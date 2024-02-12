Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the Hostages

Though he's no longer the host of his own show on MSNBC, Mehdi Hasan is still coming in with the hot takes. If he were running the media, Texas "defying" the federal government and the Supreme Court would have been the biggest story in the nation.

On Sunday, he wanted people to remember as they watched the "Bring Our Hostages Home" ad that Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu don't care one bit about the hostages who've been held by Hamas since October 7.

Remember this when you watch the Super Bowl ‘bring our hostages’ home ad tonight: Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir & co don’t actually care about the hostages. They’re ‘preparing public opinion for the need’ to abandon them to their deaths. All to perpetuate this brutal war & save their jobs. https://t.co/vEUjEKf2iN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 11, 2024

A couple hours after this tweet was posted, Israeli special forces rescued two hostages.



Let this be your periodic reminder that Washington DC is absolutely soaked in mediocrity. Just drenched in it. https://t.co/r6EF1XK4iZ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 12, 2024

Mediocrity? DC hasn’t achieved mediocrity in decades. — jimgilvin (@jimgilvin) February 12, 2024

As @mehdirhasan was typing this hate tweet, the IDF was inside Rafah rescuing hostages.



Your periodic reminder that Mehdi has no clue. pic.twitter.com/Isbeqe44Rn — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 12, 2024

Absolutely reminder @mehdirhasan stands with terroists and is a HAMAS sympathiser — OS (@OpenskiesX) February 12, 2024

He’s a clown — Dan Reich (@DanReich) February 12, 2024

Whilst you wrote this bizarre post, Israel literally rescued two hostages and “brought them home”. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 12, 2024

This aged poorly in record time... — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) February 12, 2024

They just rescued two of them tonight but you keep going on with your bad self. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) February 12, 2024

How much did you hate it that they rescued 2 hostages today? — Ken Swift (@kenswift) February 12, 2024

Now remember that Israel also retrieved two of the hostages Hamas were hiding in Rafah. Why is Hamas hiding hostages where civilians are being sheltered? oh right… — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 12, 2024

Israel has 2 goals in this war:

1. Rescuing the hotages.

2. Destroying Hamas so October 7 can never happen again.



We should make sure both are achieved. — Uriel Schachter (@udschachter) February 12, 2024

This aged poorly. Hard to be so wrong so quickly. — Brett Cohen (@BrettCohen15) February 12, 2024

That's a record for you, right? Usually, it takes about a week before one of your comments becomes so painfully, obviously biased and false, no? — JewOC (@RUOC90177786) February 12, 2024

I’m sure the two hostages rescued tonight will be happy with your “concern.” — Far D (@fardareismai2) February 12, 2024

Does Hasan care about the hostages? It isn't made clear in his tweet. He should use his influence to get Hamas to surrender and return all of the hostages they kidnapped on October 7.

