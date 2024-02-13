NYT: Biden Administration Concerned Over Fighting in Gaza During Ramadan

CNN Announces Promotion of Natasha 'Fusion GPS' Bertrand
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 13, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Last December, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration told Israel it wanted the country to scale down its ground campaign in Gaza by the end of the year. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." 

In January, President Joe Biden himself met with Netanyahu "to scale down the Israeli military operation in Gaza, stressing he is not in it for a year of war," according to Axios. In other words, this war isn't good for Biden's approval rating and could they please wrap it up?

The New York Times is now reporting that the Biden administration is concerned that the fighting in Gaza might continue into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which "could be viewed as particularly provocative to Muslims."

Um, October 7 was a holy day for the Jews.

Hamas could surrender and return all of the hostages if it wanted to wrap things up before Ramadan.

October 7 was a holy day for the Jews — why didn't Hamas respect that?

Biden just wants this wrapped up because his base is protesting outside the White House for a ceasefire.

***

