Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the Hostages

Though he's no longer the host of his own show on MSNBC, Mehdi Hasan is still coming in with the hot takes. If he were running the media, Texas "defying" the federal government and the Supreme Court would have been the biggest story in the nation.
On Sunday, he wanted people to remember as they watched the "Bring Our Hostages Home" ad that Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu don't care one bit about the hostages who've been held by Hamas since October 7.
Remember this when you watch the Super Bowl ‘bring our hostages’ home ad tonight: Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir & co don’t actually care about the hostages. They’re ‘preparing public opinion for the need’ to abandon them to their deaths. All to perpetuate this brutal war & save their jobs. https://t.co/vEUjEKf2iN— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 11, 2024
A couple hours after this tweet was posted, Israeli special forces rescued two hostages.— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 12, 2024
Let this be your periodic reminder that Washington DC is absolutely soaked in mediocrity. Just drenched in it. https://t.co/r6EF1XK4iZ
Mediocrity? DC hasn’t achieved mediocrity in decades.— jimgilvin (@jimgilvin) February 12, 2024
As @mehdirhasan was typing this hate tweet, the IDF was inside Rafah rescuing hostages.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 12, 2024
Your periodic reminder that Mehdi has no clue. pic.twitter.com/Isbeqe44Rn
Absolutely reminder @mehdirhasan stands with terroists and is a HAMAS sympathiser— OS (@OpenskiesX) February 12, 2024
He’s a clown— Dan Reich (@DanReich) February 12, 2024
Whilst you wrote this bizarre post, Israel literally rescued two hostages and “brought them home”.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 12, 2024
This aged poorly in record time...— Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) February 12, 2024
They just rescued two of them tonight but you keep going on with your bad self.— Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) February 12, 2024
How much did you hate it that they rescued 2 hostages today?— Ken Swift (@kenswift) February 12, 2024
Now remember that Israel also retrieved two of the hostages Hamas were hiding in Rafah. Why is Hamas hiding hostages where civilians are being sheltered? oh right…— Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 12, 2024
Israel has 2 goals in this war:— Uriel Schachter (@udschachter) February 12, 2024
1. Rescuing the hotages.
2. Destroying Hamas so October 7 can never happen again.
We should make sure both are achieved.
This aged poorly. Hard to be so wrong so quickly.— Brett Cohen (@BrettCohen15) February 12, 2024
That's a record for you, right? Usually, it takes about a week before one of your comments becomes so painfully, obviously biased and false, no?— JewOC (@RUOC90177786) February 12, 2024
I’m sure the two hostages rescued tonight will be happy with your “concern.”— Far D (@fardareismai2) February 12, 2024
Does Hasan care about the hostages? It isn't made clear in his tweet. He should use his influence to get Hamas to surrender and return all of the hostages they kidnapped on October 7.
***
