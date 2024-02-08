Biden Simp Victor Shi Says Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Is So Good at This It's Amazing'

NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on February 08, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court convened Thursday to determine whether Donald Trump is eligible for the 2024 ballot under the Constitution's "insurrection" clause. Sen. Dick Durbin was upset that Justice Clarence Thomas did not recuse himself even though his wife was involved in inciting the insurrection.

Victor Shi, an avowed President Joe Biden supporter and the voice of Generation Z, was also upset that Thomas was the first to ask a question, but had renewed faith in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson:

She's not a biologist.

He's real, even if he sounds like an AI chatbot that posts every time Biden does something amazing like find his own way off of a stage.

***

