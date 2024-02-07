The Mary Sue Writes About the Gina Carano Saga That No One Cares About

Ouch: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary to 'None of These Candidates'
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on February 07, 2024
Gero Breloer

Gina Carano announced Tuesday that she, with the backing of Elon Musk, was suing Disney and Lucasfilm for firing her from "The Mandalorian" over an "abhorrent and unacceptable" tweet. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt-right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying, and making an example out of me," she tweeted. 

The Mary Sue is so certain that no one cares about the Gina Carano saga that they wrote a piece about it.

Nice of The Mary Sue to step up and support a woman who was wrongfully terminated. Very feminist.

People are going to be made to care about her saga. She said nothing abhorrent and unacceptable on social media. And yet Disney will let its workers walk out to protest Florida's Parental Rights in Education law.

