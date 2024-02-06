Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the...
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Back in 2020, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek got himself into really hot water with Disney employees by not vocally opposing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, aka "Don't Say Gay." He did eventually call Gov. Ron DeSantis to express his “disappointment” and “concern” and sent an apology email to staff for not speaking up sooner, but that didn’t stop employees from staging a walkout. Now that the bill is law, Disney says it “remains committed” to seeing the law repealed.

Employees were so upset that management held an all-hands meeting over Zoom to placate them. Executive producer Latoya Raveneau said her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and was regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. Disney corporate president Karey Burke said she wanted a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities.

Someone sent Elon Musk a copy of Disney's Inclusion Standards. For example, in programming, 50 percent or more of recurring characters should come from "Underrepresented Groups." Half or more of the actors should come from underrepresented groups. Series should include meaningful integration of underrepresented groups in overall themes and narratives.

They want to hit their diversity goals, but they admit in the footnotes that they can't ask about an applicant's "actual or perceived race."

You know this is going on in the federal government too.

***

