Trans TikTok Star Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Offenses
Daily Beast Columnist Says James Lankford Is in a 'Lose-Lose' Proposition Over 'Restrictiv...
MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'
Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the...
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
CNN's Dana Bash Doesn't Know a More Conservative Member of Congress Than James...
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
We're Sorry, WHAT?? British AI Firm To Suppress Speech They Deem 'Misinformation' Ahead...
Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216
'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack...
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He...
The Amazon Files: Rep Jordan Exposes How Biden Admin Pressured Amazon to Censor...

New York Times Employees Have a Sad Over 'Transphobic' Piece the Paper Published

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 06, 2024
Journalism meme

This reminds us of the employees of the New York Times having a meltdown when the paper published a piece by Sen. Tom Cotton encouraging President Donald Trump to send in troops to get control of the riots of the summer of 2020. Reporters jumped on the paper's Slack channel and all started posting the same message: "Running this puts black New York Times staff in danger."

Advertisement

On February 2, the New York Times committed an act of journalism by posting a piece by Pamela Paul on detransitioners and how some of them wished they'd been given more options when they were just children. The piece was titled, "As Kids, They Thought They Were Trans. They No Longer Do." And that's exactly what it was about.

Here's how GLAAD interpreted it:

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple posted one of the messages that had allegedly been deleted from the Times' Slack channel.

"I mean, it just feels so degrading that we have in our workforce these very prominent colleagues who are openly transphobic and the transphobia is explicitly sanctioned by this company under the guise of just asking questions/'independent journalism' when the views that we publish in the paper would absolutely violate harassment and discrimination policies if they were spoken out loud at another employee," wrote one troubled reporter.

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

So Paul's opinion piece was published under the excuse it was "just asking questions." These are the same people who complain about "both sides" journalism. There's only one right side.

That's just one post. We're sure the staffers had a long discussion on Slack about the opinion piece and what they should do about it. We suggest they all quit rather than stay in a workforce made up of "very prominent colleagues who are openly transphobic." If the New York Times is too liberal for you, get out.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES TRANSGENDER TRANSPHOBIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
Aaron Walker
Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the Website We Love to Mock
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
Brett T.
MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'
Brett T.
Daily Beast Columnist Says James Lankford Is in a 'Lose-Lose' Proposition Over 'Restrictive' Bill
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won Aaron Walker
Advertisement