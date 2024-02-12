Chicago Mayor Giving Minority-Owned Businesses a $17 Million Boost Feeding Illegals
Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the Hostages

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 12, 2024
MSNBC

Though he's no longer the host of his own show on MSNBC, Mehdi Hasan is still coming in with the hot takes. If he were running the media, Texas "defying" the federal government and the Supreme Court would have been the biggest story in the nation.

On Sunday, he wanted people to remember as they watched the "Bring Our Hostages Home" ad that Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu don't care one bit about the hostages who've been held by Hamas since October 7.

Does Hasan care about the hostages? It isn't made clear in his tweet. He should use his influence to get Hamas to surrender and return all of the hostages they kidnapped on October 7.

***

