Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden

Pollster Nate Silver is becoming based. He's written a piece on all of the people who are comparing Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden to FBI Director James Comey's October 2016 announcement of newly discovered emails that could be linked to Hillary Clinton, found during an unrelated criminal investigation of Anthony Weiner. It was an October surprise and many Democrats blamed Comey for Clinton's loss. "But her emails" has become a favorite meme of the Left. Sure, President Donald Trump incited an insurrection and tried to overthrow the election, but her emails.

Here's the weasely Andrew Weissman poking out his head to claim that Hur "pulled a Comey."

It was entirely foreseeable Rob Hur would pull a Comey in his report. Garland was 💯 right to have appointed a Special Counsel but wrong to pick Hur and to think only a Republican could fit the bill. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) February 9, 2024

Pollster Nate Silver says the comparison doesn't hold.

It's definitely one of the more fortuitous accidents of timing I've had as a writer. On Tuesday, I wrote a piece saying Democrats use "But Her Emails" to deflect legitimate criticism. And that's exactly what they've done since the special council report on Thursday... pic.twitter.com/Sdpj66VPnx — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 10, 2024

Biden's age is not at all comparable to Hillary's emails. It is a much more important issue. He wants to be president until he is 86 years old! Voters ratioanally think it's important. I criticized #ButHerEmails early and often. This story is not the same.https://t.co/Nt3nUl7SPT — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 10, 2024

Although there was a fresh round this week, people have been using this ButHerEmails excuse to deflect legitimate reporting on Biden's age for months. It hasn't worked. Voters have more concerns than ever. Now he's trailing Trump *even as economic perceptions improve*. Not good. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 10, 2024

BTW. It's *February*. There's 9 more months of this to go. The attempts to spin away this issue are not working. And they shouldn't work because it's terrible spin. What's the plan? — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 10, 2024

Revealed preferences tell you a lot. Biden isn't doing a Super Bowl interview for the second year in a row; Biden did one in 2021 and Obama did one all 8 years. If he can't do a Super Bowl interview, h3 shouldn't be running for a second term. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 10, 2024

A Bloomberg reporter of all people suggested on TV that maybe he was skipping the interview because maybe "he can't handle it." Why, during an election year, would you pass on a softball interview that will reach more than 100 million viewers?

Even the emails were legitimately criticized. — Tom (@Tom_Suttles) February 10, 2024

The secretary of state's emails showing up on the laptop of a guy being investigated for sexting underage girls was a legitimate concern.

Yes. To the left in power it is the media's fault.



The legacy media has fawned over Biden, covered for Biden, carried water for Biden for years.



Now that everyone sees the emperor has no clothes and even the legacy media is reporting it, the elite leftists in power are raging. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 10, 2024

The irony is unreal! Keep bringing that truth! 👏🏻 — grayce.btc (@iGrayce__Roob) February 10, 2024

I think Democrats refusing to acknowledge that the "but her emails" thing was legitimate criticism in the first place is what cost her the election. So now when I see "But Her Emails" as a defense, I assume there's a legitimate criticism there that they're trying to bury. — Michael Van Zant (@michael_vanzant) February 10, 2024

We don't think the one Comey announcement swung the election for Trump. The public already knew that Clinton had set up a homebrew email server in the bathroom of some IT company and never used her official email address as secretary of state — kind of suspicious. And the missing emails? Running BleachBit on her computer to wipe the data and smashing phones with hammers?

Silver is getting a lot of disappointed responses that he's now gone MAGA. That's what you get for questioning the narrative.

***