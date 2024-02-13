NYT: Biden Administration Concerned Over Fighting in Gaza During Ramadan

Last December, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration told Israel it wanted the country to scale down its ground campaign in Gaza by the end of the year. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months."

In January, President Joe Biden himself met with Netanyahu "to scale down the Israeli military operation in Gaza, stressing he is not in it for a year of war," according to Axios. In other words, this war isn't good for Biden's approval rating and could they please wrap it up?

The New York Times is now reporting that the Biden administration is concerned that the fighting in Gaza might continue into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which "could be viewed as particularly provocative to Muslims."

Hey Israel, don't attack Rafah during Ramadan because that would provoke Muslims. Yes, Hamas will still hold your hostages during this same period, and yes, you got it, that's not the real provocation anyone should be worried about. pic.twitter.com/CR9tsWcwo5 — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) February 12, 2024

Um, October 7 was a holy day for the Jews.

I mean after all Hamas respects Jewish holidays like Simchat Torah https://t.co/CxfChbc83u — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) February 13, 2024

Recall how the 10/7 massacre against Israeli civilians was conducted on the Jewish holy day of Simchat Torah. But, weirdly that was no big deal because, you know, Jews. https://t.co/rb8BKpBFNZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 13, 2024

Hahahaha. Ramadan: when Muslims are more obstreperous and whiny than usual. — Tom McCarthy (@ishmael0464) February 13, 2024

Israel is inclined to stop the war the month of the Ramadan if the Muslims in Gaza will allow us to celebrate our new holiday that just happens to start March 10 as well... It is called "Hostages Back" holiday.

We will view it as a "particularly provocative" if they deny us this. — Imanuel (@imanuelra) February 13, 2024

Hamas could surrender and return all of the hostages if it wanted to wrap things up before Ramadan.

Follows a rich tradition of respecting pesach and shabbat. — Susan (@SammdSusan) February 13, 2024

This is a sign they already control us through fear. Don’t talk about their prophet or they will be violent. Don’t damage their holy book or they will be violent. Don’t fight during their holy time because they will be violent, even after they were already barbarically violent. — PrinceOfSnides (@snideprince) February 13, 2024

this is a complete lunacy of the Marxist left in America. — Simon Raban (@SimonRaban73109) February 13, 2024

Looks like NYT became Hamas’ mouthpiece — GipsyChic1 (@GipsyChic1) February 13, 2024

Oh yes we don’t want to provoke the Muslims. This is pure silliness and stupidity. — Susan Ellis (@SusanEl25748512) February 13, 2024

They can shove their Ramadan all the way up. — Mr Bad Example (@MrBadExample15) February 13, 2024

October 7 was a holy day for the Jews — why didn't Hamas respect that?

Biden just wants this wrapped up because his base is protesting outside the White House for a ceasefire.

