2024
What I do know is the people telling me it’s real have lied about everything for as long as I can remember.
So count me as skeptical until I see otherwise.
We're not certain what prompted this tweet from Elon Musk, but the timing fits:
Amazing that some people still think the news is real 😂— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2024
On a scale of "Russia collusion hoax" to "Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinfo," where are we to place the latest claims from the Intel Community? https://t.co/czZfEjxNtC— Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 14, 2024
Ever since Biden demanded $60b more for Ukraine, and it looked difficult to attain, I kept saying I've rarely if ever seen the military-industrial complex fail to get whatever it wants. They always win in DC.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 14, 2024
As the $60b for Ukraine looks imperiled, CNN magically reports this: https://t.co/eig9NDpYSC
House Intel Chairman Mike Turner has voted for every Ukraine spending bill— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 14, 2024
He voted to keep Kevin McCarthy as Speaker
He initially voted against censuring Adam Schiff
He voted to raise the debt ceiling
He’s a warmongering RINO trying to send $60B to Ukraine
He is Deep State pic.twitter.com/3rlQjJeU1O
Wow. Amazing. A day after the Senate passed a massively unpopular 95 billion dollar foreign aid package with billions for Ukraine, and a week after Putin gave one of the most widely viewed interviews of all time to Tucker Carlson, there is now a "serious national security threat"… https://t.co/JVVdSh5VTc— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 14, 2024
Yes, the Senate did just pass a bill sending another $61 billion to Ukraine, and with no mention of securing the border. Our border, specifically.
The national security threat is DC itself.— NC Scout (@Brushbeater) February 14, 2024
Must be a coincidence that a new national security threat or black swan event occurs every four years.— Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) February 14, 2024
Clearly blackmail to get this “foreign aid” money laundering bill passed— Unoffended Smoke (@UnoffendedSmoke) February 14, 2024
If it is a hypersonic missile, that is not really news. Maybe instead of teaching white male recruits that they are the enemy of America we could have used that money to develop a deterrent for hypersonic missiles?— Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 14, 2024
Very interested to learn about this threat.— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 14, 2024
Also very interested to know why the spy guys are raising mysterious alarms right before we’re about to reform illegal domestic surveillance under FISA. https://t.co/LZMXEP4Agl
And 702 is right around the corner, I'm sure that has nothing to do with this....— Trisha Hope - "The J6 Congressional Report Card" (@JustTheTweets17) February 14, 2024
Hmm.
Whatever it is, more tax dollars to Ukraine will be the only way we can stop whatever this threat is.— T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) February 14, 2024
The fact that they want to declassify it and discuss it in public tells you everything.— @phreatomagnetic (@phreatomagnetic) February 14, 2024
These people would classify their grocery list if they could.
New psyop incoming
In any case, Americans would be wise to stock up on toilet paper and lock themselves in their homes.
