The Mary Sue Writes About the Gina Carano Saga That No One Cares About

Gina Carano announced Tuesday that she, with the backing of Elon Musk, was suing Disney and Lucasfilm for firing her from "The Mandalorian" over an "abhorrent and unacceptable" tweet. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt-right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying, and making an example out of me," she tweeted.

The Mary Sue is so certain that no one cares about the Gina Carano saga that they wrote a piece about it.

Here comes the Access Media to defend their corporate masters!! pic.twitter.com/P41lBQ4UHe — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) February 7, 2024

Nice of The Mary Sue to step up and support a woman who was wrongfully terminated. Very feminist.

Hey, cut @RachelLeishman some slack. She had three of her cats die this week in a hoarding-related in-home avalanche and is coping by beginning her box wine drinking at breakfast each morning. — Mike Simpson, M.D. (These/Hands) (@drmikesimpson) February 7, 2024

Three cats died suddenly — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) February 7, 2024

We don't care about it so much that we're going to spend the next six months writing endless articles about how she's a bad person. — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) February 7, 2024

This lawsuit has the potential to tank Disney. — Illmatical (@illmaticalmind) February 7, 2024

Also here comes the feminist media attacking a strong independent woman for actually being strong, independent and woman. — Erik Wedin (@Aktivarum) February 7, 2024

Irony that a supposedly feminist rag throws a female under the bus. — Adam L Productions (@AdamLProduction) February 7, 2024

Right on schedule. — Marvin Movie Monster (@MovieMarvin) February 7, 2024

Why do they hate strong women — Super Attack-Mode Jesus (@Dropsy42) February 7, 2024

Oh I think they're going to find out exactly who cares. Especially at the box office. — Will Jenkins- 2A For Life! (@willjenkins45) February 7, 2024

It's going to get very costly to not care about these unwarranted terminations pretty soon. — creativeoctopus (@creativekeith1) February 7, 2024

“No one cares about it, but it’s worth an article so I can disparage it”. — Chris Molina (Revolución Racional) (@HolyChrisMolina) February 7, 2024

Haha. They have their comments turned off. — Dovregubbeng (@KDovregubbeng) February 7, 2024

People are going to be made to care about her saga. She said nothing abhorrent and unacceptable on social media. And yet Disney will let its workers walk out to protest Florida's Parental Rights in Education law.

