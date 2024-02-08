Biden Simp Victor Shi Says Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Is So Good at This It's Amazing'

As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court convened Thursday to determine whether Donald Trump is eligible for the 2024 ballot under the Constitution's "insurrection" clause. Sen. Dick Durbin was upset that Justice Clarence Thomas did not recuse himself even though his wife was involved in inciting the insurrection.
Victor Shi, an avowed President Joe Biden supporter and the voice of Generation Z, was also upset that Thomas was the first to ask a question, but had renewed faith in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson:
THIS is why Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s voice on the Supreme Court matters: because of her, Trump’s lawyer were forced to address whether Trump is an officer of the United States & if he engaged in an insurrection. Justice Jackson is so good at this it’s amazing.— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 8, 2024
And it’s a good reminder President Biden chose a great, more than qualified person to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Her voice matters. She raises things other justices don’t. And this morning is another example of why we should be grateful for her being there.— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 8, 2024
And she got absolutely smoked 😂— Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) February 8, 2024
LOL— Me (@Keefer1958) February 8, 2024
She doesn't know what a woman is.
She's just another diversity hire.
She's not a biologist.
I don’t think you listened to the rest. She crucified Colorado.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 8, 2024
I can't wait for a 9-0 ruling. It will be fun to watch lttle Vic cry.— Kevin McD (@KevinMcD34) February 8, 2024
What are you talking about? She destroyed Colorado’s argument.— F3 Karma (@f3_karma) February 8, 2024
You lost so very badly just don’t know it yet.— Spacecowboy 262 (@Spacecowboy4411) February 8, 2024
Justice Jackson: "So, your point is that a chaotic effort to overthrow the government is not an insurrection?" Jonathan Mitchell: "We didn't conceded that it's an effort to overthrow the government either...this was a riot. It was not an insurrection."pic.twitter.com/8lJG2P5ghT— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 8, 2024
Wow, maybe she should be a news anchor on MSNBC when not serving in the Supreme Court?— Sir Bedivere (@Ethan25282479) February 8, 2024
When a judge says the words “I think” it means they don’t know.— Hov Kachatoorian (@hovkachatoorian) February 8, 2024
This kid is such a clown. https://t.co/2xqwjWvS0z— EEE (@EEElverhoy) February 8, 2024
Chalk up another L https://t.co/67CEQSj4Of— Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) February 8, 2024
I refuse to believe you're a real person.— boob rancher (@TwitRancher) February 8, 2024
He's real, even if he sounds like an AI chatbot that posts every time Biden does something amazing like find his own way off of a stage.
