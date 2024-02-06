Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards

Back in 2020, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek got himself into really hot water with Disney employees by not vocally opposing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, aka "Don't Say Gay." He did eventually call Gov. Ron DeSantis to express his “disappointment” and “concern” and sent an apology email to staff for not speaking up sooner, but that didn’t stop employees from staging a walkout. Now that the bill is law, Disney says it “remains committed” to seeing the law repealed.

Advertisement

Employees were so upset that management held an all-hands meeting over Zoom to placate them. Executive producer Latoya Raveneau said her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and was regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. Disney corporate president Karey Burke said she wanted a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities.

Someone sent Elon Musk a copy of Disney's Inclusion Standards. For example, in programming, 50 percent or more of recurring characters should come from "Underrepresented Groups." Half or more of the actors should come from underrepresented groups. Series should include meaningful integration of underrepresented groups in overall themes and narratives.

An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism! pic.twitter.com/npMy8YfA1j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

Elon can you buy Disney and fix it — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2024

🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

Throwback to when Disney’s Karey Burke said, "as the mother of one transgender child and one pansexual child," she wants "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants 50% of characters to be LGBTQIA and minorities



pic.twitter.com/AkkomqwdOU — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 6, 2024

This is the Disney stock. Any guesses when they went woke? pic.twitter.com/vxm63vji4Q — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2024

So crazy. Imagine if they hired people based on actual talent and skills rather than focusing on what ethnicity or group they come from!



Maybe then they would actually produce good movies again. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 6, 2024

Let Disney die. It’s time to let them go. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 6, 2024

For anyone interested, the full document is semi-publicly available. Contrary to some community notes claiming it’s fake or altered. https://t.co/JoF0OyIpPK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2024

They want to hit their diversity goals, but they admit in the footnotes that they can't ask about an applicant's "actual or perceived race."

You know this is going on in the federal government too.

***